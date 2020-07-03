Cereals Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:41:48 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)18.0038.461734.00187018704.76
Mathura(UP)10.0025701.5016401650-
Ballia(UP)3.00NC135.501850185021.71
Maize
Sambhal(UP)52.008.33192.0011001150-33.33
Karaikal(Pud)48.50-48.502240-12.00
Basti(UP)37.0054.174790.50175017509.38
Durg(Cht)34.10301.18532.3014951395-
Modasa(Guj)19.20249.09124.8012851290-35.75
Narayanpur(Cht)15.00-79.87547.0013001250-
Jafarganj(UP)7.00-12.5647.001640165025.19
Beawar(Raj)3.6044471.3016001575-31.91
Soharatgarh(UP)3.00-252026.60175017504.79
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50151.0019501950NC
Divai(UP)0.60NC15.00150016000.67
Published on July 03, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.