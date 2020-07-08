Cereals Prices

as on : 08-07-2020 03:00:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)52.00333.332153.002000198025.79
Barhaj(UP)26.0023.811806.00182518502.53
Charra(UP)25.008.7953.3016001590-10.11
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)23.40244.1239.60264031404.14
Kishan Renwal(Sambhar)(Raj)20.30-21.801270--
Vankaner(Guj)20.00387.872.6030003000NC
Mathura(UP)18.00125727.5016401640-
Agra(UP)16.0014.29942.5016251620-14.92
Achnera(UP)14.00NC296.7016301625-13.76
Aligarh(UP)13.00-13.331414.5016201600-14.29
Shamli(UP)12.50-21.88586.0016151625-
Suratgarh(Raj)9.00592.312295.2011501170-30.30
Lalsot(Raj)7.80-64.22207.2012251235-26.87
Ghaziabad(UP)6.50-7.14451.0016201620-
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)6.4072.9750.3025702530-
Kasganj(UP)6.0050214.8016001610-0.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.80-7.94588.2012321230-29.84
Rajkot(Guj)5.50NC241.80307530005.13
Firozabad(UP)5.006.38206.4015701575-10.03
Lalitpur(UP)4.205197.80172517451.47
Bellary(Kar)4.00NC559.1028772771-13.97
Karvi(UP)4.00-33.33227.8015501540-2.52
Mahoba(UP)3.6020264.0016601680-0.60
Atrauli(UP)3.50-56.2597.0016201540-6.90
Azamgarh(UP)3.5016.67391.8017901785-1.38
Jhansi(UP)3.20-46.67180.50173017353.28
Bellary(Kar)3.00-25229.9015751565-
Gorakhpur(UP)3.00-25221.4017701765-
Jangipura(UP)3.0050116.40182018505.20
Muskara(UP)2.8040238.9014501450-4.61
Gazipur(UP)2.6030217.801830186011.59
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.5066.6788.6016351630-14.40
Rajula(Guj)2.40-56.3677.5024002403-3.03
Kopaganj(UP)2.20-1271.90178517801.13
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-33.33143.5016451640-12.50
Jhijhank(UP)2.0010043.7017201700-
Beawar(Raj)1.5087.5132.6028001350-3.45
Kishan Renwal(Sambhar)(Raj)1.50-21.803500--
Etawah(UP)1.50-25273.00177517754.41
Rasda(UP)1.40-30150.3018501820-
Choubepur(UP)1.30-7.142.7018001800-5.76
Palanpur(Guj)1.00-505.0052375180-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC48.002500240038.89
Jalaun(UP)1.00-66.6736.3015201552-3.25
Partaval(UP)0.80-208.3017701790-
Faizabad(UP)0.7016.677.90188018702.17
Maize
Sirsaganj(UP)400.90127.012736.5011401150-39.04
Kasganj(UP)400.00-2.449786.5011401160-
Hanagal(Kar)382.00132.9325929.0013001350-35.00
Farukhabad(UP)355.00-26.83718.5012251150-34.14
Jahangirabad(UP)331.0010.332047.5012151215-38.32
Etah(UP)280.00122870.0011001120-40.22
Honnali(Kar)257.00-29.5919171.0015201520-22.45
Gondal(UP)248.00-0.825134.30163016300.31
Mohamadabad(UP)220.50146.641794.1012001220-29.62
Bilsi(UP)218.50-40.142046.7011901180-38.97
Cheyyar(TN)204.3640.214156.0013401330-16.72
Dahod(Guj)175.3023.82334.8014351435-4.33
Mandya(Kar)174.00-75.8714204.0017001700-
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)158.10172.1253850.008601000-
Mainpuri(UP)156.00-13.331054.3013001265-
Dahod(Guj)126.50-45.617501.8020002000NC
Jahangirabad(UP)115.00-28.1245943.0024502450-23.44
Ammoor(TN)111.207.781292.04144814251.54
Aligarh(UP)110.00-4.3598972.0027002750-23.94
Harappana Halli(Kar)100.009005651.0014001400-36.36
Mohamadabad(UP)99.3046.031669.7022252230-
Haliyala(Kar)96.00182.352884.00180016509.09
Begusarai (Raj)90.00-509070.0017001700-17.07
Hardoi(UP)80.006055465.00173017505.49
Haathras(UP)80.00-51.521475.9012251100-33.42
Wazirganj(UP)70.00141.3899.0011601150-
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)64.20-62.896223.3010201000-
Buland Shahr(UP)60.009.09254.2012601260-32.98
