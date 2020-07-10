Cereals Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:19:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kawardha(Cht)44.00-44.002100--
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)30.50-19.31169.6012311235-
Suratgarh(Raj)23.00-29.882351.0011601155-29.70
Bellary(Kar)21.00950252.9017211639-
Barhaj(UP)20.00-16.671850.00182518252.53
Shamli(UP)18.0020619.0016101615-
Achnera(UP)15.007.14311.7016251630-14.92
Bijay Nagar(Raj)9.2058.62597.4012401232-29.38
Rajkot(Guj)9.0012.5258.80300530752.74
Meerut(UP)7.0055.5648.0016201620-15.84
Bellary(Kar)5.00-76.19585.1027772993-16.96
Firozabad(UP)4.20-12.5215.4016001580-8.31
Atrauli(UP)2.50-28.5799.5016201620-6.90
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC93.6016201620-15.18
Saharanpur(UP)2.5066.67147.5016201620-13.83
Kopaganj(UP)2.20-15.3876.70178017800.85
Robertsganj(UP)1.707018.0018001875NC
Rasda(UP)1.50-25153.8018301825-
Savarkundla(Guj)1.404026.20255025880.47
Choubepur(UP)1.40-6.675.6017751800-7.07
Rajula(Guj)1.30-62.8682.3025952738-14.16
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC4.0022002200NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC49.002400250033.33
Nawalgarh(Raj)0.90-0.901200--
Goluwala(Raj)0.80-86.44963.1011601136-29.31
Siddhpur(Guj)0.67-75.6410.7542804252-
Amreli(Guj)0.60-66.672.40308537357.12
Maize
Holalkere(Kar)1791.00198007839.0014501360-20.42
Mandya(Kar)1126.00106.2315876.0016501700-
Gondal(UP)250.00-1.7725638.80163016300.31
Harihara(Kar)209.0027.444166.00181016001.97
Hanagal(Kar)207.00-34.2926451.0013001250-35.00
Gehri(Jandiala mandi)(Pun)187.00-187.001210--
Haathras(UP)180.001251735.9011251100-38.86
Jasvantnagar(UP)170.00-5.56680.0011201150-37.78
Ammoor(TN)137.6923.821429.73143014480.28
Harappana Halli(Kar)132.00325783.0014001400-36.36
Mohamadabad(UP)120.00-252074.1012201220-28.45
Honnali(Kar)96.0012.9419352.0015001540-23.47
Haveri(Kar)89.00-40.675350.0014001450-30.00
Lakhimpur(UP)80.0014.2982460.001620163024.62
Nagari(Cht)79.70564.17301.0011001100-35.29
Kalipur(WB)76.008.572401.00181518153.71
Kamlaganj(UP)65.0045.742810.3011501150-37.16
Tarapur(Guj)64.72216.0218017.1219511980-2.25
Bolpur(WB)59.007.27114.001820180032.85
Sitapur(UP)58.50-2.528572.101710170014.61
Choubepur(UP)57.00-6.561137.3514501470-20.77
Birbhum(WB)55.00NC195.001800180032.35
T. Narasipura(Kar)52.00303677.0017001700-2.86
Takhatpur(Cht)49.30336.2819045.0014001500-6.67
Jagalur(Kar)49.0075609.0013501060-
Sambhal(UP)48.0037.14328.0011001100-38.89
Kawardha(Cht)46.0084407.6015001468-
Kasdol(Cht)45.00-18.184586.0013001300NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)42.00202079.0018151815-
Nagari(Cht)41.8034.843517.8014001400-1.75
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-11.111423.00164016201.86
Basti(UP)36.00-404976.50175017504.79
Charama(Cht)35.0016.6710632.50147514505.36
Haliyala(Kar)35.00105.884968.0013501300-25.00
Honnali(Kar)35.00-652236.0015501780-12.92
Buland Shahr(UP)35.00-46.15354.2012601255-33.68
Achnera(UP)32.006.673043.0021002080-
Lohardaga(Jha)30.0020389.0017551755-
Narharpur(Cht)21.501152899.20147514505.36
Hanagal(Kar)21.0031.257745.00182018007.06
Sultanpur(UP)20.00-2012425.002350165051.61
Choubepur(UP)19.206.671150.64188018757.43
K.R.Nagar(Kar)18.00-90.583149.00155517501.63
Gattasilli(Cht)16.00NC450.8014001400-9.68
Faizabad(UP)16.00-11.113604.00168016801.82
Devariya(UP)16.006.67901.00175017454.79
Rayadurg(AP)15.00-63.14354.8014501450-
Holenarsipura(Kar)15.00-15.001700--
Tulsipur(UP)15.0066.67317.2016401640-
Sahiyapur(UP)14.0021.744963.50175017505.11
Bellary(Kar)13.001200317.8014351438-29.90
Salon(UP)12.00NC649.0016251625-7.67
Mohamadabad(UP)12.00-61.291712.7022152210-
Belarbahara(Cht)11.0057.14268.2014001400-
Belargaon(Cht)11.0010651.301600135014.29
Lalganj(UP)9.00202577.40177517751.43
Lakhanpuri(Cht)8.50-152270.00147514505.36
Boraee(Cht)8.00-42.861331.9014501450-3.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)8.00-5.882182.7012001160-36.84
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00-201182.00181518153.71
Sakri(Cht)7.401.37643.6013701370-2.14
Bangarpet(Kar)6.00-22.001800--
Utraula(UP)5.805.45546.9016401640-
Manendragarh(Cht)5.60-76.07385.1018401840-
Kottur(Kar)5.00-68.752851.0013501381-
Kudchi(Kar)5.00-751171.0013001200-27.78
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00150204.0010601090-19.08
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00-752267.501750175029.63
Lohardaga(Jha)4.0010059.0017501750-
Maduranthagam(TN)3.51100.5730.251760177510.00
Mundaragi(Kar)3.00-78.571548.0011141315-43.62
Faizabad(UP)3.0050131.3018251830-0.27
Naugarh(UP)3.00-603879.00175517605.09
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.20-1211.801750175018.24
Holenarsipura(Kar)2.00-93.331735.00200014501.01
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC671.1016501650-5.71
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.7070697.6018801910-23.27
Utraula(UP)1.7013.3332.3018201820-
Naanpara(UP)1.60-20199.3017001700NC
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.4055.5649.802050205038.51
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC12.0017001700-17.07
Baikunthpur(Cht)1.00-96457.60177018404.12
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC96.001800190012.50
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50157.002050195010.81
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC60.00149014904.34
Divai(UP)0.70NC16.40160016007.38
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)62.00376.92451.0020001950-28.57
Kadur(Kar)9.00-70150.0018001900-
Holenarsipura(Kar)7.00-46.15187.002500260019.05
Harappana Halli(Kar)3.00-57.141636.00250022009.41
Same/Savi
Kadur(Kar)30.00-62.003100--
Soji
Jafarganj(UP)4.00-33.3316.0022502480-
Published on July 10, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.