Cereals Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:55:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)145.20-31.511269.9013171305-18.45
Sindhanur(Kar)123.00-4.651118.00202720009.57
Bellary(Kar)93.6097.89343.1027782757-16.93
Manvi(Kar)47.00-57.661797.002114206232.96
Raath(UP)41.00121.62107.0015251550-
Lucknow(UP)40.00-13.041072.001800180025.87
Aligarh(UP)30.0050896.00170017102.41
Barhaj(UP)23.00151171.00185018506.32
Shamli(UP)22.004.76242.0018401850-
Mahoba(UP)16.00-13.04176.40171017252.40
Belgaum(Kar)12.00-12.003900-56.00
Bellary(Kar)10.90-79.4392.9020991855-
Saharanpur(UP)10.00-16.67100.50188019004.44
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.40-2.33383.9014601430-16.57
Ghaziabad(UP)7.00-53.3372.5019401940-
Chotila(Guj)6.00-6.002850--
Firozabad(UP)4.806.6769.7017401745-6.20
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.5263.10180018002.27
Gazipur(UP)4.0011.11165.701800180012.50
Jangipura(UP)4.002582.001800178012.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.504037.90188019004.44
Ballia(UP)3.00-2595.501800178015.38
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-204.50172017201.18
Jhijhank(UP)2.00-33.3318.7018501840-
Beawar(Raj)1.20-52113.8015251500-12.86
Dahod(Guj)1.10-75.5617.7015001500-11.76
Maur(UP)1.00251.80180018001.98
Maize
Holalkere(Kar)1302.00-11.493205.0015681704-13.94
Sirsa(UP)1184.00-6.556629.0017601760-0.56
Hanagal(Kar)801.0022.112922.0012581294-40.10
Charama(Cht)620.00566.677555.0015001550-3.54
Hirekerur(Kar)479.00-71.3710445.0013201320-15.38
Nargunda(Kar)476.0039.595444.0014001400-30.07
Balodabazar(Cht)336.4031.1899.5014001500-
Shikaripura(Kar)328.00-74.878913.0013001520-
Jahangirabad(UP)320.00-2039977.0024502400-
Madhoganj(UP)315.00-23.173305.0018251835-13.10
Bangarpet(Kar)280.001117.391631.0021002100-
Gingee(TN)262.50-12.5562.5015201560-
Hardoi(UP)250.008.753410.001825182514.06
Gondal(UP)246.503.1419645.30163016300.62
Harappana Halli(Kar)233.00106.193842.0014801470-26.81
Soundati(Kar)215.00-5.7499.0013501500-
Harihara(Kar)186.00861317.0014501750-27.21
Honnali(Kar)165.00153.8512364.0014001400-27.27
Avalurpet'(TN)150.0017.65623.7015401466-6.33
Bhadravathi(Kar)131.00403.85157.0018992176-
H.B. Halli(Kar)121.00-27.54288.0015401630-
Sorabha(Kar)102.0056.92236.0012001300-
Madhoganj(UP)102.0010.8744393.50176017506.67
Sorabha(Kar)97.0073.21310.0015001700-
Hardoi(UP)90.0028.572881.2018501860-6.09
Dahod(Guj)89.20-36.874264.1020002000-3.38
Bachranwa(UP)85.0041503495.001850185012.80
Harihara(Kar)78.00-58.952190.001950192511.75
Aligarh(UP)70.0016.67130.0023502350-
Champaknagar(Cht)63.40956.6725591.5814001400-3.45
Haliyala(Kar)57.0035.711471.0017001800NC
Hanagal(Kar)56.00-36.364968.0017031595-25.96
T. Narasipura(Kar)55.00-16.672851.00177017701.14
Haliyala(Kar)53.00-36.144337.0013001300-27.78
Narharpur(Cht)50.001502255.7015001550-3.54
Kasdol(Cht)49.0022.53887.0013001300NC
Rayadurg(AP)47.00-47.001750--
Lucknow(UP)45.0012.51392.0018251850-8.29
Jaijaipur(Cht)44.00-1294.0014001400-20.45
Kalavai(TN)42.4945.26409.0314601415-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)40.00602080.001850170020.92
Honnali(Kar)35.00NC1608.00190019005.56
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-3081470.00173017003.59
