Cereals Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:10:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Khair(UP)40.00NC185.0017001700-5.56
Achnera(UP)18.0030085.7017201900-6.01
Allahabad(UP)2.0010054.20185018900.82
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC35.00230023004.55
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)463.0016.0414570.0012731270-39.38
H.B. Halli(Kar)155.00-10.922992.0016901690-
Hanagal(Kar)106.00-6.195548.0017391736-24.39
Budalur(TN)74.70737028951.3219001900NC
K.R.Nagar(Kar)68.00257.892284.001800180017.65
Achnera(UP)40.003002494.0021002300-
Khair(UP)35.00-56.2517805.0024002350-26.15
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-5081610.00170016801.19
Surajpur(Cht)20.00-66.943605.90184018403.66
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-20913.001820182017.42
Naugarh(UP)7.507.143763.701750176012.90
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)7.00-22.22220.0010501150-39.13
Richha(UP)7.00-50464.5018401860-
Tumkur(Kar)5.0015025.0020001900-
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00NC2077.001660166518.57
Allahabad(UP)4.5080100.50192519206.94
Soharatgarh(UP)4.50-18.181957.101760175010.69
Anthiyur(TN)2.80-79.6239.4215241519-
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-80183.0016551510-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00-10.501675--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC76.001900185018.75
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC9.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC32.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC32.00149014904.34
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Tumkur(Kar)12.00-74.47148.0020002500-13.04
Published on May 12, 2020
