Cereals Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:43:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Goluwala(Raj)42.0014.13886.6012001270-26.87
Muskara(UP)28.50111.11228.80152515250.33
Aligarh(UP)28.00-201344.0015901560-4.22
Suratgarh(Raj)25.50-502256.2012001200-27.27
Barhaj(UP)22.00-21.431646.00186018604.20
Shamli(UP)20.00-9.09519.5016401665-
Bangalore(Kar)18.00NC309.0030003000-11.76
Lalsot(Raj)17.60-32.57135.2012451290-25.67
Charra(UP)17.00-32885.4015701560-4.85
Bijay Nagar(Raj)16.7035.77568.8012601325-29.61
Karvi(UP)7.0075195.80161016301.26
Bellary(Kar)4.00-85.92501.4027652992-17.31
Kasganj(UP)3.00-40201.80163016401.24
Surajgarh(Raj)2.50-34.2141.9012501338-28.77
Sangriya(Raj)1.40-95.7499.2012001310-
Beawar(Raj)1.00-33.33130.3014122900-51.31
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-6078.9016601675-11.70
HybridCumbu
Manvi(Kar)59.0043.9961.00206117615.05
Sindhanur(Kar)27.00-32.51081.00200020005.82
Haveri(Kar)16.0070020.00190025005.56
Bellary(Kar)4.00-91.49122.3017901778-1.70
Dehgam(Guj)3.302304.9032003580-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-75464.002400225011.63
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.30-48437.3016501450-36.54
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC33.00200024005.26
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-5011.00192917048.98
Nilanga(Mah)1.00-1.002800--
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80-9015.302700275025.58
Maize
Hirekerur(Kar)1712.0022.1117238.0013201300-15.38
Haveri(Kar)574.00133.334729.0014001325-30.00
Mandya(Kar)480.00-47.8310351.0016451700-
Kasganj(UP)380.00111.118976.5012101200-
Khair(UP)280.00522.22325.0012501250-
Gondal(UP)256.502.623641.30163016300.31
Hospet(Kar)224.00729.632366.0016231520-
Harihara(Kar)215.0031.93511.00190018007.04
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)179.00-65.714707.0015751950-
Aligarh(UP)150.00NC98370.0027502750-21.43
Hirekerur(Kar)148.00289.47229.0017001700-
Balodabazar(Cht)139.8046.231813.8014001450-
Honnali(Kar)124.00-51.5618095.0014201320-27.55
Sorabha(Kar)82.00148.481453.0017001550-
T. Narasipura(Kar)81.00-19.83457.0015802400-9.71
Nanjangud(Kar)80.0056.864025.0018002000-1.37
Khair(UP)80.00110.5318311.0023502350-27.69
Kamlaganj(UP)80.002202540.7011501950-30.30
Sitapur(UP)74.606.5728263.601700168015.25
Sorabha(Kar)67.00-44.632912.0013001300-
Haathras(UP)50.00733.33940.9012401350-43.64
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-2082110.00172016801.18
Gondal(UP)34.007.942757.50182018201.11
Santhesargur(Kar)32.00100428.0017001700NC
Haliyala(Kar)28.00-67.822494.00170019003.03
Mundaragi(Kar)25.0024001440.0014431335-26.97
Lakhimpur(UP)25.0066.671160.001770185010.63
Ramanujganj(Cht)23.401341615.4017101710-
Gandchiroli(Mah)23.00360146.0019692060-5.79
Arang(Cht)20.00-70.24667.10138114906.23
Gandai(Cht)20.00-46.67621.4017501750-
Jayas(UP)19.608.893541.10175017501.45
Honnali(Kar)15.00-76.922348.0015501750-13.89
Charra(UP)15.00-11.76807.6012101260-39.50
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00-6.254849.00175017506.06
Rayadurg(AP)12.30-83.58155.4016001625-
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00-37.51703.0015001250-24.24
Lalganj(UP)9.50-36.672526.40176017500.57
Bellary(Kar)9.00246.15273.7014511397-29.12
Holalkere(Kar)9.00-99.636048.0013601372-25.36
Khalilabad(UP)9.00NC1600.001830182512.96
Richha(UP)7.00-36.36570.5018401865-
Anthiyur(TN)6.903854.8742591463-
Naugarh(UP)6.50-23.533868.50177017507.60
Manalurpet(TN)6.10117.8690.0014171412-22.65
Melaghar(Tri)6.002011.001725162510.44
Haveri(Kar)5.00-5.001630-3.16
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00252120.501750171029.63
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00-27.272019.60176517605.69
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC79.5017501860-4.37
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-25648.1015501600-11.43
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.608.33694.2019801980-10.00
Katghora(Cht)2.10-96.09146.1716601650-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-66.671055.0016501650-36.54
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00NC192.0011751290-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC94.001800175012.50
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC146.0018501950-5.13
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC52.00149014904.34
Risia(UP)0.8033.33891.501820181512.35
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)24.0060262.0020002180-28.57
Bangalore(Kar)15.0036.36978.0029503000-6.35
Same/Savi
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-3.004050-19.12
Published on June 23, 2020
