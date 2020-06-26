Cereals Prices

as on : 26-06-2020 11:00:11 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Madathukulam(TN)12.60-12.601775--
Naugarh(UP)7.00-7.001765--
Safdarganj(UP)5.00-5.001600--
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00-1.001490--
Published on June 26, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
