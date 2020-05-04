Cereals Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:10:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Khair(UP)55.00-55.001700-4.29
Barhaj(UP)22.00-4.351193.00185018506.32
Ghaziabad(UP)14.0010086.5019001940-
Azamgarh(UP)6.5044.44269.60180018002.27
Firozabad(UP)5.106.2574.8017001740-8.36
Allahabad(UP)2.00NC48.70188018602.45
Maize
Nargunda(Kar)805.0069.126249.0013701400-31.57
Soundati(Kar)293.0036.28792.0015001350-
H.B. Halli(Kar)228.0088.431876.0016001540-
Khair(UP)40.00-66.6717615.0023502200-27.69
Piriya Pattana(Kar)33.001759706.00120014009.09
K.R.Nagar(Kar)25.00-37.52105.001900185024.18
Tarapur(Guj)23.57-58.8917723.3318532028-23.18
Naugarh(UP)14.0021.743729.701710170010.32
Tumkur(Kar)11.00-17.002000--
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00400181.0015101485-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)9.00-50213.0011501150-33.33
Soharatgarh(UP)6.50-18.751933.60173517209.81
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-5069.0019802050-
Allahabad(UP)3.002089.00190018855.56
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.10-38.8935.101990200040.14
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Piriya Pattana(Kar)8.00NC439.0021002400-6.67
Published on May 04, 2020
TOPICS
cereals