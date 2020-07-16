Cereals Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:48:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Chomu(Raj)151.40-151.401280--26.01
Goluwala(Raj)35.304312.5998.4011471160-30.10
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0078.571361.0017851800-2.19
Barhaj(UP)21.00-4.551893.00180018000.56
Aligarh(UP)15.00251455.5016001600-14.89
Charra(UP)15.00-251008.3015801600-11.24
Shamli(UP)15.0025646.0016101615-
Agra(UP)14.0012981.0016251625-13.10
Mathura(UP)10.00-33.33770.0016401660-13.23
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)10.0040063.50180018300.56
Dahod(Guj)6.00-73.9158.7015151525-10.88
Lalsot(Raj)4.80-83.45241.0012151190-25.91
Firozabad(UP)4.8014.29220.2015251600-12.61
Lalitpur(UP)4.5018.42206.10174017300.29
Suratgarh(Raj)4.00-84.622381.0011301120-30.72
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.33218.8016101600-1.23
Gorakhpur(UP)4.0033.33225.4017701770-
Jangipura(UP)4.0033.33123.40183018305.78
Azamgarh(UP)3.50NC402.8017801785-1.93
Gazipur(UP)3.5040226.80180018304.65
Kota(Raj)3.0020064.5013711351-20.98
Etawah(UP)3.0050280.5017251785-6.25
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00-3.001820--
Mahoba(UP)2.70-25266.70167016600.30
Jhansi(UP)2.50-3.85185.60173017354.22
Shikohabad(UP)2.50NC80.0016551600-11.02
Bellary(Kar)2.00-60592.1028042765-16.15
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.00-56.52604.0012651230-28.17
Allahabad(UP)2.00-33.3372.2018001820-6.25
Muskara(UP)2.00-33.33247.5014501560-12.65
Rasda(UP)2.0011.11157.6018101820-
Jalaun(UP)1.505037.8015001520-4.52
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-4097.6016151620-15.45
Saharanpur(UP)1.50NC150.5016201620-13.83
Jhijhank(UP)1.50-2545.2017201720-
Choubepur(UP)1.50NC8.6018001770-5.76
Lucknow(UP)1.10-452006.101800180025.87
Beawar(Raj)1.00NC134.6014502800-44.23
Robertsganj(UP)1.0066.6719.60182518101.39
Ghaziabad(UP)0.7016.67452.3016101610-
HybridCumbu
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0066.67850.0021002140-1.18
Vankaner(Guj)14.50NC79.00310031003.33
Rajkot(Guj)11.0015.79360.90314530253.97
Sindhanur(Kar)10.00-62.961091.0015002000-20.63
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)9.50-10.502655-3.51
Bellary(Kar)4.00-33.33144.9015641753-14.11
Thara(Guj)2.70-54.2426.303962405211.23
Jasdan(Guj)2.00-3.502750--
Mansa(Guj)0.63-68.1824.9733503350-
Maize
Sirsaganj(UP)445.90171.893609.5010901110-42.63
Maduranthagam(TN)444.0012549.57474.25175017609.38
Hanagal(Kar)426.0077.527117.0012001300-40.00
Farukhabad(UP)415.00-36.644788.5012001185-35.48
Kasganj(UP)380.00-510166.5011101140-
Mandya(Kar)345.00-64.0317180.0016501700-
Holalkere(Kar)334.00-81.358173.0014001450-23.16
Kota(Raj)305.007926.3299948.702400127022.14
Jahangirabad(UP)300.0081.822512.5012001220-40.59
Ujhani(UP)280.0055002089.3012001250-35.14
Gondal(UP)245.00-2.5826135.30163016300.31
Mohamadabad(UP)215.0079.172289.1011801220-30.79
Nargunda(Kar)211.00-25.189532.0013801372-31.07
Etah(UP)200.00NC3270.0011201120-41.05
Haathras(UP)180.0012.52075.9012001150-35.14
Cheyyar(TN)131.58-12.614637.0512901345-22.24
Jasvantnagar(UP)130.00-18.75970.0011501150-36.11
Harappana Halli(Kar)120.0027.665997.0014001410-36.36
