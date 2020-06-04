Cereals Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:33:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Lucknow(UP)46.00151524.001840182028.67
Goluwala(Raj)42.504.17692.3012931290-21.21
Aligarh(UP)35.00NC1206.0015001500-9.64
Ghaziabad(UP)35.0016.67351.5018601850-
Agra(UP)25.0019.05760.0016601650-10.27
Bijay Nagar(Raj)20.001150482.5013401600-25.14
Charra(UP)20.00-50723.4015501550-6.06
Mathura(UP)20.00-33.33623.5017201720-
Barhaj(UP)19.0018.751494.00187018705.35
Shamli(UP)18.50-15.91432.5017301740-
Bagru(Raj)16.50-82.07132.2014121475-21.56
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-401187.00184018500.55
Harpalpur(MP)12.40-12.401430--
Bangalore(Kar)12.001100260.0030003150-11.76
Lalsot(Raj)11.50296.5562.3013001311-22.39
Muskara(UP)7.50-75.81143.60152515250.33
Mahoba(UP)6.7052.27200.30169017002.42
Gorakhpur(UP)6.50-13.33199.4017701750-
Bellary(Kar)6.003.45449.7027472743-17.85
Etawah(UP)4.5028.57259.00180018005.88
Firozabad(UP)4.507.14171.5016001670-8.31
Jalaun(UP)4.2011020.5015701570-0.06
Ballia(UP)4.00NC113.001850184021.71
Kasganj(UP)4.00NC178.8016101610NC
Lalitpur(UP)4.0033.33142.701745175011.15
Orai(UP)4.0033.3310.5015251500-20.37
Kopaganj(UP)3.502557.60178017900.85
Dahod(Guj)2.7058.8229.1015501565-8.82
Kuchaman City(Raj)2.50-2.501300--
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-37.5358.6017801780-0.28
Etah(UP)2.00NC4.0016001600-11.11
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC60.9017401770-7.45
Mauranipur(UP)2.00-33.3336.801745172516.33
Shikohabad(UP)1.505061.0016551650-4.06
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-57.14125.5017301775-7.98
Partaval(UP)1.0042.865.5017601755-
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-7533.2018001750-
Raibareilly(UP)0.60NC1.801860183514.46
HybridCumbu
Udaipura(Raj)36.90-36.901400--
Vankaner(Guj)35.00-35.003000-9.09
Manvi(Kar)26.00-68.67813.00210021507.03
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-20733.002210226013.33
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-5454.00225032504.65
Bellary(Kar)18.00157.1458.002042194212.14
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.30-63.602400-41.18
Rajkot(Guj)7.00-60299.40305534454.44
Savarkundla(Guj)4.00-4.002700-25.58
Bagru(Raj)4.0010024.303150255031.25
Siddhpur(Guj)1.52-4.943192--31.72
Porbandar(Guj)1.50-1.502750-20.35
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC28.002300210021.05
Savanur(Kar)1.00-1.001200--
Thara(Guj)0.70-0.703975-27.20
Maize
Davangere(Kar)3395.00-8.887670.0015701630-
Davangere(Kar)558.00-19.132214.0013501320-
Channagiri(Kar)428.0094.553617.00185018102.78
Jahangirabad(UP)425.0060.3843689.0024002415-
Hanagal(Kar)367.00-46.1121316.0012281230-38.60
Harihara(Kar)365.0096.241682.0014201450-28.71
Honnali(Kar)351.00269.4716955.0013101300-33.16
Shiggauv(Kar)345.0043.751048.9015901560-
Bhadravathi(Kar)326.005521042.0017681450-8.77
Jaijaipur(Cht)325.76-325.761400--
Dahod(Guj)325.70343.136155.202300270015.00
Srirangapattana(Kar)318.002346.152656.0015501650NC
Nargunda(Kar)291.0027.638049.0012501250-37.56
Honnali(Kar)267.00-30.65672.0018802020-
Shikaripura(Kar)267.00493.332679.002100160050.00
Mandya(Kar)253.00-58.117021.0016501700-
Gondal(UP)250.002.0422143.80163016300.31
