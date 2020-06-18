Cereals Prices

as on : 18-06-2020 10:43:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)326.00986.6723640.0012501300-37.50
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0066.6782070.0016801700-2.33
Hanagal(Kar)42.0057427.0016801800-1.18
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC1135.001850183014.91
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC50.00149014904.34
Published on June 18, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