Jahangirabad(UP)120.00NC46183.0023502450-25.40
Kollegal(Kar)116.0043.21347.0016001650-
Dahod(Guj)108.30-26.487757.4018002000-10.00
Haveri(Kar)102.00-23.885586.0013501400-32.50
Kamlaganj(UP)100.00-4.763015.3011001150-40.22
Balodabazar(Cht)99.0047.12198.1015001500-
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)97.2059.086381.6011501025-29.01
Katwa(WB)92.00-7.07712.0018151815-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)85.00-11.46969.0018151815-
Charama(Cht)82.00115.7910752.501525147512.96
Hasanpur(UP)81.001.25348.9011701160-
Khair(UP)80.00NC785.0011501100-40.41
Lakhimpur(UP)80.00-11.1182630.001630160023.48
Kandi(WB)80.0023.082689.00185018502.78
Takhatpur(Cht)75.101.919193.8014001400-6.67
Choubepur(UP)72.5029.461265.8513501400-26.23
Sambhal(UP)70.0045.83398.0010001100-44.44
Madhoganj(UP)60.501045882.50175017507.69
Lakhimpur(UP)60.00201533.0015701610-4.85
Kustagi(Kar)56.00460521.0014011280-31.99
Hanagal(Kar)52.00-38.17881.00180017505.88
Surajpur(Cht)50.00253742.90184018403.66
Kudchi(Kar)50.00NC1271.0013001300-27.78
Aligarh(UP)50.00-23.0899187.0027502700-22.54
Muradabad(UP)50.00NC368.5012501250-32.80
Kalavai(TN)45.70239.78468.1813051245-12.47
Lohardaga(Jha)45.00-10484.0017551755-
Madhoganj(UP)44.00-8.336493.5014001425-26.32
Katghora(Cht)43.501350273.0717701660-
Sitapur(UP)43.007.528655.101660169011.26
Wazirganj(UP)43.00-12.24256.0011201140-
Khair(UP)40.00-2018541.0023502350-27.69
Hardoi(UP)40.00-66.6755755.00175017506.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)40.00NC2159.0018151815-
Narayanpur(Cht)39.0095635.0013001250-
Gondal(UP)38.505.483045.00182018202.25
Choubepur(UP)35.00-2.781221.64188018857.43
Nagari(Cht)32.00-37.253600.80140014007.69
Katghora(Cht)31.50-38.441770--
Sahiyapur(UP)31.003.335024.50175017505.11
Kasdol(Cht)30.00-64.714701.0013001300NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.0066.671853.0014001500-32.53
Dahod(Guj)29.60-70.552464.9014351435-4.33
Boraee(Cht)26.10226.251358.00145014503.57
Boraee(Cht)25.20NC112.9012001200-20.00
Buland Shahr(UP)25.00-16.67409.2012651270-33.42
Charra(UP)24.00-31.43993.6011001080-42.86
Khurja(UP)24.00-20333.0012621260-
Bhehjoi(UP)24.00-24.001125--22.41
Gorakhpur(UP)22.0057.14501.5017451750-
Sorabha(Kar)21.00-89.121804.0019001680-
Haliyala(Kar)20.001002959.00180017009.09
T. Narasipura(Kar)20.00-80.23798.00182017004.00
Devariya(UP)20.0017.65938.00175017505.42
Mainpuri(UP)20.004001078.3012601220-
Gidam(Cht)19.20-45.14230.2012501250-7.41
Champaknagar(Cht)18.0055.1727785.9014501400-3.33
Badami(Kar)18.00-95.94571.0013401850-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)16.0023.082299.001525147512.96
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)16.00601208.00181518153.71
Raibareilly(UP)15.0042.862526.00176017704.76
Pandariya(Cht)14.10135267.5014551405-2.35
Hardoi(UP)14.00-444349.6014101420-30.54
Narharpur(Cht)12.0071.432918.201525147512.96
Belargaon(Cht)12.00-62.5695.301600135023.08
Gattasilli(Cht)12.0020472.80145014007.41
Tulsipur(UP)12.00NC341.2016301630-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)11.004.762204.2011801170-37.89
Belarbahara(Cht)10.80-56.8304.0013501400-
Dongargarh(Cht)10.00-10.001470--
Ratanpur(Cht)10.0042.86105.0014001400-
