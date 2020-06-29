Cereals Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:15:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)39.30-39.301274--
Dahod(Guj)23.003733.3352.7015251550-10.29
Aligarh(UP)17.50-37.51361.5016201590-2.41
Barhaj(UP)17.00-321688.00187018604.76
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-251282.00185017801.09
Achnera(UP)14.00-17.65241.7016801670-9.68
Ghaziabad(UP)13.00-35437.5016801840-
Mathura(UP)13.00-31.58673.5016351720-
Shamli(UP)12.00-40531.5016501640-
Suratgarh(Raj)6.50-40.912273.7012221185-25.94
Jhansi(UP)6.50-40.91171.301730172521.40
Mahoba(UP)5.00-50252.9016401660-0.61
Meerut(UP)5.0011.1136.5016351675-23.06
Bellary(Kar)4.70-6511.1027672629-17.25
Gorakhpur(UP)4.50NC214.4017701770-
Firozabad(UP)4.00-13.04193.0016301650-6.59
Karvi(UP)4.00-11.11204.30164516403.46
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5177.301740174010.83
Jangipura(UP)3.4070106.901850184015.63
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-83.33312.0030003000-11.76
Gazipur(UP)3.00100204.201850185012.80
Azamgarh(UP)2.70-46374.80179017800.28
Kota(Raj)2.00-78.9552.5013351365-23.05
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.00-88.02570.8012531260-30.00
Etawah(UP)2.00-50268.00178517255.00
Lucknow(UP)2.00-90.481987.001760180023.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20-2081.6016501660-12.23
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC68.0016451655-4.64
Fatehpur(Raj)0.80-79.494.7013001450-
HybridCumbu
Manvi(Kar)70.0018.641031.00199120611.48
Bangalore(Kar)29.001350493.002400240011.63
Rajkot(Guj)17.50-25.53340.40305031754.27
Gandai(Cht)16.10-16.101900--
Udaipura(Raj)16.00-78.26253.0014001400-
Vankaner(Guj)15.00-57.1450.00285030003.64
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-50818.00210021007.69
Bellary(Kar)12.60215134.90187817903.13
Savarkundla(Guj)2.70237.518.002613270021.53
Dehgam(Guj)1.90-42.426.8027203200-
Halvad(Guj)1.78-1.782750--
Bagru(Raj)1.50-62.529.803250265035.42
Manalurpet(TN)1.50-25122.603140305546.11
Kota(Raj)1.00-42.002675--
Maize
Khategaon(MP)585.0019.1310967.7111401150-
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)463.00-53346.30850--
Farukhabad(UP)428.0067.841825.5012201080-32.60
Kota(Cht)340.003300350.0013501450-
Harappana Halli(Kar)338.00766.675376.0014651470-33.41
Hunsur(Kar)266.001800468.001650181526.92
Gondal(UP)255.003.2424143.301930163018.77
Pipli(Har)234.00-234.001105--
Cheyyar(TN)233.33673.93448.7914101475-7.24
Honnali(Kar)221.0075018342.0014801420-24.49
Ujhani(UP)220.00-48.791424.3012701210-33.16
Harihara(Kar)195.00124.143793.00190018507.04
Kota(Raj)186.00-56.5498693.0023502400-28.79
Jahangirabad(UP)184.008.2445383.0024502400-
Dahod(Guj)180.005.636875.2020002700NC
Khair(UP)160.00-42.86485.0012001250-
Jahangirabad(UP)150.00NC842.5012601250-35.38
Bilsi(UP)144.0080710.2012501220-35.90
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)136.70-5016.90850--
Aligarh(UP)130.00-13.3398500.0027402750-21.71
Balodabazar(Cht)123.90169.931983.6014101400-
Dahod(Guj)113.40270.591920.4014301390-4.67
Kottur(Kar)100.00222.582731.0014461452-
Kamlaganj(UP)85.006.252625.7011501150-30.30
Channagiri(Kar)84.00-75.074038.00195018208.33
Khair(UP)80.00NC18391.0023502350-27.69
Haliyala(Kar)78.00-1.272651.00170017003.03
Bhadravathi(Kar)75.00-41.411744.0016001909-17.44
Naila(Cht)74.00242.59149.6013801550-
Adampur(Pun)73.40-73.401210--
Sitapur(UP)72.00-3.4928335.601710170015.93
Kasdol(Cht)70.00-12.54225.0013001300NC
Sambalpur(Cht)70.00128.01178.8012501350-
Madhoganj(UP)70.00-14.636215.0014501825-29.27
Hardoi(UP)70.00-41.674153.6015301820-21.54
Hardoi(UP)70.00-3055200.00175017607.36
Sirsaganj(UP)68.90-76.221720.9011801180-42.16
Sorabha(Kar)67.0015752983.0013501200-
Charama(Cht)62.50-7510150.50145015053.57
Madhoganj(UP)60.0014045596.00175017308.02
Jagalur(Kar)55.0071.88365.0012501240-
Rayadurg(AP)52.00126.09230.4015001550-
Ratanpur(Cht)50.0051.5283.0013501450-
Haathras(UP)50.00251030.9012001250-45.45
Ramanujganj(Cht)48.00105.131663.4017101710-
Mainpuri(UP)48.00128.57568.3012102000-
