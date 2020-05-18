Cereals Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Sindhanur(Kar)51.00-71.351813.00190020012.70
Lucknow(UP)47.009.31310.001860186030.07
Khair(UP)40.00-27.27280.0016501680-8.33
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.671071.0016001610-3.61
Charkhari(UP)30.001664.7148.4014201775-11.80
Barhaj(UP)27.0012.51343.00185018405.11
Achnera(UP)23.0027.78108.7017001720-7.10
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-20191.5018501860-
Bellary(Kar)11.00-56427.9026172863-21.74
Bellary(Kar)9.0012.5169.9018581836-
Atrauli(UP)8.0033.3335.0016701690-4.02
Hoovinahadagali(Kar)7.00-7.002600--
Azamgarh(UP)7.00-30331.60180018150.56
Firozabad(UP)4.50-4.26152.6016801675-9.43
Gazipur(UP)4.00100176.201850184015.63
Jangipura(UP)3.507587.501850185015.63
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC38.0022002300NC
Koppal(Kar)1.00-757.0021442388-
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)999.0027.116958.0012551247-40.24
Hoovinahadagali(Kar)659.0074.342059.0016101700-
Channagiri(Kar)606.00471.71883.0018101810-
Jahangirabad(UP)395.00-16.8442338.0024502450-
Khategaon(MP)341.0083.519136.0711401550-
Madhoganj(UP)315.00-21.254880.0018501850-9.76
Honnali(Kar)310.00-38.1214521.0013501350-29.87
Gondal(UP)250.00-1.1921144.30163016300.62
Hardoi(UP)200.00-28.5753890.001800182012.50
Harappana Halli(Kar)191.00274.514448.0014001400-30.76
Sorabha(Kar)187.00-41.74945.0012701300-
Bangarpet(Kar)179.00496.67306.0020002100-
Shiggauv(Kar)179.00-37.191127.0012001380-
H.B. Halli(Kar)167.00-35.023159.0016501550-
Hanagal(Kar)164.00134.295797.0016951812-26.30
Harihara(Kar)155.00-12.922392.00186518552.47
Sirsaganj(UP)140.90279.78473.6022002080-20.72
Aligarh(UP)140.00NC97420.0027002700-22.86
Hardoi(UP)130.00-18.753321.2018401800-6.60
Shiggauv(Kar)97.0086.54340.9015601520-
Madhoganj(UP)91.0013.7544759.00173017206.79
Channagiri(Kar)77.00-26.67934.0013451370-29.21
Hoovinahadagali(Kar)71.00129.03102.0013501350-
Budalur(TN)66.66656629018.9819001900NC
Balodabazar(Cht)65.80-80.44965.3014001400-
Kottur(Kar)63.00-7.352318.0013431407-
Khair(UP)45.0012.517890.0024002400-26.15
Achnera(UP)44.00102538.0020502100-
Kustagi(Kar)43.00138.89349.0013751330-33.25
Lucknow(UP)40.0011.111591.0018751875-5.78
Sakri(Cht)36.80-4.17423.7014001400NC
Mehmadabad(Guj)36.00-51.501500--
Gondal(UP)35.00-86.172469.0018001630-0.55
Takhatpur(Cht)34.10-46.9718649.8015001500-14.29
Hirekerur(Kar)30.00-84.1312247.0013001300-16.67
Piriya Pattana(Kar)30.00-6.259834.001450100031.82
Lalganj(UP)28.0033.332308.9017151700-2.00
Sorabha(Kar)26.00-16.13511.0015001600-
Etah(UP)25.00-54.5511605.0022802250-
Haliyala(Kar)24.00-80.491882.0017001800NC
Haliyala(Kar)23.0027.784570.0011801200-34.44
Sitapur(UP)22.5018.4227968.101700170015.25
Koppal(Kar)22.00-63.93215.0012341367-
Honnali(Kar)20.00NC1841.0018001830NC
K.R.Nagar(Kar)18.00-802463.001800180017.65
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0087.5134.0018901925-
Bailahongal(Kar)14.00-72158.0011201250-
Jafarganj(UP)14.0075590.001640165025.19
Bellary(Kar)13.00-7.14202.6013471375-34.20
Kollegal(Kar)12.00-25568.0016001500-
Balrampur(UP)12.00-33.33758.50167016703.09
Kota(Cht)10.00-10.001450--
Somvarpet(Kar)10.00-33.33534.0015001500-11.76
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-33.334646.001750170012.54
Naugarh(UP)8.0014.293778.701720176010.97
Ratanpur(Cht)7.00-41.67165.7014501450-6.45
Mundaragi(Kar)6.00-72.731327.0012701319-35.73
Singroli(MP)5.00-79.59584.0514001500-22.22
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00-33.331967.10173517409.12
Richha(UP)4.00-66.67480.5018601850-
Pratappur(Cht)3.60-67.27456.1017601760-
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00-252084.001710170022.14
Balrampur(UP)2.801265.50178017404.71
Ajuha(UP)2.502559.50193519205.74
Muradabad(UP)2.00NC162.50186018901.64
Bachranwa(UP)2.00-96.923647.001860186513.41
Jaunpur(UP)1.20-2020.701910192512.35
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC79.001900180018.75
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC137.0019501950-4.88
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC12.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC35.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC35.00149014904.34
Risia(UP)0.7016.67887.401815182028.72
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.60NC37.001950200036.36
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)77.002081577.002250218023.63
Holenarsipura(Kar)23.00-4.17149.002700290028.57
Channagiri(Kar)16.0033.3351.0015001600-
Kottur(Kar)5.00-88.64103.0023432329-
Published on May 18, 2020
