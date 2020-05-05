Cereals Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:02:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Goluwala(Raj)137.20-59.94481.7013101300-20.17
Suratgarh(Raj)130.80-9.921400.7013401317-17.03
Sindhanur(Kar)101.00-17.891219.00200020278.11
Lucknow(UP)51.0027.51123.001800180025.87
Khair(UP)50.00-9.09105.00170017004.29
Mathura(UP)39.002.63479.5017481745-
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.67921.00170017002.41
Shamli(UP)25.0013.64267.0018301840-
Rajula(Guj)24.50497.5628.60248830353.45
Surajgarh(Raj)22.30-22.301450--15.70
Barhaj(UP)20.00-9.091213.00185018506.32
Bijay Nagar(Raj)19.50132.14403.4014501460-17.14
Bellary(Kar)19.00-79.7362.1027372778-18.15
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-701087.001930192511.88
Kusmee(Cht)10.00-10.002600--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-6035.00152515251.67
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-87.5545.0026002600-7.14
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-50225.002350226520.51
Karvi(UP)10.00-23.08134.80155015600.98
Saharanpur(UP)9.00-10109.50183018801.67
Bellary(Kar)8.00-8.001785--
Charra(UP)7.0027.27539.40167017001.21
Azamgarh(UP)6.00-7.69275.60181518003.13
Honnali(Kar)5.00-5.002750--
Beawar(Raj)4.00233.33117.803125152578.57
Atrauli(UP)3.50-12.510.5017001710-2.30
Ballia(UP)3.00NC98.501770180013.46
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-42.8639.90183018801.67
Kopaganj(UP)2.0015043.90180018001.98
Gazipur(UP)2.00-50167.701800180012.50
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)2.00-8048.50188019305.03
Jhijhank(UP)2.00NC20.7018801850-
Rasda(UP)2.00NC129.5017501760-
Allahabad(UP)1.50-2550.20186018801.36
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-2547.5017251850NC
Partaval(UP)1.20203.8018001812-
Maize
Sirsa(UP)1514.0027.878143.0017601760-0.56
Bhatapara(Cht)691.40-691.402111-3.99
Madhoganj(UP)520.0065.083825.0017751825-15.48
Jahangirabad(UP)450.0040.6240427.0024702450-
H.B. Halli(Kar)435.0090.792311.0016401600-
Hanagal(Kar)332.00-58.5513254.0012891258-38.62
Honnali(Kar)285.0072.7312649.0014001400-27.27
Harappana Halli(Kar)276.0018.454118.0014001480-30.76
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)261.00-1928.001925--
Gondal(UP)249.001.0119894.30163016300.62
Shiggauv(Kar)241.0089.76485.0013001300-
Hanagal(Kar)238.003255206.0018141703-21.13
Mandya(Kar)206.00-66.39819.0016801650-
Hoovinahadagali(Kar)183.00-183.001650--
Hirekerur(Kar)175.00-63.4710620.0013201320-15.38
Hardoi(UP)150.0066.673031.2018101850-8.12
Nargunda(Kar)140.00-82.616389.0013501370-32.57
Aligarh(UP)130.00-23.5396910.0026502450-24.29
Cheyyar(TN)128.14-131.041475--6.41
Dahod(Guj)111.3024.784375.402350200013.53
Madhoganj(UP)102.00NC44495.50174017605.45
Haliyala(Kar)100.0075.441571.00180017005.88
Holalkere(Kar)99.00-92.43304.0014001568-23.16
Soundati(Kar)75.00-74.4867.0014101500-
Khair(UP)75.0087.517690.0023502350-27.69
Dongargaon(Cht)71.70-71.701364--
Dahod(Guj)70.20223.51217.1014501400-3.33
Takhatpur(Cht)64.6038.0318551.4015001500-14.29
Katwa(WB)58.0038.1373.0018151815-
Bangarpet(Kar)56.0036.5997.0021001750-
Vyra(Guj)53.481289.09253.5416751650-
Rona(Kar)51.0032579.0012851235-
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0042.8681520.00170017301.80
Honnali(Kar)45.0028.571653.00185019002.78
Bachranwa(UP)45.00-47.063540.001860185013.41
Siliguri(WB)45.00NC569.0021002100-
Bhadravathi(Kar)44.00-90.681668.0013501588-31.09
Lucknow(UP)43.00-4.441435.0017751825-10.80