Honnali(Kar)45.00309.092404.0015201550-15.56
Buland Shahr(UP)45.00-58.201250--
Bangalore(Kar)42.002501109.0016501650-36.54
Choubepur(UP)41.80138.86860.8515501675-15.30
Gondal(UP)40.5082835.50182018201.11
Khurja(UP)40.50-47.501252--
Manendragarh(Cht)40.0066.67695.8015001500-
Kalipur(WB)38.00-13.642043.00181518153.71
Katghora(Cht)36.701647.62182.8716501660-
Lohardaga(Jha)35.00NC240.0017551755-
Achnera(UP)35.00-12.52847.0020802080-
Hunsur(Kar)34.00-35.85351.0012001500-32.96
Bandhabazar(Cht)30.00-78.45199.2013751350-
Channagiri(Kar)30.00-3.231145.0014001350-26.32
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00NC1755.0015601600-26.59
Choubepur(UP)30.00160.871034.44187519007.14
Narharpur(Cht)26.00-67.52783.70145015053.57
Mundaragi(Kar)25.00733.331468.0014241359-27.94
Kayamganj(UP)25.00252030.0012001650-34.43
Korar(Cht)22.00NC50.5014001400-
Sorabha(Kar)22.00-121500.0019001600-
Partaval(UP)21.507.5605.0017501780NC
Surajpur(Cht)20.00-25.933652.90184018403.66
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)20.00-55.5621950.0020902100-
Kustagi(Kar)19.00-24450.0013091415-36.46
Lakhanpuri(Cht)18.00-252186.50145015053.57
Bhanupratappur(Cht)18.0012529.5014001400-
Nanjangud(Kar)18.00-5.264062.0017001650-6.85
Srirangapattana(Kar)18.00-5.262707.0014501650-6.45
Gorakhpur(UP)17.50-30407.5017451720-
Kallakurichi(TN)15.001501618.4014721426-33.99
Sangarapuram(TN)15.00-40677.0014961319-34.64
Salon(UP)14.00-12.5601.0016501625-7.56
Khalilabad(UP)12.00201622.001830182512.96
Sahiyapur(UP)12.00-14.294885.00175017506.06
Khatra(WB)12.00-25197.10181518153.71
Ganjdudwara(UP)11.10-37.29941.2012501300-34.21
Takhatpur(Cht)10.20-78.7118961.7013001400-25.71
Pathalgaon(Cht)10.00NC339.0016001600-
Jaijaipur(Cht)10.00-96.48619.9614001400-
Santhesargur(Kar)10.00-68.75438.00180017005.88
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-50307.0016001870-
Muradabad(UP)10.0042.86198.5014501650-21.62
Chorichora(UP)10.00-48.721060.0017351700-0.86
Lalganj(UP)9.00-5.262535.40176017600.57
Udaipura(Raj)8.9011.25422.9018001800NC
Jayas(UP)8.60-56.123549.7016701750-3.19
Devariya(UP)8.5013.33827.001750175013.27
Raibareilly(UP)8.00-46.672464.50176017754.76
Jafarganj(UP)8.00NC640.001650170025.95
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)8.00-33.3392.00175017806.71
Morva Hafad(Guj)7.8021.88192.8013501500-8.47
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)7.504002147.2011901200-28.74
Vellore(TN)7.14-2.59224.2513001401-18.75
Bellary(Kar)7.1042285.8014721473-28.09
Pandavapura(Kar)7.00-7.001500--
Thiryagadurgam(TN)6.0050210.6015931252-12.18
Utraula(UP)6.00-68.42513.5016401630-
Sehjanwa(UP)6.00202126.501750175029.63
Jaithari(MP)5.30488.8915.4015401815-
Naanpara(UP)5.3047.221370.30163016205.16
Lohardaga(Jha)5.00-37.540.0017501800-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)5.00-501121.00181518153.71
Chinnasalem(TN)4.60-28.12324.9014501430-34.68
Lucknow(UP)4.60-87.221901.6017001800-14.57
Bundi(Raj)4.00-6.981208.3011631141-42.51
Sandila(UP)4.00-27.276524.0017501760-
Bailahongal(Kar)3.00-78.57161.0013001120-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC659.1016001550-8.57
Morva Hafad(Guj)2.90-38.401700--8.11
Utraula(UP)2.80NC22.9018201820-
Naanpara(UP)2.60-69.77184.70181018106.47
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6782.0017201750-6.01
Balrampur(UP)2.50NC86.50180018105.88
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.2083.334.601750175018.24
Tumkur(Kar)2.0010060.0015002000-
Faizabad(UP)2.00-50117.80187019002.19
Bewar(UP)2.0081.82247.7012501940-28.57
Bahraich(UP)1.60-20652.90183018156.71
Sandila(UP)1.1057.14398.2015001800-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC15.5016501650-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC54.00149014904.34
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33129.5014501375-25.64
Vellore(TN)0.84-95.3330.8516701500-
Manalurpet(TN)0.60-90.1690.6013991417-23.64
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)63.002001062.0029502950-6.35
Salem(TN)38.5018.8370.9025102620-1.57
Arakalgud(Kar)12.005088.0026002550-
Kadur(Kar)10.0015046.0029002000-
Kottur(Kar)7.00600129.0024852346-
