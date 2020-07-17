Cereals Prices

as on : 17-07-2020 03:44:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Suratgarh(Raj)22.90472.52403.9011401130-30.10
Achnera(UP)16.00-5.88344.7016201610-14.74
Firozabad(UP)5.004.17225.2015201525-12.89
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.2046.6799.8016201615-15.18
Choubepur(UP)1.40-6.6710.0017751800-7.07
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC50.002100240016.67
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-6081.0016251655-12.63
Maize
Ujhani(UP)320.0014.292409.3012001200-35.14
Sirsaganj(UP)316.40-29.043925.9010901090-42.63
Choubepur(UP)76.505.521342.3513001350-28.96
Sambhal(UP)65.00-7.14463.0011001000-38.89
Choubepur(UP)40.0014.291261.64188018807.43
Rayadurg(AP)32.006.67416.8014501450-
Sirsaganj(UP)29.40267.5661.7020702190-25.41
Narayanpur(Cht)17.0013.33119.409501000-
Narayanpur(Cht)12.40-68.21647.4012001300-
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC198.0012001155-37.50
Richha(UP)9.00-18.18610.5018601860-
Alwar(Raj)5.90-5.901525--
Balrampur(UP)2.5015099.20180018205.88
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50502030.10176017605.71
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.4027.27800.5012701280-7.30
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC98.00170017006.25
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.60-14.2938.802020205037.41
Published on July 17, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