Manalurpet(TN)10.00-72.83142.4014101322-6.56
Khalilabad(UP)10.00NC1682.001830182512.96
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC188.0011551150-39.84
Sehjanwa(UP)10.001002282.501750175030.60
Chorichora(UP)10.00-501147.00176017507.98
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)9.90-67.9653994.80850900-42.57
Shikaripura(Kar)9.00-91.263045.001720155022.86
Vikkiravandi(TN)7.50-60.11327.80151816000.20
Lalganj(UP)7.50-16.672593.9017501750NC
Hapur(UP)7.004017.5015601570-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)7.0025099.0017901925-1.65
Ghiraur(UP)7.00-7.001240--
Vellore(TN)6.88-69.72280.9614001390-12.50
Pratapgarh(UP)6.5030346.0016701640-4.57
Valod(Buhari)(Guj)6.20-53.3862.5015001510-3.23
Atrauli(UP)6.002070.0011001890-36.78
Kota(Raj)5.5044.7499948.7013001270-33.84
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-37.51161.0016501650-36.54
Nawabganj(UP)5.008.7158.60182018207.06
Jayas(UP)4.20-12.53574.3016701670-5.92
Kota(Cht)4.00-20364.0014001400-
Lohardaga(Jha)4.00NC67.0017801750-
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00NC92.5018901880-
Utraula(UP)4.00-31.03550.9016301640-
Kaveripakkam(TN)3.60-44.186.7217601760-
Sandila(UP)3.50-41.676543.0017101710-
Bharthna(UP)3.50NC7.0011501140-38.50
Morva Hafad(Guj)3.3013.7941.7016251700-12.16
Akaltara(Cht)3.00-95.69159.8514501415-
Baloda(Janjgir Campus)(Cht)3.00-3.001450--
Mundaragi(Kar)3.00-251555.0013651305-30.92
Srirangapattana(Kar)3.00-89.292738.0015001450-3.23
Kallakurichi(TN)3.00-501632.4014121456-45.46
Gorakhpur(UP)3.00-3.001635--
Chinnasalem(TN)2.90141.67336.3014321400-41.07
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC97.5016001600-12.33
Dharamkot(Pun)2.40-2.40850--
Kusmee(Cht)2.00-80420.0018401840-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)2.00-33.338.0014281983-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC675.1016501650-4.07
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.00-9.0913.801750175018.24
Lucknow(UP)1.905.561920.3016101650-12.97
Bahraich(UP)1.80-30.77658.9017501740NC
Sandila(UP)1.8080402.3013801400-
Utraula(UP)1.70NC34.0018201820-
Morva Hafad(Guj)1.60-79.49194.4014001350-5.08
Naanpara(UP)1.60NC200.90172517001.47
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.50-71.76.8011501428-29.10
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.40NC51.202060205040.14
Beawar(Raj)1.00-72.22472.3018001600-17.24
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC62.00149014904.34
Balrampur(UP)1.00-37.596.70182018207.06
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.7016.67377.5012601280-9.35
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.70-22.22699.2018301910-23.75
Aklera(Raj)0.70-76.67722.7010401110-47.34
Ghaziabad(UP)0.70-22.22329.6016001600-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Channagiri(Kar)168.001300243.0014501500-
Arasikere(Kar)30.00-51.61481.0020452000-26.96
Kadur(Kar)27.00200177.0017001800-
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-66.671095.0031003100-1.59
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)2.0010014.0021192353-
Vikkiravandi(TN)2.001008.002672267410.87
Tindivanam(TN)0.70-36.3611.70283927796.73
Sajje
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00-31.001396--
Published on July 16, 2020
