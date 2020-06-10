Cereals Prices

as on : 10-06-2020 03:54:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Nimbahera(Raj)78.001713.95190.3013821390-
Suratgarh(Raj)48.80-33.792029.4012551258-23.94
Sangriya(Raj)47.40170.8664.9013131685-
Agra(UP)35.00-2.78858.0016651660-10.00
Charra(UP)30.00-14.29843.4015601550-5.45
Lucknow(UP)30.00-9.091634.001850186029.37
Lalsot(Raj)29.20153.9191.5013001300-22.39
Raath(UP)28.2015.1159.7015301530-
Ghaziabad(UP)28.0012404.5018401840-
Barhaj(UP)27.0012.51571.00186018604.79
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.671281.0016001580-3.61
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0066.671247.0017501775-4.37
Muskara(UP)23.801222.22169.20152515250.33
Mathura(UP)19.005.56660.5017201730-
Bangalore(Kar)18.00800291.0030003000-11.76
Bijay Nagar(Raj)18.00-10539.8013251330-25.98
Achnera(UP)18.005.88210.7016701670-10.22
Goluwala(Raj)16.60-72.29768.8013001315-20.78
Kota(Raj)15.0065041.0014001575-19.31
Jhansi(UP)11.00-42.11164.801725183521.05
Atrauli(UP)10.002585.5015201550-12.64
Mahoba(UP)10.009.89226.90166016500.61
Samsabad(UP)8.00300262.0016501600NC
Gangavathi(Kar)7.00-7.002400--
Lalitpur(UP)6.00-7.69165.001740174510.83
Meerut(UP)6.002027.0016801680-20.94
Gorakhpur(UP)6.00-7.69205.4017601770-
Azamgarh(UP)5.0042.86367.1017801780-0.28
Kasganj(UP)5.0025187.80164016301.86
Chirgaon(UP)5.00-5.001525--
Karvi(UP)5.00-16.67184.80161516101.57
Bellary(Kar)4.00-20469.0027382844-18.12
Firozabad(UP)4.00-6.98184.4016401620-6.02
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.006072.9016851700-10.37
Jangipura(UP)4.00NC95.501820185013.75
Surajgarh(Raj)3.80-71.4339.4013381400-23.76
Ballia(UP)3.50-12.5120.501850186021.71
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67187.701820183013.75
Etawah(UP)3.00-33.33262.00172518001.47
Orai(UP)3.00-33.3321.5015251525-20.37
Rasda(UP)2.5025140.9018001830-
Jalaun(UP)2.30-69.3330.3015501570-1.34
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)2.0066.6753.50183018752.23
Jhijhank(UP)2.0010036.2017501780-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50-2550.50152515251.67
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-40131.5016851690-10.37
Kalol(Guj)1.205011.0017001685-
Dahod(Guj)0.60-77.7829.7015501550-8.82
HybridCumbu
Udaipura(Raj)73.60-28.2237.0014001400-
Bellary(Kar)47.00405.38118.3017781941-2.36
Sindhanur(Kar)40.00-40.31054.00200019005.82
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.0020803.00210021307.69
Rajkot(Guj)23.50235.71322.90317530558.55
Mansa(Guj)10.20-16.1222.3635003625-
Katghora(Cht)10.00-10.002000--
Savarkundla(Guj)8.0022014.502750612527.91
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-57.89462.00225022504.65
Thara(Guj)5.40-53.4517.704025425228.80
Kalol(Guj)4.50-109.5032503250-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.80-2.805160--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC32.002400230026.32
Siddhpur(Guj)0.76-38.217.6935624465-23.81
Maize
Shikaripura(Kar)4277.007274.1414436.0017601300-
Hirekerur(Kar)1402.00-25.3115526.0013001280-16.67
Kota(Raj)1379.507563.8998079.0023501525-28.79
Mandya(Kar)959.00-1.248951.0016501670-
Kasganj(UP)340.00106.068166.5012001250-
Jahangirabad(UP)300.00-7.6944614.0024202400-
Nargunda(Kar)291.00-7.328924.0013301275-33.57
