Cereals Prices

as on : 16-06-2020 10:50:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Gazipur(UP)3.0020197.201830182014.38
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC77.9016751675-10.90
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC47.002400240014.29
Maize
Udaipura(MP)49.40-49.402550--
Hanagal(Kar)40.00-67.747385.00180015005.88
Madathukulam(TN)31.504.79151.9817251710-13.75
Hanagal(Kar)30.00-93.7223314.0013001300-35.00
Jayas(UP)18.002.273521.50175017501.45
Narayanpur(Cht)12.00-20.53457.5012501250-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.0033.33576.2018151815-17.50
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC93.00175019509.38
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC49.00149014904.34
Published on June 16, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
