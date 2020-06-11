Cereals Prices

as on : 11-06-2020 12:27:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Lucknow(UP)330.0010001964.001800185025.87
Suratgarh(Raj)93.0090.572122.4012501255-24.24
Goluwala(Raj)39.00134.94807.8012901300-21.39
Sangriya(Raj)32.90-30.5997.8013101313-
Singroli(MP)25.00-25.001815-29.64
Barhaj(UP)25.00-7.411596.00186018604.79
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-28.57424.5018401840-
Muskara(UP)17.60-26.05186.80152515250.33
Savarkundla(Guj)14.0030023.80256326500.99
Bijay Nagar(Raj)12.30-31.67552.1013251325-25.98
Mahoba(UP)11.0010237.9016501660NC
Kasganj(UP)6.0020193.80163016401.24
Firozabad(UP)4.6015189.0016501640-5.44
Gazipur(UP)4.0014.29191.701820182013.75
Jangipura(UP)3.00-2598.501820182013.75
Rasda(UP)1.50-40142.4018251800-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC44.00230024009.52
Maize
Jahangirabad(UP)415.0038.3345029.0024202420-
Khategaon(MP)333.7850.759891.6311101105-
Ujhani(UP)283.003152.87774.7012001200-36.84
Kasganj(UP)250.00-26.478416.5012101200-
Hanagal(Kar)248.0056.9622596.0012001250-40.00
Hanagal(Kar)176.0087.237126.0017001820NC
Jahangirabad(UP)140.0021.74542.5012501240-35.90
Champaknagar(Cht)118.37-2.8227626.5013801400-1.08
Madhoganj(UP)82.00-13.686145.0018251815-10.98
Lucknow(UP)50.00251861.0018501830-7.04
Lohardaga(Jha)40.0014.29135.0017551750-
Atarra(UP)40.00-505237.0015001550-14.29
Kalipur(WB)38.00-13.641929.00181518153.71
Basti(UP)27.0084638.50175017509.38
Madhoganj(UP)25.00-68.7545536.00173017506.79
Kudchi(Kar)20.00NC1146.0013001200-27.78
Ghaziabad(UP)20.0053.85297.0018701870-
Jayas(UP)20.00-4.763485.90175017501.45
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-42.8681990.00172017002.38
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0066.671105.001820183013.04
Narayanpur(Cht)13.20214.2949.201050950-
Naanpara(UP)11.60-23.68155.1017001700NC
Ramanujganj(Cht)10.00-60.631592.0017101710-
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-16.674804.00175017506.71
Lalganj(UP)9.00-57.142501.9017501750NC
Naugarh(UP)8.50-153862.00175017706.38
Soharatgarh(UP)7.0016.672010.10175017658.02
Naanpara(UP)5.6016.671357.20163016305.16
Lohardaga(Jha)4.00NC22.0018001800-
Muradabad(UP)3.0050178.5018201810-1.62
Ajuha(UP)3.002076.50186019001.64
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC641.1016001600-8.57
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.40200691.6019802190-10.00
Bachranwa(UP)2.00-903748.001890189015.24
Maduranthagam(TN)1.96-5.3120.101760175010.00
Nawabganj(UP)1.80NC140.001820182013.75
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC90.001900170018.75
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC144.0019501950NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC46.00149014904.34
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.3381.50180018005.88
Published on June 11, 2020
