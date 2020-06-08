Cereals Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Khajuwala(Raj)85.00-85.001250--
Bagru(Raj)68.60315.76200.8014001412-22.22
Lucknow(UP)47.002.171571.001850184029.37
Charra(UP)30.0020778.4015601550-5.45
Agra(UP)27.008787.0016501660-10.81
Barhaj(UP)26.0036.841520.00186018704.79
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-28.57376.5018401860-
Shamli(UP)21.0013.51453.5017301730-
Aligarh(UP)20.00-42.861226.0016001500-3.61
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0033.331207.0017601840-3.83
Bijay Nagar(Raj)19.30-3.5501.8013351340-25.42
Udaipura(Raj)18.60-75.03165.0017901700-
Achnera(UP)16.00NC175.7016701670-10.22
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-8.33271.0030003000-11.76
Mahoba(UP)9.1021.33216.9016501710NC
Atrauli(UP)7.507.1467.5015401540-11.49
Bellary(Kar)7.30143.33460.0029672908-11.27
Lalitpur(UP)6.0057.89152.501750175011.46
Karvi(UP)6.0033.33179.80161016001.26
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.0015047.00152515251.67
Meerut(UP)5.00-23.0821.0016801885-20.94
Orai(UP)4.5028.5718.5015251520-20.37
Firozabad(UP)4.30-6.52180.4016201580-7.16
Kopaganj(UP)3.602.8661.20177517800.57
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.6766.4017251735-8.24
Rasda(UP)2.504.17136.4018201840-
Saharanpur(UP)2.0033.33127.5017301730-7.98
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-11.7613.80184018352.22
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)1.20-5.201455--
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.3362.0016551655-4.06
Kalol(Guj)0.80-77.149.8016852950-
Siddhpur(Guj)0.68-26.881.6117501827-7.75
HybridCumbu
Sindhanur(Kar)73.00160.71947.00190018180.53
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)63.501054.5569.0026902465-
Manvi(Kar)41.00-14.58902.0017611452-10.24
Rajula(Guj)20.201088.2431.902648296816.91
Vikkiravandi(TN)15.0027590.002100210015.26
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-25748.002160221010.77
Bellary(Kar)9.30132.571.30194116736.59
Kalol(Guj)5.00-5.003250--
Bagru(Raj)4.00NC28.302650315010.42
Manalurpet(TN)2.00233.33121.103055355142.16
Udaipura(Raj)1.50-93.3360.9014001400-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC9.002200220022.22
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC30.002400240026.32
Siddhpur(Guj)0.76-505.7042003192-10.16
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.60-93.1433.5016502400-36.54
Maize
Bhadravathi(Kar)487.003958.331541.0014541700-24.97
Honnali(Kar)365.00-7.5917715.0013201310-32.65
Champaknagar(Cht)304.9831.1927297.7313801380-1.08
Jahangirabad(UP)300.00-29.4143989.0024002400-
Jaijaipur(Cht)284.20-12.76609.9614001400-
Anjad(MP)264.50-264.501124--37.56
Gondal(UP)250.00NC22393.80163016300.31
Sorabha(Kar)206.00178.382342.0013001220-
Hardoi(UP)200.00-9.0954660.00176017207.98
Hanagal(Kar)198.00-40.7221848.0011941241-40.30
Bangarpet(Kar)183.00-16.062977.0019501950-
Harihara(Kar)177.001362773.00177015501.43
Aligarh(UP)170.006.2597890.0027502750-21.43
Shiggauv(Kar)151.00NC1689.0013351335-
Ammoor(TN)148.7327.14987.7913971430-2.03
Shiggauv(Kar)146.00-57.681194.9015701590-
Hardoi(UP)140.005733.333743.6018101840-7.18
Madhoganj(UP)102.00-2.865968.0018201820-11.22
Bangalore(Kar)97.00941020.0016501650-36.54
Hanagal(Kar)91.00-57.086755.00173517162.06
Honnali(Kar)91.00-4.21858.0019001880-
Atarra(UP)85.00705047.0015601560-10.86
Jahangirabad(UP)81.0058.82187.5012251225-37.18
Etah(UP)80.00400128.0012201180-
Villupuram(TN)75.00-9.09342.9013731355-21.99
Haliyala(Kar)73.00-9.882275.00170017003.03
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)70.00-33.3321829.0021002090-
Mainpuri(UP)70.0025046784.0022852570-
Durg(Cht)68.0013.33337.0013671472-
Charama(Cht)65.004.848951.00150015007.14
Madhoganj(UP)65.008.3345431.00175017208.02
Nanjangud(Kar)57.0010403786.00185018501.37
Takhatpur(Cht)53.9053.1218846.1015001500-14.29
Mohamadabad(UP)50.10118.781383.9022502330-
Charra(UP)45.00837.5705.6012701870-36.50
Sitapur(UP)44.00169.9428055.001680172513.90
Haliyala(Kar)41.00644830.0013001200-27.78
Kallakurichi(TN)40.00166.671579.8013541399-39.28
