Cereals Prices

as on : 02-06-2020 02:05:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Lucknow(UP)40.008.111478.001820185027.27
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.671171.0015001520-9.64
Muskara(UP)31.00112.33136.10152515250.33
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-16.671172.00185018001.09
Agra(UP)21.0040735.0016501680-10.81
Achnera(UP)17.00-5.56143.7016801650-9.68
Sindhanur(Kar)15.00-81.011907.0018021950-2.59
Bellary(Kar)9.202.22179.1017431858-
Atrauli(UP)7.004053.0015201550-12.64
Charkhari(UP)7.00-78.12160.9014201400-17.92
Bellary(Kar)5.80-3.33443.7027432754-17.97
Karvi(UP)4.50-30.77173.80160015800.63
Allahabad(UP)4.0010060.2018501900NC
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-11.11356.1017801780-0.28
Ballia(UP)4.0014.29109.001840186021.05
Kasganj(UP)4.00-50174.8016101630NC
Jhijhank(UP)4.0010032.2017501860-
Etawah(UP)3.5040254.50180018255.88
Saharanpur(UP)3.5016.67124.0017751770-5.59
Lalitpur(UP)3.00-14.29138.701750175011.46
Kopaganj(UP)2.80-12.554.10179017851.42
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-33.3342.00152515251.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-33.3358.9017701770-5.85
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-8059.5016501655-4.35
Partaval(UP)0.70-41.674.5017551800-
Raibareilly(UP)0.60-1.201835-12.92
Maize
Shikaripura(Kar)766.00199.2210101.0013501380-
Champaknagar(Cht)669.90664.7326760.28140014000.36
Mandya(Kar)604.00-12.466768.0017001650-
Jahangirabad(UP)265.00-12.8343264.0024152425-
Bangarpet(Kar)260.00-10.342501.0019502000-
Hanagal(Kar)252.00-65.8520268.0012071233-39.65
Gondal(UP)245.00-2.9721893.80163016300.31
Shiggauv(Kar)240.0095.12703.9015601530-
Nargunda(Kar)228.00-39.27758.0012501300-37.56
Channagiri(Kar)220.00-64.053189.00181018000.56
Aligarh(UP)200.00-20580.0024502450-
Hardoi(UP)190.0018.7554240.00178017609.20
Sorabha(Kar)172.00-15.691869.0012501300-
Harihara(Kar)165.00-46.62866.0015301720-13.80
Madhoganj(UP)165.00-17.55616.0018151840-11.46
Hardoi(UP)160.0033.333601.2018201820-6.67
Bardewri(Cht)120.0061.07279.50145014503.57
Madhoganj(UP)120.00-445186.00175017358.02
Honnali(Kar)95.00-63.8816604.0013001300-33.67
Kanker(Cht)81.00-25.07279.6014501450NC
Durg(Cht)73.30-14.47209.0014901425-
Amoda(Cht)72.0050197.5014501450NC
Haliyala(Kar)72.00105.712106.00170017003.03
Mainpuri(UP)70.00-12.546694.0023302310-
Hanagal(Kar)68.00-26.096355.00176916684.06
Honnali(Kar)65.00-73.582333.0017501750-2.78
Shiggauv(Kar)63.00-68.021387.0012001200-
Atarra(UP)60.0033.334912.0015501600-11.43
Khair(UP)60.00-2518030.0023502400-27.69
Dudhawa(Cht)54.30-62.83425.50145014503.57
Charama(Cht)54.00-89.28772.00145015003.57
Sakri(Cht)52.6075.33506.30145014503.57
Kadur(Kar)52.00-48713.0014001580-
Bangalore(Kar)50.00-27.54923.0016502250-36.54
Bhadravathi(Kar)50.00-84.94716.0014501689-25.18
T. Narasipura(Kar)50.00253127.00185018005.71
Sarona(Cht)43.3023.71265.20145014503.57
Holenarsipura(Kar)41.0086.361639.0014501400-26.77
Lucknow(UP)40.0011.111722.0018401860-7.54
Achnera(UP)39.005.412614.0021402100-
Balodabazar(Cht)36.40-79.481293.3013501420-
Sorabha(Kar)35.00-25.53857.0017001900-
Kasganj(UP)35.00-12.57548.9012401310-
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00401633.0018151815-
Takhatpur(Cht)34.70-52.1418757.0015001500-14.29
Basti(UP)34.0013.334476.50175017509.38
K.R.Nagar(Kar)33.00-54.172665.001700185011.11
Gondal(UP)33.0015.792592.5018001800NC
Jahangirabad(UP)31.00-55.501200--38.46
Partaval(UP)30.00100542.50177017601.14
Gadaura(UP)26.005506177.70170017001.19
Jayas(UP)25.50-1.923422.70175017501.45
Channagiri(Kar)25.0019.051084.0013001300-31.58
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00251585.0016751700-21.18
Chorichora(UP)24.0050981.5016801700-4.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.001001042.00181518153.71
Sahiyapur(UP)21.50NC4713.001750175012.18
Lalganj(UP)21.00-41.672420.9017401725-0.57
Cheyyar(TN)20.54-40.343070.0313901250-8.55
Lakhimpur(UP)20.001501003.001820187017.42
Somvarpet(Kar)19.00-279.001200--
Kallakurichi(TN)16.006.671512.8013951423-37.44
Raibareilly(UP)15.50-31.112411.50177517605.65
Faizabad(UP)15.00650105.30188018802.73
Sitapur(UP)14.6021.6727994.701720172516.61
Jagalur(Kar)14.00-78.46205.0012701250-
Sirsaganj(UP)13.6051.111291.1011001000-46.08
Narharpur(Cht)13.00-91.222529.70145015003.57
Srirangapattana(Kar)13.00-76.362338.00165015006.45
Utraula(UP)11.0010421.0016301630-
Salon(UP)10.00-33.33484.0016501600-6.25
Bellary(Kar)8.6043.33224.2013471314-34.20
Naugarh(UP)8.40123808.101760172012.10
Mundaragi(Kar)8.00-11.111360.0012851238-34.97
Devariya(UP)8.0014.29779.001750175013.27
Balrampur(UP)8.00NC791.50165016601.85
Udaipura(Raj)7.2016.13346.30190019005.56
Lakhanpuri(Cht)7.00-91.251997.50145015003.57
Naanpara(UP)5.6016.67104.10179017905.29
Safdarganj(UP)5.00400626.1016001825-8.57
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-202093.001750171025.00
Naanpara(UP)3.60-21.741329.60169016809.03
Allahabad(UP)3.50-41.67110.0018201920-4.21
Kasdol(Cht)3.00-96.254020.0013001300NC
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)3.002006.0019831405-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-40546.2018501850-15.91
Bahraich(UP)2.8040643.80181518155.83
Chinnasalem(TN)2.50-68.75297.4014001479-36.94
Lalitpur(UP)2.5025157.901860185011.38
Shikohabad(UP)2.5025117.5013501400-30.77
Saharanpur(UP)2.5066.67263.5018501850-15.91
Utraula(UP)2.504.177.5018001800-
Anthiyur(TN)1.858.8242.9714391397-
Balrampur(UP)1.505070.50178017604.71
Piriya Pattana(Kar)1.00-96.679835.001686145053.27
Risia(UP)0.7016.67889.401815181513.44
Jaithari(MP)0.60-889.2018151815-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)25.00-53.7846.0030003200-4.76
Tumkur(Kar)15.0087.5171.00250024008.70
Arasikere(Kar)8.00NC186.0020002000-28.57
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)3.00NC262.3019902619-4.74
Published on June 02, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.