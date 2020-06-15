Cereals Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)51.00-10.992230.7012001245-27.27
Kuchaman City(Raj)2.00-204.5013051300-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC46.002400230014.29
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)478.00127.6223284.0013001200-35.00
Dudhawa(Cht)271.20399.45696.70145014503.57
Gondal(UP)250.000.623384.80163016300.31
Sarona(Cht)158.00264.9423.20145014503.57
Kanker(Cht)127.5057.41407.1014501450NC
Hanagal(Kar)124.0030.537345.0015001630-11.76
Bardewri(Cht)119.50-0.42399.00145014503.57
Amoda(Cht)86.5020.14284.0014501450NC
Jayas(UP)22.50-22.501750--
Sahiyapur(UP)16.0014.294834.00175017506.71
Richha(UP)11.00-21.43563.5018651870-
Soharatgarh(UP)5.50-21.432015.60176017508.64
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC92.001950180021.88
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC145.0019501950NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC48.00149014904.34
Published on June 15, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