Champaknagar(Cht)232.47-65.326992.7513801400-1.08
Hardoi(UP)220.0015.7954460.00172017805.52
Savanur(Kar)207.0042.76667.0013501325-
Sorabha(Kar)193.0012.212062.0012501250-
Munguli(Cht)192.8084.32297.4015201525-
Harihara(Kar)166.000.613032.00182515302.82
Aligarh(UP)160.0014.2997720.0027502750-21.43
Amadula(Cht)152.00-152.001400--
Shiggauv(Kar)151.00139.681538.0013351200-
Madhoganj(UP)145.00-12.125761.0018251815-10.98
Khategaon(MP)137.76120.069336.4311561100-
Madhoganj(UP)120.00NC45306.00173517507.10
Ammoor(TN)116.9814.78839.06143013840.28
Kasganj(UP)112.60221.717661.5012401240-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)105.00-5021759.0020902100-
Kudchi(Kar)100.0024001106.0013001800-27.78
K.R.Nagar(Kar)95.00187.882760.001750170014.38
Villupuram(TN)82.50476.92267.9013551436-23.01
Bangarpet(Kar)75.00-71.152576.0020001950-
Sorabha(Kar)75.00114.29932.0017501700-
Haathras(UP)65.30218.54884.9012701250-42.27
Kottur(Kar)62.00-13.892526.0013461344-
Durg(Cht)60.00-18.14269.0014721490-
Shikaripura(Kar)58.00-92.4310159.0013001350-
Balodabazar(Cht)56.7055.771350.0014551350-
Harappana Halli(Kar)53.00-7.024747.0014001425-36.36
Jagalur(Kar)53.00278.57258.0012001270-
Charama(Cht)52.00-3.78824.00147514505.36
Jahangirabad(UP)51.0064.52106.5012251200-37.18
Atarra(UP)50.00-16.674962.0015601550-10.86
Lucknow(UP)49.0022.51771.0018301840-8.04
Sakri(Cht)47.70-9.32554.00145014503.57
Raigarh(Cht)46.80234.29262.9013001300-25.76
Hanagal(Kar)44.00-16.986452.00183416387.88
Cheyyar(TN)41.0799.953111.1013541390-10.92
Rona(Kar)40.00-29.82304.0011901280-
Takhatpur(Cht)35.201.4418792.2015001500-14.29
Tarikere(Kar)35.0066.6756.0017091600-
Khair(UP)35.00-41.6718065.0024002350-26.15
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00NC1668.0018151815-
Chandrapur(Cht)34.28-34.281350--
Sanad(Guj)33.0083.33864.0017501780-2.51
Gondal(UP)33.00NC2625.5018001800NC
Lormi(Cht)32.40-32.588.0013601410-
Dahod(Guj)32.00-82.631602.6013901415-7.33
Baikunthpur(Cht)25.002400456.60184018408.24
Ramanujganj(Cht)25.00NC1531.6017101710-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00NC1610.0016651675-21.65
Narharpur(Cht)24.0084.622553.70147514505.36
Haliyala(Kar)23.00-36.114764.0013001250-27.78
Mohamadabad(UP)22.90-29.751333.8023302240-
Jayas(UP)22.20-12.943444.90175017501.45
Ghaziabad(UP)22.00-15.38249.0018801880-
Kadur(Kar)21.00-59.62734.0014001400-
Partaval(UP)21.00-30563.50178017701.71
Basti(UP)20.00-41.184496.50175017509.38
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-33.3381870.00172017002.38
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0033.331038.001820183017.42
Mainpuri(UP)20.00-71.4346714.0025702330-
Choubepur(UP)19.50-33.9755.2517501775-4.37
Vellore(TN)19.48-27.85191.0314001480-12.50
Lalganj(UP)18.00-14.292438.9017501740NC
Ganjdudwara(UP)17.00NC856.6013001250-31.58
Sitapur(UP)16.3011.6428011.001725172016.95
Tiruthuraipoondi(TN)16.08-16.082065--
Etah(UP)16.00-5048.0011801150-
Arang(Cht)15.60-93.91567.901430138010.00
Haliyala(Kar)15.00-79.172121.00170017003.03
Tiruvennainallur(TN)15.00-6090.8812121372-12.49
Salon(UP)15.0050499.0016501650-6.25
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00-30.234728.00175017506.71
Tulsipur(UP)15.00NC242.2016401630-
Choubepur(UP)15.00-18.92961.54190018758.57
Jafarganj(UP)14.007.69617.001650164025.95
