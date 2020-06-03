Cereals Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:42:47 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Goluwala(Raj)40.80-36.74649.8012901232-21.39
Achnera(UP)16.00-5.88159.7016701680-10.22
Barhaj(UP)16.00-40.741475.00187018605.35
Firozabad(UP)4.20-19.23167.0016701670-4.30
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC43.00240024009.09
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)681.00170.2420949.0012301207-38.50
Hanagal(Kar)53.00-22.066408.0016381769-3.65
Durg(Cht)52.80-52.801600--
Achnera(UP)38.00-2.562652.0021002140-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-2581850.00170017001.19
Bachranwa(UP)20.009003676.001880187014.63
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-251018.001830182018.06
Richha(UP)14.00100506.5018651845-
Tumkur(Kar)9.00-35.7148.0020002000-
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00252098.001750175025.00
Naugarh(UP)4.40-47.623812.501770176012.74
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC84.001800180012.50
Published on June 03, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