Sakri(Cht)41.40350348.5014001400NC
Haliyala(Kar)40.00-24.534377.0013001300-27.78
Kustagi(Kar)37.0023.33216.0014101400-31.55
Sirsaganj(UP)35.60-4.811560.6021502200-
Gondal(UP)35.006.062075.5018001800-0.55
Piriya Pattana(Kar)32.00-3.039738.0010001200-9.09
Sangarapuram(TN)31.202128.57563.5015101454-27.02
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)30.00-30.001600--
Narayanpur(Cht)29.90-29.81324.8013001300-
Champaknagar(Cht)28.80-54.5725620.3814501400NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)25.00-44.441520.0018401815-
Pathalgaon(Cht)24.90-16.44212.2018001800-
Kalipur(WB)24.00-7.691711.00181518153.71
Partaval(UP)22.5018.42475.00179017852.29
Choubepur(UP)21.50NC660.55187520002.46
Nagari(Cht)20.00252059.00145014501.75
Kollegal(Kar)20.00-41.18409.0016001500-
Basti(UP)20.00-16.674304.50175017509.38
K.R.Nagar(Kar)19.00-242124.001800190017.65
T. Narasipura(Kar)18.00-67.272869.002000177014.29
Utraula(UP)18.00-5.26382.0016351635-
Vellore(TN)17.99140.1930.0115001600-
Sitapur(UP)17.30-6.4927881.601720172516.61
Faizabad(UP)15.00503479.50170017209.68
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-501515.0019501950NC
Raibareilly(UP)15.00-72.732353.50172516752.68
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC868.001850183018.59
Raigarh(Cht)14.00180216.1013001350-25.76
Anthiyur(TN)13.74580.236.6215191949-
Kallakurichi(TN)13.004201412.8015331479-29.65
Bellary(Kar)12.0033.33140.8013981435-31.70
Jaspur(Cht)11.40267.7481.9018201820-
Madhugiri(Kar)11.0022.22150.00170017006.25
Sultanpur(UP)10.00NC4712.5016401660-
Gadaura(UP)9.00-256125.7014001770-19.08
Sahiyapur(UP)9.00504614.001750175012.54
Naugarh(UP)8.50-39.293738.201720171010.97
Jagalur(Kar)8.00-6028.0013001250-
Khalilabad(UP)8.00-201515.001830183012.96
Devariya(UP)8.0077.78743.001750175013.27
Soharatgarh(UP)7.5015.381941.10172517359.18
Richha(UP)7.0016.67434.5018701895-
Pathalgaon(Cht)5.00-90319.0018201820-
Kusmee(Cht)5.0025393.0018401840-
Holenarsipura(Kar)5.00-70.591440.0014001300-29.29
Udaipura(Raj)5.00-60330.40190020505.56
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.50-4.501900--
Chinnasalem(TN)4.5050282.4013001350-35.00
Charama(Cht)4.00-99.357559.0015001500-3.54
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-202067.001670170015.17
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)4.00-84984.00184018155.14
Saharanpur(UP)3.5075256.5018701900-11.37
Narharpur(Cht)3.00-942258.7015001500-3.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0050519.2018701930-10.95
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC52.50192019354.92
Balrampur(UP)3.005055.20174017402.35
Naanpara(UP)3.00114.2983.30181018156.47
Vagodiya(Guj)2.80-2.801350--
Allahabad(UP)2.50-16.6791.50190019005.56
Bahraich(UP)2.50-64.29634.10182018206.12
Shikohabad(UP)2.50NC112.0016251750-16.67
Shamli(UP)2.2037.5111.8018701930-4.59
Baloda(Janjgir Campus)(Cht)2.02-2.021600--
Pratappur(Cht)2.00-91.38627.20183518353.09
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.00-83.331830.5015001550-3.54
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)2.0033.3390.00191519254.08
Tulsipur(UP)2.00150212.2016301630-
Utraula(UP)2.00-9.0923.6018001800-
Rajahmundry(AP)1.00NC6.0018201820-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50134.0019501950-4.88
Thanjavur(TN)1.00NC695.60235022504.44
Jaunpur(UP)1.00-16.6718.001930193513.53
Choubepur(UP)0.95-90.95927.14188018807.43
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)148.0064.441339.002300226026.37
Tumkur(Kar)23.00-11.5489.00250025008.70
Bangarpet(Kar)20.00NC63.0026002600-
Published on May 05, 2020
cereals