Honnali(Kar)256.00-29.8617971.0013201320-32.65
Shikaripura(Kar)254.00-4.872933.001700210021.43
Gondal(UP)247.501.0222886.30163016300.31
Haveri(Kar)246.00-55.684155.0013251200-33.75
Raichur(Kar)234.00-234.001575--
Khategaon(MP)221.4260.739557.8511051156-
Sorabha(Kar)214.0027.382724.0013001200-
Hardoi(UP)190.005.5655030.00171018004.91
Dahod(Guj)170.40-12.76695.202700250035.00
Hanagal(Kar)158.00-53.822348.0012501244-37.50
K.R.Nagar(Kar)158.00618.182940.001850160020.92
Aligarh(UP)150.00-16.6798220.0027502750-21.43
Bangarpet(Kar)132.00-71.493572.0019502000-
Bhadravathi(Kar)128.00-73.721669.0019091454-1.50
Charama(Cht)125.0028.879173.00147514505.36
Champaknagar(Cht)121.8037.4727508.13140013800.36
Chitradurga(Kar)120.001100130.0014081307-
Hardoi(UP)120.00203963.6018001830-7.69
Jahangirabad(UP)115.0015402.5012401225-36.41
Honnali(Kar)95.004.4953.0019001900-
Hanagal(Kar)94.00-6.936950.00182017357.06
Ammoor(TN)89.88-39.571077.67146013972.38
Kasdol(Cht)80.00604155.0013001300NC
Atarra(UP)80.0014.295197.0015501560-11.43
Rampurhat(WB)78.001.3368.001830183030.71
Mohamadabad(UP)75.5050.71459.4022602250-
Harappana Halli(Kar)75.0027.124881.0014001404-36.36
Avalurpet'(TN)75.00-75998.7015131558-7.97
Sainthia(WB)75.002.74276.001820182036.84
Rayadurg(AP)74.90431.21143.1016251600-
Balodabazar(Cht)74.80-51.31578.4014651450-
Bilsi(UP)73.0032.73486.2012001200-38.46
Nagari(Cht)70.00-89.473376.2014001400-1.75
Sitapur(UP)70.009.3828189.001680168013.90
Arang(Cht)67.20460647.101490135114.62
Kollegal(Kar)67.00318.75111.0018501650-
Amadula(Cht)63.80-58.03215.8015001400-
Shiggauv(Kar)61.00-19.741826.0013351335-
Bhander(MP)60.90-60.902395--
Lingasugur(Kar)58.00-9.385961.0022812160-4.36
Sorabha(Kar)57.003.641338.0016001700-
Kustagi(Kar)54.001700406.0013131400-36.26
Katghora(Cht)53.67196.52144.0716501650-
Haliyala(Kar)50.0038.894916.0013001300-27.78
T. Narasipura(Kar)49.00-40.243275.002100180020.00
Takhatpur(Cht)47.90-16.718951.5014001400-20.00
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)45.00-19.6421930.0021002110-
Mainpuri(UP)45.00-1046879.0023502290-
Kalipur(WB)44.0015.791891.00181518153.71
Achnera(UP)40.00NC2772.0021002050-
Hirekerur(Kar)38.0028081.0017001500-
Tarapur(Guj)37.58-55.5217931.9219181680-3.91
Lohardaga(Jha)35.0016.6795.0017501750-
Gondal(UP)35.0011.112692.00182018201.11
Etah(UP)35.00-56.25163.0012001220-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00751695.0016251600-23.53
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.6781970.00170017201.19
Narharpur(Cht)33.003.122657.70147514505.36
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.00-5.881807.0018151815-
Durg(Cht)31.50-53.68368.5013901367-
Dahod(Guj)30.6039.091807.0013901380-7.33
Charra(UP)30.00-25775.6012601250-37.00
Haliyala(Kar)28.00-63.162379.00178019007.88
Piriya Pattana(Kar)28.0064.719880.001340110021.82
Hospet(Kar)27.00-59.092142.0015202067-
Pathalgaon(Cht)26.10335244.3018001770-
Ramanujganj(Cht)25.401.61582.0017101710-
Belargaon(Cht)25.00-85.84502.7014001450NC
Sangarapuram(TN)25.00-16.67662.0013191320-42.38
Basti(UP)25.00-58.334611.50175017509.38
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0025365.0017001690-
Mohamadabad(UP)24.5034.621453.2013501530-23.51
Manendragarh(Cht)23.40-10.34379.5018401840-
Segaon(MP)23.40-23.401200--15.19
Kurnool(AP)23.1025.5465.7012861653-21.59
Sirsaganj(UP)21.50-34.051351.2012001200-41.18