Lakhimpur(UP)60.002082310.0016401650-3.53
Kalipur(WB)60.00252255.00181518153.71
Sitapur(UP)58.00-3.3328453.601710171015.93
Choubepur(UP)58.00-7.21019.3514501470-20.77
Kasdol(Cht)55.00-8.334541.0013001300NC
Sambhal(UP)53.001.92245.0011001100-38.89
Madhoganj(UP)51.0027.545732.00169017505.63
Basti(UP)50.00254880.50175017509.38
Hasanpur(UP)50.00-34.21187.9012001200-
Khurja(UP)50.00-2.91219.0012581255-
Madhoganj(UP)50.0042.866362.5014151400-26.30
Balodabazar(Cht)48.2039.312031.8015202250-
Kamlaganj(UP)44.60-40.532745.3011501150-37.16
Sorabha(Kar)42.0013.513092.0013001400-
Bankura Sadar(WB)42.0010.532002.0018151815-
T. Narasipura(Kar)40.00-28.573625.0017001700-2.86
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-6.981338.00163016201.88
Hanagal(Kar)31.00287.57708.001900155011.76
Charama(Cht)30.00-6.2510597.50145015203.57
Lohardaga(Jha)30.00-11.76334.0017551755-
Nanjangud(Kar)30.00204136.0017001700-6.85
Achnera(UP)30.00-3.233011.0020802100-
Charra(UP)28.00-6.67917.6010401050-43.78
Sorabha(Kar)26.008.331590.0016001700-
Harihara(Kar)25.00733.331773.0014101410-29.22
Gorakhpur(UP)22.0022.22447.5017351750-
Partaval(UP)21.00-16651.00177017601.14
Katghora(Cht)20.70935205.5716601815-
Choubepur(UP)20.50-33.871113.44187619007.20
Khalilabad(UP)20.001001652.001830183012.96
Muradabad(UP)20.00NC238.5013901380-25.27
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00254938.00175017505.74
Hardoi(UP)19.005.564295.6014101450-31.22
Faizabad(UP)18.00203588.00168016801.82
Honnali(Kar)15.00252454.0015301550-15.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)15.00501164.00181518153.71
Narayanpur(Cht)14.00-6.67576.0013001250-
Champaknagar(Cht)12.0014027756.30140014003.70
Devariya(UP)11.50-8870.00175017505.11
Takhatpur(Cht)11.20-2.6118984.4015001500-14.29
Mundaragi(Kar)11.0083.331531.0013741237-30.47
Lakhanpuri(Cht)10.0066.672261.50145015203.57
Narharpur(Cht)10.00-28.572877.70145015203.57
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-9.09328.0016301630-
Lalganj(UP)10.00-9.092560.90177517751.43
Salon(UP)10.00-28.57625.0016251625-7.93
Chorichora(UP)10.00-23.081109.0017351725-0.86
Sehjanwa(UP)9.00-912242.501750175029.63
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)8.506.252174.7011601200-38.62
Raibareilly(UP)8.006.672493.00176517605.06
Richha(UP)8.0033.33584.5019101860-
Tulsipur(UP)7.00-12.5293.2016401640-
Jafarganj(UP)7.00NC654.001650164025.95
Utraula(UP)6.007.14535.6016401640-
Nawabganj(UP)4.5080149.00182018207.06
Lohardaga(Jha)4.00-2053.0017501850-
Chinnasalem(TN)3.5016.67332.2013521500-39.10
Bangarmau(UP)3.5016.67927.6014301430-21.64
Himatnagar(Guj)3.00-93.4154.5012751525-31.08
Ajuha(UP)3.002092.5016501680-9.84
Tiruvennainallur(TN)2.25-8593.1313211212-4.62
Naanpara(UP)2.20-21.43195.7017001700NC
Bellary(Kar)2.00-50303.8014201422-30.63
Faizabad(UP)2.00-20128.3018301830NC
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00NC197.0011201095-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC667.1016501650-5.71
Maduranthagam(TN)1.75-64.2126.741775176510.94
Utraula(UP)1.7021.4329.1018201820-
Balrampur(UP)1.60-3694.10182018007.06
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC95.001900180018.75
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC154.0019501950-4.88
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC58.00149014904.34
Risia(UP)0.60-14.29893.401825181512.65
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)30.0025376.0020002000-28.57
Harappana Halli(Kar)7.00-301633.0022002000-3.72
Tindivanam(TN)1.1083.3311.00277924892.58
