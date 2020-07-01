Cereals Prices

as on : 01-07-2020 01:58:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)54.003502077.001939198021.95
Shamli(UP)15.0036.36557.5016501650-
Barhaj(UP)13.00-13.331716.00187018704.76
Himalyatnagar(Mah)9.00-9.001600--
Mathura(UP)8.00-20691.5016501640-
Bellary(Kar)7.00133.33521.1026992869-19.29
Jhansi(UP)6.00-7.69177.301735173021.75
Lucknow(UP)5.5022.221997.001760175023.08
Fatehabad(UP)5.00525219.1014701420-14.53
Karvi(UP)5.0042.86212.8015801655-0.63
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5185.801740173510.83
Mahoba(UP)4.50-10257.4016501640NC
Jangipura(UP)4.5032.35111.401840185015.00
Azamgarh(UP)4.0014.29382.3017801785-0.28
Gazipur(UP)4.0014.29211.701850185012.80
Firozabad(UP)3.70-7.5196.7016501630-5.44
Ballia(UP)3.00-25132.501850186021.71
Kasganj(UP)3.00NC204.80164016301.86
Saharanpur(UP)3.00100138.5016501650-12.23
Rasda(UP)2.00NC148.9018201830-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-5053.50152515251.67
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-5040.7016501660-
Maize
Mandya(Kar)443.00-78.2312829.0015001700-
Hanagal(Kar)222.00-37.6424446.0012501300-37.50
Bangarpet(Kar)82.00-363.002000--
Harappana Halli(Kar)64.00-14.675515.0014651458-33.41
T. Narasipura(Kar)56.0051.353585.0017001600-2.86
Jagalur(Kar)51.00-49516.0012001350-
Sorabha(Kar)37.0023.333050.0014001300-
Piriya Pattana(Kar)34.0021.439914.0010001340-9.09
Santhesargur(Kar)33.0013.79500.0017001800NC
Achnera(UP)33.00-2.942914.0021002090-
Haliyala(Kar)30.00-61.542681.00170017003.03
Honnali(Kar)20.00-35.4818393.0014801480-24.49
Hunsur(Kar)16.00-52.94367.0013001200-27.37
Mundaragi(Kar)16.00-361484.0014271424-27.78
Sorabha(Kar)15.00-401540.0017001600-
Hanagal(Kar)10.00-85.297586.001920150012.94
Kustagi(Kar)10.00100465.0012801368-37.86
Sirsaganj(UP)10.00-59.35624.3020902080-24.68
Kottur(Kar)7.00-56.252754.0014401417-
Tumkur(Kar)5.0015065.0015801500-
Bellary(Kar)2.00-33.33290.8014901496-27.21
Akluj(Mah)1.00-91.6727.0013501375-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Kadur(Kar)33.0023079.0028002900-
Arasikere(Kar)25.00-28.57322.0020502070-26.79
Bangarpet(Kar)25.00-25.002950--
Piriya Pattana(Kar)24.0020531.00230022502.22
Published on July 01, 2020
