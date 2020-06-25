Cereals Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:17:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Jangipura(UP)2.00-33.33103.501840182015.00
Gazipur(UP)1.50-40201.201850185012.80
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-5067.0016551600-4.06
Maize
Charama(Cht)250.00-59.6810088.00150515057.50
Jahangirabad(UP)170.00-59.0445199.0024002420-
Jahangirabad(UP)150.007.14692.5012501250-35.90
Narayanpur(Cht)74.50520.83532.0012501250-
Sambhal(UP)47.004.4492.0011001150-33.33
Lohardaga(Jha)35.00NC205.0017551755-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)24.00-63.082168.50150515057.50
Rayadurg(AP)23.0086.99178.4015501600-
Tarapur(Guj)20.48-45.517952.4019801918-0.80
Basti(UP)20.00-45.954729.50175017509.38
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-5082130.00172017201.18
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-201180.00173517708.44
Sahiyapur(UP)14.00404873.00175017506.06
Narayanpur(Cht)10.00-35.4874.709501050-
Lohardaga(Jha)8.006035.0018001800-
Richha(UP)6.00-14.29576.5018601840-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-40656.1015501550-11.43
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050128.5013751355-29.49
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC14.5016501650-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC148.0019501950NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC53.00149014904.34
Published on June 25, 2020
