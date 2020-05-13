Cereals Prices

as on : 13-05-2020 12:34:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Sindhanur(Kar)73.00-38.141584.00200021808.11
Manvi(Kar)60.0027.661857.001950211422.64
Sangli(Mah)56.00-56.003300--
Lucknow(UP)43.00-141263.001860180030.07
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.671006.0016201700-2.41
Barhaj(UP)27.00-3.571292.00184018404.55
Ghaziabad(UP)24.0033.33146.5018601870-
Muskara(UP)15.6087545.60152517000.33
Azamgarh(UP)10.00-41.18324.60181518001.40
Bellary(Kar)9.0012.517.0018931785-
Bellary(Kar)7.00-40.68391.9026242685-21.53
Atrauli(UP)6.00NC27.0016901680-2.87
Firozabad(UP)5.10-3.77143.4017001685-8.36
Gevrai(Mah)5.00-5.002300--
Karvi(UP)5.00-50157.80156015251.63
Tarikere(Kar)3.00-3.002000--
Paranda(Mah)3.00-7.002740--
Fatehabad(UP)2.20NC212.5016201820-6.36
Gazipur(UP)2.00-20172.201840180015.00
Jhijhank(UP)2.00-42.8626.2018701860-
Rasda(UP)2.00NC131.5018101750-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)1.20-33.3351.50187519004.75
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC36.00230023004.55
Chintamani(Kar)1.00-1.001900--
Nilanga(Mah)1.00-1.003000--
Mantha(Mah)1.00NC3.0025002650-
Maize
Mandya(Kar)1052.0020.234599.0016601680-
Hanagal(Kar)603.0030.2415173.0012891273-38.62
Jahangirabad(UP)600.0036.0541468.0024502480-
Honnali(Kar)485.00119.4613710.0013501400-29.87
Hoovinahadagali(Kar)405.00-6.681022.0017001710-
Shiggauv(Kar)285.00247.56948.0013801385-
Gondal(UP)255.004.0820641.30163016300.62
Dahod(Guj)246.10329.495145.3019502000-5.80
Soundati(Kar)169.000.61336.0014701480-
Harihara(Kar)163.00108.972353.00185019506.02
Charama(Cht)145.001015.387742.0015001450-3.54
Aligarh(UP)140.004097280.0027002700-22.86
Champaknagar(Cht)139.00175.7925809.7814001400-3.45
Bangarpet(Kar)128.00326.671785.0022002100-
Kadur(Kar)100.00-661.001580--
Bhikangaon(MP)71.20-71.201205--
K.R.Nagar(Kar)71.004.412355.001700180011.11
Haliyala(Kar)68.001.491735.0016501800-2.94
Bachranwa(UP)65.00116.673645.001865186513.72
H.B. Halli(Kar)64.00-63.22526.0015301690-
Narayanpur(Cht)61.20104.68386.0013501300-
Kollegal(Kar)61.00177.27540.0015801600-
Holenarsipura(Kar)56.00601541.0016501200-16.67
Channagiri(Kar)54.00125752.0013501380-28.95
Sirsaganj(UP)52.6098.49295.6020802030-25.05
Shiggauv(Kar)52.0018.18243.9015201580-
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.3381650.0016801700NC
Haliyala(Kar)39.00-53.014529.0013001300-27.78
Gondal(UP)38.5014.932181.0018001800-0.55
Kustagi(Kar)38.0011.76288.0013951451-32.28
Vyra(Guj)37.03-30.21343.6316021627-
Nagari(Cht)36.00802095.0014001450-1.75
Boraee(Cht)36.002601107.9014001400-3.45
Lucknow(UP)36.00NC1551.0018751780-5.78
Honnali(Kar)35.00-22.221801.00183018001.67
Mannargudi(TN)34.14-34.142200--
Narharpur(Cht)32.005402305.7015001450-3.54
Narayanpur(Cht)31.80-31.80950--
Hoovinahadagali(Kar)31.00-31.001350--
Channagiri(Kar)26.00-27.781171.0018201800-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)25.0011501862.5015001450-3.54
Basti(UP)25.0078.574359.50175017509.38
Singroli(MP)24.50-50579.0515001500-16.67
Dahod(Guj)23.3033.911322.4014601460-2.67
Kallakurichi(TN)20.00-201472.8014351384-34.14
Nanjangud(Kar)19.005.563724.00200018009.59
Piriya Pattana(Kar)19.0026.679772.001300100018.18
Lalganj(UP)19.005.562259.9017001700-2.86
Sitapur(UP)19.00-17.3927945.601700243015.25
H.B. Halli(Kar)16.00-36292.0011501600-
Bellary(Kar)15.008.7175.6014171409-30.78
Hanagal(Kar)15.00-85.855563.0017001739-26.09
Mundaragi(Kar)15.00-21.051299.0013041359-34.01
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-25928.001850182019.35
Tumkur(Kar)14.0018039.0020002000-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)12.00NC981.0016001600-5.88
Salon(UP)12.00-53.85459.0016251625-7.14
Chikkamagalore(Kar)10.00NC482.00184018405.14
Khalilabad(UP)10.00NC1545.001835183013.27
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)7.00NC227.0010501050-39.13
Ghaziabad(UP)7.00-56.25111.0019251900-
Richha(UP)7.00-12.5197.80177017701.14
Allahabad(UP)6.0033.33106.50192019256.67
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-202081.001700166021.43
Bahraich(UP)2.504.17639.00182018156.12
Muradabad(UP)2.00NC160.50189018803.28
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)2.00NC92.00192519154.62
Balrampur(UP)1.805060.20172017201.18
Jaunpur(UP)1.505019.501925193013.24
Rajahmundry(AP)1.00NC10.0018201820-
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-33.33631.20183518353.09
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC77.001800190012.50
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC10.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC33.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC33.00149014904.34
Maduranthagam(TN)0.66-49.6215.38175017559.38
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.60-14.2936.402000198039.86
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Holenarsipura(Kar)24.00-65.71126.002900230038.10
Channagiri(Kar)12.009.0935.0016001750-
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00-96.7771.0024002250-
Kallakurichi(TN)0.70-1.402914-17.98
Same/Savi
Shiggauv(Kar)13.00-13.003300--
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-60255.502511272511.65
Published on May 13, 2020