Chorichora(UP)14.00-41.67995.5017201680-1.71
Mundaragi(Kar)13.0062.51373.0012461285-36.94
Utraula(UP)12.5013.64433.5016301630-
Somvarpet(Kar)12.00-36.842606.0011001300-31.25
Kallakurichi(TN)12.00-251524.8014271395-36.01
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)12.00-501054.00181518153.71
Udupi(Kar)11.00-11.001850-2.21
Sangarapuram(TN)10.50-25607.0014601469-36.22
Kollegal(Kar)10.00-67.74627.0016001600-
Somvarpet(Kar)10.00100549.00180015005.88
Kaveripakkam(TN)9.83474.8553.7517671767-
Tumkur(Kar)9.00NC57.0021002000-
Raibareilly(UP)9.00-41.942420.50177517755.65
Richha(UP)9.00-35.71515.5018601865-
Manalurpet(TN)8.60616.6760.4013361569-27.07
Devariya(UP)8.506.25787.501750175013.27
Lakhanpuri(Cht)8.0014.292005.50147514505.36
Balrampur(UP)8.00NC799.50167016503.09
Chinnasalem(TN)7.50200304.9014301400-35.59
Naugarh(UP)7.5070.453820.001760177012.10
Udaipura(Raj)7.00-2.78353.30190019005.56
Dongargarh(Cht)6.50-97.1278.0017501750NC
Naila(Cht)6.32-6.321500--
Naanpara(UP)6.2072.221335.80166016907.10
Sirsaganj(UP)6.00-55.881297.1011501100-43.63
Pratapgarh(UP)5.50-15.38316.5016501650-5.71
Naanpara(UP)5.20-7.14109.30180017905.88
Kasdol(Cht)5.0066.674025.0013001300NC
Nanjangud(Kar)5.00-73.683729.00185020001.37
Soharatgarh(UP)4.50-30.771986.60176517208.95
Gadaura(UP)4.00-84.626181.70170017001.19
Lalitpur(UP)3.5040161.401860186011.38
Devgadhbaria(Guj)3.20433.3341.402020196037.41
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-7.003250--
Nawabganj(UP)2.5056.25134.901800180012.50
Ajuha(UP)2.502566.50190019003.83
Balrampur(UP)2.5066.6773.00180017805.88
Shamli(UP)2.5038.89126.2018401850-6.12
Sehjanwa(UP)2.50-502100.501720175027.41
Hardoi(UP)2.40-98.53603.6018401820-5.64
Utraula(UP)2.40-49.9018001800-
Bahraich(UP)2.20-21.43646.00182018156.12
Muradabad(UP)2.00NC169.50186018600.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-33.33548.2018501850-15.91
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-20119.5013401350-31.28
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-20265.5018501850-15.91
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-60628.1016001600-8.57
Thirupoondi(TN)1.9885.0514.4417701770-
Manalurpet(TN)1.9058.3360.4012191569-33.46
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.70112.5795.5012801290-6.57
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-57.1473.5018901900-
Kuttulam(TN)1.2241.8619.0017701770-
Mailaduthurai(TN)1.113.7415.9617701770-
Vedaranyam(TN)1.09-44.9515.3817701770-
Nagapattinam(TN)1.08-3.5717.5017701770-
Sirkali(TN)1.08-33.3314.8617701770-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC85.001900180018.75
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50140.002250195015.38
Thirukkalukundram(TN)1.00NC18.0014901490-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC41.00149014904.34
Sikandraraau(UP)1.00-50188.0013651450-
Jaithari(MP)0.905010.1018151815-
Maduranthagam(TN)0.694.5516.07175017509.38
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)15.00-40861.0030003000-4.76
Channagiri(Kar)12.00-2563.0015001500-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)10.0025479.0021502200-4.44
Davangere(Kar)2.00-33.33130.0022602390-
Kottur(Kar)2.00-75117.0021272357-
Vellore(TN)1.38-4.953200-28.00
T.V.Cumbu
Villupuram(TN)2.00-8.503323-26.49
Kallakurichi(TN)1.50-50263.803069199046.91
Published on June 04, 2020
