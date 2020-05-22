Cereals Prices

Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)162.0021.351696.2012851310-22.12
Manvi(Kar)87.00451944.001898195019.37
Sindhanur(Kar)79.0054.91892.00195019005.41
Goluwala(Raj)62.80-54.23544.5012651310-22.91
Charra(UP)40.00NC628.4016001690-3.03
Muskara(UP)34.00211.9390.50152515250.33
Bijay Nagar(Raj)33.50153.79450.1014001460-21.79
Barhaj(UP)27.00-18.181432.00185018505.11
Harappana Halli(Kar)26.00-79.53153.0013602200-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0025216.5018501850-
Charkhari(UP)20.0033.3383.4014101440-18.50
Mathura(UP)19.00-52.5538.5017101750-
Azamgarh(UP)10.0042.86341.6017751800-0.56
Atrauli(UP)6.00-2541.0016101670-7.47
Firozabad(UP)5.0011.11157.6016701680-4.30
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.0010051.9017801790-5.32
Orai(UP)3.00-6.501500--21.67
Dahod(Guj)2.80366.6723.5015501550-8.82
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC41.0022002300NC
Fatehabad(UP)0.80-63.64213.3015801620-9.71
Maize
Hospet(Kar)1041.0030.452049.0016531626-
Mandya(Kar)845.002716.675474.0017001650-
Honnali(Kar)450.0045.1614971.0013001350-33.67
Nargunda(Kar)444.0053.637155.0013001297-35.06
Hanagal(Kar)417.00-46.6818564.0012401212-38.00
Sirsa(UP)347.00-20.7810385.0017601760-0.56
Bhadravathi(Kar)332.00-0.6666.0016892352-12.85
Charama(Cht)315.0095.658218.00150015007.14
Harihara(Kar)309.0099.352701.0017201865-3.10
Dahod(Guj)255.10-4.745668.20210020005.00
Gondal(UP)252.000.821396.30163016300.31
H.B. Halli(Kar)243.0030.653557.0014551600-
Channagiri(Kar)228.00-62.382111.00182018101.11
Sorabha(Kar)215.00726.92726.0017251500-
Madhoganj(UP)210.00-33.335090.0018251850-10.98
Shiggauv(Kar)197.0010.061324.0012001200-
Champaknagar(Cht)193.0038.8526002.78142014001.79
Harappana Halli(Kar)189.00-1.054637.0013701400-37.73
Bangarpet(Kar)186.003.91492.0020002000-
Sorabha(Kar)180.00-3.741125.0012201270-
Lingasugur(Kar)130.000.785839.0016601590-30.40
Shiggauv(Kar)123.0026.8463.9015301560-
Balodabazar(Cht)114.2073.561079.5014301400-
Hanagal(Kar)103.00NC6041.0016931672-0.41
Madhoganj(UP)102.0012.0944861.00170017304.94
Arakalgud(Kar)96.0043.28191.0015001200-
Honnali(Kar)85.003251926.0018001800NC
Kandi(WB)80.00NC2114.00185018502.78
Haliyala(Kar)76.00230.434646.0012001180-33.33
Kottur(Kar)74.0017.462392.0013771343-
Haliyala(Kar)72.002001954.00170017003.03
Arakalgud(Kar)71.0029.09126.0015001500-
Rona(Kar)66.00312.5207.0013001250-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)65.00261.112528.001850180020.92
Channagiri(Kar)52.00-32.47986.0014001345-26.32
Jagalur(Kar)50.00100126.0012801400-
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00NC81780.0016501650-1.79
Narharpur(Cht)44.00131.582368.70150015007.14
H.B. Halli(Kar)44.00238.46349.0013501400-
Lalganj(UP)37.00105.562363.9017251715-1.43
Vyra(Guj)36.4066.13444.6415251530-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)35.00169.231910.50150015007.14
Dahod(Guj)33.0052.071377.1014301460-4.67
Gondal(UP)30.50-12.862499.5018001800NC
Pipriya(Cht)30.00-80924.0014501519-17.14
Budalur(TN)30.00NC29159.9819001900NC
Rayadurg(AP)25.00-25.001850--
Bankura Sadar(WB)25.00-10.711573.0018151815-
Basti(UP)23.00-23.334412.50175017509.38
Haathras(UP)20.50-41.43819.6012501860-43.18
Holenarsipura(Kar)19.00-66.071560.0015001650-24.24
Kollegal(Kar)18.0050586.0016001600-
Kalipur(WB)18.00-18.181787.00181518153.71
Ghaziabad(UP)17.0013.33151.0018001890-
Balrampur(UP)17.0041.67775.50165016701.85
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)16.80-91.4332.3815001500-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-25975.001850185019.35
Sahiyapur(UP)14.00404660.001750175012.18
Faizabad(UP)12.00-203491.50170017003.03
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)12.00-14.291018.00181518153.71
K.R.Nagar(Kar)11.00-11.001400--
Pratappur(Cht)10.00177.78466.1017601760-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)10.00-80542.0041382346136.46
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)10.0042.86237.0010501050-39.13
Khalilabad(UP)8.00-201553.001840183513.58
Naanpara(UP)8.006.671321.40165016256.45
Naugarh(UP)7.007.693792.201750173012.90
Devariya(UP)7.007.69756.501750175013.27
Richha(UP)7.0040492.5018451850-
Moodigere(Kar)6.00-6.001900--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0042.86534.7018551855-15.68
Bachranwa(UP)5.001503652.001865186013.72
Nainpur(MP)4.95-4.95900--
Naanpara(UP)4.8084.6290.70180018155.88
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00-11.111975.601750174010.06
Faizabad(UP)3.0015088.30190019203.83
Balrampur(UP)2.50-10.7168.00176017803.53
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00NC185.0014501655-
Jaunpur(UP)1.502522.201900191010.14
Nawabganj(UP)1.50-16.67130.801800180012.50
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC82.001850190015.63
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC15.0014901490-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC38.00149014904.34
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC38.00149014904.34
Risia(UP)0.70NC888.101815181513.44
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.60NC37.601990195035.37
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arakalgud(Kar)39.0087553.0023002500-
Arasikere(Kar)10.00400170.0020002200-28.57
Piriya Pattana(Kar)8.00NC469.0022002100-2.22
Kadur(Kar)4.00-82.6136.0020002900-
Kottur(Kar)4.00-20107.0024042343-
Same/Savi
Shiggauv(Kar)2.00-84.6215.0032003300-
