Cereals Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:33:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Sindhanur(Kar)178.00143.841762.00200120008.16
Khair(UP)55.0037.5240.0016801700-6.67
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.291036.0016101620-3.01
Bellary(Kar)25.00257.14416.9028632624-14.38
Ghaziabad(UP)25.004.17171.5018601860-
Barhaj(UP)24.00-11.111316.00184018404.55
Shamli(UP)22.00NC364.0017901815-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)12.00-12.003400--
Muskara(UP)10.90-30.1356.50152515250.33
Bellary(Kar)8.00-86.67160.9018362289-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)7.0016.6716.0019972050-
Kustagi(Kar)5.0040012.0028803000-0.69
Firozabad(UP)4.70-7.84148.1016751700-9.70
Koppal(Kar)4.001006.0023882701-
Jangipura(UP)2.00-5084.001850180015.63
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC37.00230023004.55
Dahod(Guj)0.60-2520.7015501550-8.82
Maize
Sindhanur(Kar)2095.00-2095.002200--
Hanagal(Kar)786.0030.3515959.0012471289-40.62
Nagari(Cht)546.601418.332641.60155214008.91
Honnali(Kar)501.003.314211.0013501350-29.87
Jahangirabad(UP)475.00-20.8341943.0024502450-
Sirsa(UP)438.0078.0510038.0017601760-0.56
Madhoganj(UP)400.0017.654565.0018501760-9.76
Hoovinahadagali(Kar)378.00-6.671400.0017001700-
Sorabha(Kar)321.00286.75758.0013001300-
Nargunda(Kar)289.00775.766711.0012971400-35.21
Holalkere(Kar)275.00177.783579.0013501400-25.91
Dahod(Guj)267.808.825413.1020001950-3.38
H.B. Halli(Kar)257.00301.56783.0015501530-
Gondal(UP)253.00-0.7820894.30163016300.62
Gondal(UP)253.00557.142434.0016301800-9.94
Hirekerur(Kar)189.00-86.5812217.0013001320-16.67
Harihara(Kar)178.00104.62237.00185519001.92
Charama(Cht)161.0011.037903.0015001500-3.54
Bangarpet(Kar)136.006.251921.0018502200-
Haliyala(Kar)123.0080.881858.00180016505.88
Channagiri(Kar)106.00307.691277.0018101820-
Channagiri(Kar)105.0094.44857.0013701350-27.89
K.R.Nagar(Kar)90.0026.762445.001800170017.65
Madhoganj(UP)80.00-13.5144668.00172017506.17
Hanagal(Kar)70.00366.675633.0018121700-21.22
Koppal(Kar)61.0022193.0013671424-
Boraee(Cht)60.0066.671167.9014501400NC
Harappana Halli(Kar)51.00-42.054257.0014001400-30.76
Durg(Cht)50.00-50.001515--
Kasdol(Cht)50.002.043937.0013001300NC
Chikkamagalore(Kar)50.00400532.002346184034.06
Soundati(Kar)46.00-46.001340--
Mohamadabad(UP)43.6092.9266.2025402100-
Vyra(Guj)42.7015.31386.3315851602-
Khair(UP)40.0014.2917845.0024002400-26.15
Sirsaganj(UP)37.10-29.47332.7020802080-25.05
Dongargarh(Cht)35.3060647.3017501750NC
Piriya Pattana(Kar)32.0068.429804.0010001300-9.09
Sorabha(Kar)31.00-70.48485.0016001600-
Narayanpur(Cht)30.60-50416.6013501350-
Mandya(Kar)30.00-97.154629.0016501660-
Basti(UP)30.00204389.50175017509.38
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-2581680.00170016801.19
Jagalur(Kar)25.008.776.0014001400-
Mundaragi(Kar)22.0046.671321.0013191304-33.25
Dahod(Guj)21.70-6.871344.1014601460-2.67
Lalganj(UP)21.0010.532280.9017001700-2.86
Chikkamagalore(Kar)20.0066.671001.00176016003.53
Honnali(Kar)20.00-42.861821.00183018301.67
Narharpur(Cht)19.00-40.622324.7015001500-3.54
Haliyala(Kar)18.00-53.854547.0012001300-33.33
Kustagi(Kar)18.00-52.63306.0013301395-35.44
Srirangapattana(Kar)18.005002270.00160016003.23
Kollegal(Kar)16.00-73.77556.0015001580-
Rona(Kar)16.00-46.67141.0012501200-
Narayanpur(Cht)15.00-45.4542.50950950-
Somvarpet(Kar)15.00-92.75524.0015001600-11.76
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00114.294636.00170017509.32
Bellary(Kar)14.00-6.67189.6013751417-32.83
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)14.00751006.00181518153.71
Mannargudi(TN)13.80-59.5847.9422002200-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)13.00-481875.5015001500-3.54
H.B. Halli(Kar)13.00-18.75305.0014001150-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-20940.001870185020.65
Richha(UP)12.0071.43476.5018501840-
Belarbahara(Cht)10.00-10.001400--
Belargaon(Cht)10.0025301.201600140014.29
Hirekerur(Kar)10.00-43.001500--
Kallakurichi(TN)9.00-551481.8013681435-37.22
Ghaziabad(UP)8.0014.29119.0019251925-
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-33.33576.001650163025.95
Naugarh(UP)7.00-6.673770.701760175013.55
Sivagangai(TN)6.002052.0020002000-
Gadaura(UP)6.00-14.296147.7017301750NC
Soharatgarh(UP)6.0033.331963.10174017609.43
Pratappur(Cht)5.80480637.00183518353.09
Sakaleshpura(Kar)5.00-16.6739.0015001300-
Shamli(UP)2.604119.4018601860-5.10
Balrampur(UP)2.5038.8962.70174017202.35
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC11.5016501675-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC78.001800180012.50
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC11.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC34.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC34.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00-98.6628952.3219001900NC
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)25.00-81.621500.002180228019.78
Piriya Pattana(Kar)8.00-42.86461.0021002300-6.67
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)6.00-11.003400--
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80NC256.302639251117.34
Published on May 14, 2020
