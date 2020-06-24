Cereals Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:50:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Goluwala(Raj)35.20-16.19921.8012051200-26.57
Manvi(Kar)25.00-40.482011.001882185418.36
Barhaj(UP)25.0013.641671.00186018604.20
Lalsot(Raj)21.8023.86157.0012751245-23.88
Bellary(Kar)20.00614.29201.9019121901-
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-59.52227.0024002250-5.88
Suratgarh(Raj)11.00-56.862267.2011851200-28.18
Kustagi(Kar)10.0010022.0027002880-6.90
Kota(Raj)9.50-36.6750.5013651400-21.33
Bellary(Kar)5.0025506.4026292765-21.38
Karvi(UP)4.50-35.71200.30164016103.14
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11173.501740175010.83
Gazipur(UP)2.50-16.67199.701850183012.80
Ahmedpur(Mah)2.00-2.001450--
Rasda(UP)2.00-20146.9018301810-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.505080.4016601660-11.70
Nilanga(Mah)1.00NC2.0023003000-
Fatehabad(UP)0.80NC214.1014201580-17.44
Maize
Charama(Cht)620.001277.789838.00150515007.50
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)478.00167.045185.0015701575-
Kota(Raj)428.001060098507.0024001201-27.27
Hirekerur(Kar)381.00-77.7517619.0013501320-13.46
Etah(UP)320.004471.432340.0011901610-36.70
Sirsaganj(UP)289.802534.551652.0011801210-42.16
Farukhabad(UP)255.00810.711397.5010801250-40.33
Gondal(UP)247.00-3.723888.30163016300.31
Hanagal(Kar)228.00-30.0623868.0013001250-35.00
Harihara(Kar)87.00-59.533598.00185019004.23
Hanagal(Kar)81.0092.867508.0015991680-5.94
Narharpur(Cht)80.003002757.70150515007.50
Haliyala(Kar)79.00182.142573.00170017003.03
Hirekerur(Kar)70.00-52.7299.0016601700-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)65.00333.332144.50150515007.50
Durg(Cht)48.80-32.6489.7013131325-
Balodabazar(Cht)45.90-67.171859.7014001400-
Sambhal(UP)45.00-45.001150--30.30
Kalipur(WB)44.0037.52005.00181518153.71
Haathras(UP)40.00-20980.9012501240-43.18
Harappana Halli(Kar)39.00-66.955038.0014701515-33.18
Kollegal(Kar)39.00-41.79150.0017001850-
Gondal(UP)37.5010.292795.00182018201.11
Basti(UP)37.008.824709.50175017509.38
T. Narasipura(Kar)35.00-56.793492.002200158025.71
Jagalur(Kar)32.0060310.0012401200-
Kottur(Kar)31.0029.172631.0014521378-
Honnali(Kar)26.00-79.0318121.0014201420-27.55
Kustagi(Kar)25.00-53.7431.0014151313-31.31
Sorabha(Kar)25.00-69.511478.0016001700-
Pathalgaon(Cht)23.80-3.25292.7018001800-
Nanjangud(Kar)19.00-76.254044.0016501800-9.59
Salon(UP)16.0060587.0016251650-8.96
Hunsur(Kar)14.00-86202.001815181539.62
Bangalore(Kar)12.005001067.0016501650-36.54
Akluj(Mah)12.0020026.0013751890-
Honnali(Kar)11.00-26.672359.0015501550-13.89
Khalilabad(UP)10.0011.111610.001825183012.65
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-33.334859.00175017506.06
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.00-16.671116.00181518153.71
Naanpara(UP)8.60-53.26182.10181017506.47
Udaipura(Raj)8.0090.48414.0018001900NC
Naugarh(UP)7.5015.383876.00176017706.99
Muradabad(UP)7.00133.33188.5016501825-10.81
Bellary(Kar)5.00-44.44278.7014731451-28.04
Safdarganj(UP)5.0066.67653.1015501550-11.43
Sorabha(Kar)4.00-94.032916.0012001300-
Naanpara(UP)3.60-14.291365.00162016404.52
Mundaragi(Kar)3.00-881443.0013591443-31.22
Nawabganj(UP)2.5025144.501820185013.75
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC13.5016501575-
Hospet(Kar)1.00-1.002000--
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC147.0019501850NC
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)35.0045.83297.0020702000-26.07
Bangalore(Kar)21.0040999.0029502950-6.35
Harappana Halli(Kar)2.00-33.331616.0020002200-12.47
Published on June 24, 2020