Achnera(UP)40.005.262692.0020602100-
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)38.00171.43384.3814501500-
Khair(UP)38.00-2418153.0023502400-27.69
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00-7.891741.0018151815-
Sakri(Cht)32.00-32.91586.00145014503.57
Kollegal(Kar)32.00220659.0014001600-
Lohardaga(Jha)30.00-30.001750--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00201640.0015901665-25.18
Bachranwa(UP)30.00503726.001890189015.24
Cheyyar(TN)28.66-30.223139.7614401354-5.26
Nippani(Kar)26.00-26.001630--
Bilsi(UP)24.50188.24358.2012001985-38.46
Jagalur(Kar)20.00-62.26278.0012001200-
Sahiyapur(UP)20.005.264767.00175017506.71
Choubepur(UP)19.801.54775.0517001750-7.10
Narharpur(Cht)19.00-52592.70150015007.14
Udaipura(Raj)19.00493.75375.50190019005.56
Naila(Cht)18.12186.7124.4415001500-
Kundagol(Kar)18.00-18.001370--
Sorabha(Kar)18.00-93.481226.0015001725-
Utraula(UP)18.0044451.5016851630-
Ganjdudwara(UP)18.005.88874.6013001300-31.58
Choubepur(UP)16.006.67977.54190019008.57
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-31.82264.0018701880-
Lalganj(UP)15.00-16.672453.9017501750NC
Salon(UP)15.00NC529.0016251625-7.67
Chorichora(UP)15.007.141010.5017251720-1.43
Lakhanpuri(Cht)12.00-7.692030.50150015007.14
Mundaragi(Kar)12.00-7.691385.0013431246-32.03
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)12.00201076.00181518153.71
Rayadurg(AP)11.60-72.7154.1016001600-
Modasa(Guj)11.6078.46100.1013001450-35.00
Vikkiravandi(TN)11.30-62.33301.50151214933.07
Pathalgaon(Cht)10.00100329.0016001820-
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00-64.291677.0014001300-29.29
Raibareilly(UP)10.0011.112430.50177017755.36
Bellary(Kar)8.90122.5237.1013921394-32.00
Ujhani(UP)8.70-491.701200--36.84
Lohardaga(Jha)8.00-8.001800--
Naugarh(UP)8.006.673835.50174017705.78
Devariya(UP)8.00-5.88795.501750175013.27
Naanpara(UP)8.0053.85117.3017001800NC
Chinnasalem(TN)7.50NC312.4014701430-33.78
Srirangapattana(Kar)7.00-97.82663.001850155019.35
Khalilabad(UP)7.00-301570.001825182512.65
Soharatgarh(UP)6.5062.51997.10176017758.64
Pathalgaon(Cht)6.00-75.9218.2017701800-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.0071.43557.7018351845-16.59
Richha(UP)6.00-33.33521.5018751860-
Kaveripakkam(TN)5.51-43.9559.2617601767-
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00-9.09321.5016501650-5.71
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025170.401860186011.38
Kalol(Guj)4.90-72239.4015501450NC
Manalurpet(TN)4.50136.8464.9014031219-23.42
Narayanpur(Cht)4.20-86.7936.00950950-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)4.00-50254.0011001050-36.23
Muradabad(UP)4.00100173.5018001860-2.70
Sehjanwa(UP)4.001002106.501725173027.78
Naanpara(UP)4.00-35.481339.80165016606.45
Beawar(Raj)3.4030.77463.2016501650-27.47
Balrampur(UP)3.202876.20180018005.88
Kustagi(Kar)3.00-93.02352.0014001375-32.04
Gadaura(UP)3.00-756196.70170017001.19
Pratapgarh(UP)2.5066.6776.0019101890-
Shikohabad(UP)2.5025122.0013001340-33.33
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC69.00192019004.92
Saharanpur(UP)2.5025268.0018401850-16.36
Utraula(UP)2.40NC12.3018101800-
Shamli(UP)2.20-12128.4018401840-6.12
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00100190.0012901365-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC632.1016001600-8.57
Nawabganj(UP)1.50-40136.401800180012.50
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC11.0017001800-17.07
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC87.001800180012.50
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC142.0019501950NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC43.00149014904.34
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.70-46.15688.4019501650-11.36
Risia(UP)0.60-14.29890.701815181512.04
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Salem(TN)32.40-32.402620-2.75
Bangalore(Kar)25.0066.67886.0030003000-4.76
Piriya Pattana(Kar)8.00-20487.00240021506.67
Vikkiravandi(TN)2.001004.00261931048.67
Tindivanam(TN)0.60NC9.9024893070-4.12
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00400269.802359234112.92
Villupuram(TN)1.50-2510.003220332322.57
Published on June 08, 2020