Chikkamagalore(Kar)34.00112.5957.00176017603.53
Kollegal(Kar)34.00-58.54389.0015001600-
Gondal(UP)33.00-2.942040.5018001800-0.55
Budalur(TN)30.60296028873.6219001900NC
Kustagi(Kar)30.00100179.0014001500-32.04
Thiruvarur(TN)30.00410.235.8822701935-
Kollegal(Kar)28.00-28.001820--
Singampuneri(TN)26.32-12.9356.5519001900NC
Khedbrahma(Guj)25.00-83.331375.0015501500-26.89
Channagiri(Kar)25.00-64.79622.0014001400-26.32
Basti(UP)24.00204284.50175017509.38
Pratappur(Cht)23.20364625.20183518353.09
Jafarganj(UP)23.0064.29546.001640160025.19
Dahod(Guj)21.70-57.281146.9014001400-6.67
Mundaragi(Kar)21.002501253.0013341353-32.49
Lalganj(UP)21.00133.332215.4016601625-5.14
Utraula(UP)19.005.56364.0016351635-
Sitapur(UP)18.50-4.1527864.301725170516.95
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)18.0038.46204.0011501150-33.33
Holenarsipura(Kar)17.00-74.241435.0013001750-34.34
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0050853.001830185017.31
Richha(UP)13.00225174.80178017801.71
Surajpur(Cht)12.00-97.423525.40184018403.66
Piriya Pattana(Kar)12.00-94.069673.001400143027.27
Gadaura(UP)12.00-7.696116.70177017802.31
Ghaziabad(UP)12.0071.4363.0020502050-
Naugarh(UP)11.50-36.113715.70170017209.68
Pratappur(Cht)11.0010452.5017601760-
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.0040036.002200120069.23
Khalilabad(UP)10.0011.111507.001830182512.96
Bellary(Kar)9.00-33.82128.8014351407-29.90
Kaveripakkam(TN)8.46-18.7342.2117601760-
Soharatgarh(UP)8.006.671927.10172017108.86
Beawar(Raj)7.30265457.2018501900-19.57
Sakaleshpura(Kar)7.00-66.6728.0016751842-
Bahraich(UP)7.00133.33631.60182018156.12
Dindori(MP)5.38-25.28204.3212001283-29.45
Raigarh(Cht)5.00-80.16202.1013501500-22.90
Vyra(Guj)3.85-90.16200.0616501625-
Srirangapattana(Kar)3.00-89.292252.00160017193.23
Ajuha(UP)3.002049.50193519355.74
Kallakurichi(TN)2.50-751399.8014791467-32.12
Utraula(UP)2.201021.6018001800-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-33.33516.2019301940-8.10
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-33.33253.0019001940-9.95
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3352.20174017402.35
Mailaduthurai(TN)1.9645.1911.6417701770-
Shamli(UP)1.60-27.27109.6019301960-1.53
Sirkali(TN)1.53-1.9210.0117701770-
Vedaranyam(TN)1.5320.4710.4917701770-
Kilvelur(TN)1.47-6.3712.9717701770-
Nagapattinam(TN)1.46NC13.1617701770-
Muradabad(UP)1.40NC156.50187018802.19
Naanpara(UP)1.404080.30181518156.76
Jaunpur(UP)1.202017.001935193013.82
Kuttulam(TN)1.082.8615.2517701770-
Rajahmundry(AP)1.00NC5.0018201820-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC74.00170017506.25
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC5.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC28.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC28.00149014904.34
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-33.33210.2016301630-
Thirupoondi(TN)0.64-51.887.5817701770-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)90.00-74.431191.002260245024.18
Jagalur(Kar)32.00-32.002200--
Tumkur(Kar)26.00466.00250018508.70
Bangarpet(Kar)20.0010043.0026002600-
Channagiri(Kar)12.00-12.001600--
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)2.0033.33254.702725300621.16
Published on April 30, 2020