Cheyyar(TN)21.43-11.153185.3114401440-5.26
Lalganj(UP)21.0016.672492.9017501750NC
Lakhanpuri(Cht)20.0042.862064.50147514505.36
Belarbahara(Cht)20.00-88.96211.2014501400-
Kudchi(Kar)20.00-801126.0012001300-33.33
Bachranwa(UP)20.00-33.333746.001890189015.24
Ganjdudwara(UP)18.80-1.05912.4013501325-28.95
Utraula(UP)18.00-5.26488.5016501650-
Bellary(Kar)17.00112.5262.1013571358-33.71
Richha(UP)17.00183.33538.5018651875-
Kottur(Kar)16.0077.782576.0013521380-
Somvarpet(Kar)16.0060565.0014501800-14.71
Faizabad(UP)16.006.673522.50170017003.03
Salon(UP)16.00NC561.0016501625-6.25
Khatra(WB)16.0014.29185.10181518153.71
Naanpara(UP)15.2038.18143.5017001700NC
Kallakurichi(TN)15.00476.921597.4014551424-34.75
Raibareilly(UP)15.0036.362456.50177517805.65
Choubepur(UP)14.501511.11992.94188018707.43
Udaipura(Raj)14.1015.57401.80190019005.56
Jaspur(Cht)14.0060097.9018201820-
Choubepur(UP)14.0012801.5516751640-8.47
Gattasilli(Cht)13.00-53.57383.8014001400-9.68
Ghaziabad(UP)13.00-13.33277.0018701870-
Bangalore(Kar)12.00-201047.0016501650-36.54
Mundaragi(Kar)12.00-29.411414.0013441299-31.98
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-401085.001830182013.66
Sahiyapur(UP)12.00-204794.00175017506.71
Sakri(Cht)10.70-66.77628.9014001425NC
Lormi(Cht)10.10-66.3357.1014401500-
Boraee(Cht)10.00-82.461234.9014001400-6.67
Naugarh(UP)10.00253853.50177017507.60
Khalilabad(UP)9.00-251591.001825183012.65
Tulsipur(UP)9.00-25263.2016401630-
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)8.00-8.001350--
Devariya(UP)8.006.67811.001750175013.27
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00-201094.00181518153.71
Srirangapattana(Kar)7.00NC2670.001850185019.35
Pratapgarh(UP)7.0016.67334.5016351640-6.57
Chinnasalem(TN)6.40326.67320.3014301250-35.59
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-25282.0018101820-17.73
Kalol(Guj)5.6014.29245.0015501550NC
Modasa(Guj)5.50-52.59105.6012901300-35.50
Lalitpur(UP)5.0011.11179.901850186010.78
Naanpara(UP)4.80-31.431351.60163016505.16
Pratapgarh(UP)4.5012.584.5018901900-
Lohardaga(Jha)4.00-33.3318.0018001800-
Kota(Raj)4.00-77.7898079.0012011525-63.61
Faizabad(UP)3.5016.67111.80190018903.83
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-40565.7018151820-17.50
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC638.1016001600-8.57
Ajuha(UP)2.502573.50190019203.83
Utraula(UP)2.50NC17.3018001800-
Chandrapur(Cht)2.00-94.1736.2813501350-
Jaspur(Cht)2.00-2.001800--
Beawar(Raj)2.00-41.18465.2015001650-34.07
Muradabad(UP)2.00-50175.5018101800-2.16
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.80-21.7445.502060205040.14
Bahraich(UP)1.8020649.30182018206.12
Nawabganj(UP)1.8020138.201820180013.75
Balrampur(UP)1.50-46.4380.50180018005.88
Manalurpet(TN)1.3018.1870.4013331612-27.24
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC89.00170017006.25
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC143.0019501950NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC45.00149014904.34
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.80NC797.1012801270-13.51
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)32.00-5.88952.0030003000-4.76
Arasikere(Kar)11.00-26.67223.0020002000-28.57
Kallakurichi(TN)1.3085.712.7022262914-6.27
Kottur(Kar)1.00NC121.0023422359-
Published on June 10, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.