Cereals Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:24:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Sindhanur(Kar)118.00-32.181511.002180200017.84
Udaipura(Raj)74.50186.54146.4017001450-
Lucknow(UP)50.006.381220.001800180025.87
Khair(UP)40.00-20145.0017001700-5.56
Mathura(UP)40.002.56519.5017501748-
Aligarh(UP)30.0050971.00170017002.41
Shamli(UP)27.003.85320.0018251825-
Bellary(Kar)15.00-15.001731--
Azamgarh(UP)12.0020297.60180518100.84
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00100104.5018501850-
Bellary(Kar)11.807.27384.9026852725-19.71
Charra(UP)9.0028.57548.40169016702.42
Firozabad(UP)6.20-88.08133.0016501932-11.05
Shikohabad(UP)5.00233.3352.5017001725-1.45
Savarkundla(Guj)3.50-12.59.802650231019.75
Jhijhank(UP)3.507524.2018601880-
Dahod(Guj)1.6045.4519.3015501500-8.82
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC33.002100250010.53
Maize
Hirekerur(Kar)1408.00704.5712028.0013201320-15.38
Mandya(Kar)875.00-52.783547.0016801700-
Hanagal(Kar)399.00-12.1114107.0012701289-39.52
Bhadravathi(Kar)334.00-334.002352-21.36
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)329.0026.052257.0019251925-
Avalurpet'(TN)300.00100923.7015581540-5.23
H.B. Halli(Kar)296.0028.72837.0016001700-
Sirsa(UP)246.00-79.699600.0017601760-0.56
Dahod(Guj)245.4010.994841.90210021501.45
Honnali(Kar)221.00-37.7513225.0014001400-27.27
Cheyyar(TN)180.61-10.443015.0614601396-3.95
Soundati(Kar)132.0076999.0014701410-
Lingasugur(Kar)129.0063.295709.0015902270-27.23
Hanagal(Kar)113.00-8.135442.0017361596-24.52
Sorabha(Kar)105.00169.23454.0016001600-
Aligarh(UP)100.00-23.0897140.0027002700-22.86
Haliyala(Kar)83.00176.674490.0013001300-27.78
Sorabha(Kar)83.00-29.66437.0013001200-
Khair(UP)80.006.6717770.0023502350-27.69
Kandi(WB)80.00-33.332034.00185018505.71
K.R.Nagar(Kar)73.00284.212197.001800180017.65
Kasganj(UP)70.00-41.677345.0016001630-
Haliyala(Kar)67.00131.031667.00180014005.88
T. Narasipura(Kar)60.00-44.443037.002100200020.00
Etah(UP)55.00-15.3811580.0022502250-
Vyra(Guj)53.06-0.79306.6016271675-
Bailahongal(Kar)50.00-46.81144.0012501220-
Koppal(Kar)50.00-39.02132.0014241477-
Dahod(Guj)48.80208.861281.7014401450-4.00
Honnali(Kar)45.00-33.821766.0018001820NC
Shikaripura(Kar)45.00-64.842412.001600175014.29
Katwa(WB)45.00-22.41418.0018151815-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)42.002.44686.0018151815-
Lucknow(UP)36.00-18.181515.0017801780-10.55
Vellore(TN)35.51199.16144.5515001535-6.25
Holenarsipura(Kar)35.002501485.0012001400-39.39
Kustagi(Kar)34.00-8.11250.0014511410-29.56
Nargunda(Kar)33.00-76.436422.0014001350-30.07
Choubepur(UP)30.5041.86691.05188018752.73
Bangarpet(Kar)30.00-46.43127.0021002100-
Rona(Kar)30.0087.5125.0012001200-
Bachranwa(UP)30.002003580.001865186013.72
Narayanpur(Cht)27.50-27.50950--
Sirsaganj(UP)26.50-23.85243.0020302030-26.85
Manendragarh(Cht)24.00118.18655.8015001840-
Channagiri(Kar)24.00-53.85698.0013801350-27.37
Jagalur(Kar)23.00187.551.0014001300-
Partaval(UP)22.50NC497.5017501790NC
Kollegal(Kar)22.00-54.17479.0016001500-
Ramanujganj(Cht)20.00-79.11481.6017701770-
Mundaragi(Kar)19.0058.331284.0013591388-31.22
Sangarapuram(TN)19.00-39.1582.5015621510-24.50
Kallakurichi(TN)15.0015.381427.8014991533-31.21
Vaduvur(TN)15.00-15.002200--
Basti(UP)14.00-12.54334.50175017509.38
Salon(UP)14.00-22.22421.0016251625-7.14
Richha(UP)14.0055.56457.5018601835-
Bellary(Kar)13.80130160.6014091367-31.17
Charama(Cht)13.00-487597.0014501450-6.75
Naugarh(UP)11.0029.413749.201730172011.61
Khalilabad(UP)10.00251525.001825183012.65
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-56.52556.001650164025.95
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-27.2788.0019301950-
Richha(UP)8.00-38.46182.80176517800.86
Tiruvennainallur(TN)7.50455.5638.38138913580.29
Devariya(UP)6.50-18.75749.501750175013.27
Soharatgarh(UP)6.00-201947.10173517259.12
Narharpur(Cht)5.00-502273.7014501450-6.75
Aklera(Raj)5.00-93.75715.0012051795-38.99
Sivagangai(TN)5.0066.6746.0020002000-
Chinnasalem(TN)4.50NC286.9014201300-29.00
Thiryagadurgam(TN)4.0033.33204.6012521380-28.38
Udaipura(Raj)2.50-50332.90190019005.56
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.00-601837.5014501450-6.75
Ajuha(UP)2.00-2057.00192019204.92
Kaveripakkam(TN)1.71-79.7943.9217671760-
Pratappur(Cht)1.50NC630.20183518353.09
Penugonda(AP)1.00NC6.0018601860-
Rajahmundry(AP)1.00NC8.0018201820-
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-90.9118.0020002000-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC135.0019501950-4.88
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC7.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC30.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC30.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00NC28875.6219001900NC
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-60113.0016001625-17.95
Choubepur(UP)0.90-5.26928.04188518807.71
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Tumkur(Kar)47.00104.35136.00250025008.70
Piriya Pattana(Kar)14.0075453.00230021002.22
Channagiri(Kar)11.00-8.3323.0017501600-
Arasikere(Kar)2.00-93.33160.0022001950-21.43
Published on May 07, 2020
