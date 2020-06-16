Cereals Prices

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Affordable headphones with a whole lot of pluses
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Barley(Jau)
|Gazipur(UP)
|3.00
|20
|197.20
|1830
|1820
|14.38
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|77.90
|1675
|1675
|-10.90
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|47.00
|2400
|2400
|14.29
|Maize
|Udaipura(MP)
|49.40
|-
|49.40
|2550
|-
|-
|Hanagal(Kar)
|40.00
|-67.74
|7385.00
|1800
|1500
|5.88
|Madathukulam(TN)
|31.50
|4.79
|151.98
|1725
|1710
|-13.75
|Hanagal(Kar)
|30.00
|-93.72
|23314.00
|1300
|1300
|-35.00
|Jayas(UP)
|18.00
|2.27
|3521.50
|1750
|1750
|1.45
|Narayanpur(Cht)
|12.00
|-20.53
|457.50
|1250
|1250
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|6.00
|33.33
|576.20
|1815
|1815
|-17.50
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|93.00
|1750
|1950
|9.38
|Chengalpattu(TN)
|1.00
|NC
|49.00
|1490
|1490
|4.34
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
15 years since launch, the Suzuki hot hatch has delivered a 30 per cent market share for Maruti in the premium ...
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
Tata Motors’ consolidated loss of ₹9,864 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 could have been lower but for ...
Mortality ChargeWhen you buy your life insurance policy, the insurance company will levy a charge for ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...