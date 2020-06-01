Cereals Prices

as on : 01-06-2020 03:41:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Khair(UP)75.0087.5355.0016501650-8.33
Charra(UP)40.0014.29703.4015501560-6.06
Lucknow(UP)37.00-15.911438.001850187529.37
Charkhari(UP)32.0033.33153.9014001395-19.08
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.291136.0015201550-8.43
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-14.29316.5018501860-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00201147.0018001850-1.64
Mathura(UP)30.00-14.29603.5017201725-
Shamli(UP)22.00-21.43414.0017401775-
Achnera(UP)18.00-21.74126.7016501700-11.29
Agra(UP)15.00NC714.0016801650-9.19
Kasganj(UP)8.00-20170.80163016201.24
Karvi(UP)6.5030169.3015801565-0.63
Bellary(Kar)6.0050437.9027542702-17.64
Atrauli(UP)5.00-16.6746.0015501610-10.92
Shikohabad(UP)5.0040058.5016551650-4.06
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-25352.1017801770-0.28
Mahoba(UP)4.40-16.98193.60170017103.03
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-27.08135.701750185011.46
Kopaganj(UP)3.20-23.8151.30178517801.13
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.005040.00152515251.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.005056.9017701770-5.85
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-62.5120.5017701825-5.85
Etawah(UP)2.50NC251.00182518257.35
Etah(UP)2.00-2.001600--11.11
Robertsganj(UP)1.7041.6712.30183518159.88
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60-1.201630--
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)738.003.3620016.0012331255-38.35
Channagiri(Kar)612.00148.782969.0018001810NC
Bhadravathi(Kar)446.00240.46603.0015261899-
Nargunda(Kar)375.00-15.547530.0013001300-35.06
Bangarpet(Kar)290.00866.672241.0020002000-
Honnali(Kar)263.00-79.3716509.0013001280-33.67
Bhadravathi(Kar)257.00484.091925.0017631350-10.01
Aligarh(UP)250.00257.14380.0024502350-
Honnali(Kar)246.00156.252268.0017501810-2.78
Sorabha(Kar)204.00-44.571697.0013001300-
H.B. Halli(Kar)153.00-17.741122.0015401600-
Hanagal(Kar)92.00-40.266287.0016681706-1.88
Mainpuri(UP)80.00-23.8146624.0023102300-
Harihara(Kar)75.00-55.362596.0015501805-11.17
K.R.Nagar(Kar)72.001252632.001850170020.92
Arakalgud(Kar)70.00600271.001100950-
Lingasugur(Kar)64.00-50.775903.0021601660-9.43
Rona(Kar)57.00-13.64264.0012801300-
Sorabha(Kar)47.00-4.08822.0019001500-
T. Narasipura(Kar)40.00-33.333077.00180021002.86
Kasganj(UP)40.00-68.977513.9013101320-
Achnera(UP)37.00-15.912575.0021002050-
Haliyala(Kar)36.00-38.984741.0012501320-30.56
Haliyala(Kar)35.00-22.222034.00170019293.03
Mohamadabad(UP)32.60126.391310.9022402240-
Etah(UP)32.00-32.001150--
Choubepur(UP)29.5094.08735.7517751800-3.01
Gondal(UP)28.50-9.522559.5018001800NC
Ghaziabad(UP)26.0030227.0018801875-
Holenarsipura(Kar)22.0037.51598.0014001200-29.29
Channagiri(Kar)21.00-59.621059.0013001320-31.58
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0033.331560.0017001750-20.00
Chikkamagalore(Kar)10.00NC552.00190041388.57
Mundaragi(Kar)9.00-43.751352.0012381303-37.35
H.B. Halli(Kar)8.00-8.001275--
Bellary(Kar)6.00-14.29215.6013141353-35.81
Lingasugur(Kar)5.00-25.001400--57.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0042.86543.2018501855-15.91
Naanpara(UP)4.806098.50179018005.29
Utraula(UP)2.40-7.695.0018001800-
Faizabad(UP)2.00-33.3390.30188019002.73
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-58.33155.401850184510.78
Muradabad(UP)2.00-33.33167.50186018600.54
Ajuha(UP)2.00-2064.00190019003.83
Shamli(UP)1.80-28123.7018501845-5.61
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-50261.0018501870-15.91
Risia(UP)0.60-14.29888.701815181513.44
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangarpet(Kar)25.002588.0024002600-
Holenarsipura(Kar)18.00-21.74167.002600270023.81
Arakalgud(Kar)15.00-61.5468.0026002300-
Arasikere(Kar)8.00-20178.0020002000-28.57
Published on June 01, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.