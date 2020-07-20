Cereals Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:17:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Shamli(UP)16.006.67662.0016101610-
Aligarh(UP)15.00NC1470.5015601600-17.02
Mathura(UP)15.0050785.0016351640-13.49
Bangalore(Kar)14.00366.67326.0032503000-4.41
Achnera(UP)14.00-12.5358.7016401620-13.68
Ghaziabad(UP)8.001042.86460.3016201610-
Karvi(UP)7.50150238.3015701590-6.82
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)5.00-5068.50180018000.56
Firozabad(UP)4.60-8229.8015301520-12.32
Mahoba(UP)4.0048.15270.70167016700.30
Meerut(UP)3.50-5051.5016101620-16.15
Gorakhpur(UP)3.50-12.5228.9017701770-
Ballia(UP)3.00-25147.50182518509.28
Gazipur(UP)2.60-25.71229.40180018004.65
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)2.50-507.5011941197-25.88
Maur(UP)2.50NC18.20178017900.85
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-28.57405.3017851780-1.65
Jhansi(UP)2.50NC188.10174517305.12
Kopaganj(UP)2.50NC81.7017801790-1.11
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-16.675.5018001820-
Saharanpur(UP)2.5066.67153.0016151620-14.10
Jangipura(UP)2.40-40125.80180018304.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.20NC102.0016151620-15.45
Barhaj(UP)2.20-89.521895.20180018000.56
Etawah(UP)2.00-33.33282.5017751725-3.53
Rasda(UP)2.00NC159.6018101810-
Kasganj(UP)1.80-55220.6016201610-0.61
Lucknow(UP)1.6045.452007.701800180025.87
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.505058.0015001500-6.25
Shikohabad(UP)1.505082.5016251625-12.63
Choubepur(UP)1.507.1411.5017501775-8.38
Nagod(MP)1.00-1.001355--
Robertsganj(UP)1.00NC20.60182518251.39
Faizabad(UP)0.60-14.298.50188018802.17
HybridCumbu
Bangalore(Kar)54.0086.21547.002750240027.91
Sindhanur(Kar)25.001501116.0018701500-1.06
Manvi(Kar)18.00-74.291049.00211719917.90
Rajkot(Guj)11.00NC371.90316531454.63
Palanpur(Guj)7.001066.6741.60455054650.11
Kusmee(Cht)5.00-7525.0021002300-
Amreli(Guj)2.201003.3027552825-
Thara(Guj)1.50-44.4427.80385039628.09
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC10.002300220027.78
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC35.002200240015.79
Dhrol(Guj)0.80-0.802415--
Maize
Davangere(Kar)2099.00127.6610691.0017701820-
Davangere(Kar)831.00-21.94109.0013701330-
Jahangirabad(UP)460.0053.332972.5011801200-41.58
Farukhabad(UP)454.009.45242.5012501200-32.80
Kasganj(UP)400.005.2610566.5011001110-
Haveri(Kar)327.00220.595913.0014001350-30.00
Bilsi(UP)325.00-32.992856.7012001200-35.14
Haathras(UP)300.0066.672375.9011501200-37.84
Etah(UP)280.00403550.0011201120-41.05
Hanagal(Kar)279.00-34.5127396.0013601200-32.00
Cheyyar(TN)272.38107.014909.4312901290-22.24
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)257.502501.0154252.301210850-18.24
Gondal(UP)251.002.4526386.30163016300.31
Jasvantnagar(UP)200.0053.851170.0011501150-36.11
Mohamadabad(UP)180.00-16.282469.1011501180-32.55
Ujhani(UP)170.00-46.882579.3012001200-35.14
Chitradurga(Kar)130.008.33260.0013931408-
Jahangirabad(UP)85.00-29.1746268.0023502350-25.40
Begusarai (Raj)80.00-11.119150.0017001700-17.07
Khair(UP)80.00NC865.0011301150-41.45
Choubepur(UP)78.001.961420.3512501300-31.69
Dahod(Guj)77.20-28.727834.6020001800NC
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)74.50-23.356456.109501150-41.36
Kalipur(WB)72.00-5.262473.00181518153.71
Hardoi(UP)65.0062.555820.00175017506.71
Wazirganj(UP)55.0027.91311.0011401120-
Kundagol(Kar)53.00194.4471.0013001370-
Kudchi(Kar)50.00NC1321.0013001300-27.78
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC99237.0027002750-23.94
Muradabad(UP)50.00NC418.5012601250-32.26
Basti(UP)40.00-205066.50175017505.42
Khair(UP)40.00NC18581.0023502350-27.69
Dahod(Guj)37.6027.032502.5014301435-4.67
Surajpur(Cht)37.40-25.23780.30184018403.66
Buland Shahr(UP)35.0040444.2012801265-32.63
Hardoi(UP)35.001504384.6014201410-30.05
Gondal(UP)33.50-12.993078.50182018202.25
Achnera(UP)33.00-8.333112.0025602070-
Khurja(UP)33.0037.5366.0012781262-
Nanjangud(Kar)32.006.674168.0017001700-6.85
Sitapur(UP)32.00-25.5828687.101660166011.26
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.00-202191.0018151815-
Harappana Halli(Kar)30.00-756027.0014251400-35.23
Choubepur(UP)30.00-251291.64187018806.86
Gorakhpur(UP)27.0022.73528.5017401745-
Kusmee(Cht)25.0066.6740.0017701770-
Mainpuri(UP)22.00101100.3012401260-
Hanagal(Kar)21.00-59.627902.00182018007.06
Bangalore(Kar)18.002601179.0016501650-36.54
Thammampati(TN)15.0050026.401750180011.46
Raibareilly(UP)15.00NC2541.00176017604.76
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00502297.501750175030.60
Katghora(Cht)12.50-71.26285.5716601770-
Faizabad(UP)12.00-253616.00167516801.52
Chorichora(UP)12.00201159.00176017607.98
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)12.009.092216.2011801180-37.89
Devariya(UP)10.50-47.5948.50175017505.42
Manendragarh(Cht)10.00-75705.8018401500-
Hapur(UP)10.0042.8627.5015301560-
Khalilabad(UP)10.00NC1692.001830183012.96
Salon(UP)10.00-60684.0016601650-6.21
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC208.0012001200-37.50
Chinnasalem(TN)8.50193.1344.8014401432-40.74
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00-501216.00181518153.71
Ghaziabad(UP)7.50971.43337.1015801600-
Lalganj(UP)7.00-6.672600.9017501750NC
Dhamnod(MP)6.40-74.631.6012191221-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)6.00-14.29105.0017651790-3.02
Ghiraur(UP)6.00-14.2913.0012701240-
Richha(UP)6.00-33.33616.5018401860-
Kallakurichi(TN)5.5083.331637.9014301412-44.77
Nawabganj(UP)5.00NC163.60182018207.06
Ariyalur Market(TN)4.10269.3720.6714761531-
Balrampur(UP)3.5040102.70180018005.88
Faizabad(UP)3.00-25138.3018201820-0.55
Ajuha(UP)3.0020100.5016001600-12.33
Utraula(UP)3.00-25553.9016301630-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC677.1016301650-5.23
Lucknow(UP)1.90NC1922.2016001610-13.51
Naanpara(UP)1.8012.5202.70172517251.47
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.50NC18.5016501650-
Gorakhpur(UP)1.50-504.5016601635-
Utraula(UP)1.50-11.7635.5018201820-
Bahraich(UP)1.40-22.22660.30178017501.71
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC13.0017501700-14.63
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC99.00165017003.13
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC63.00149014904.34
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)15.002751110.0031003100-1.59
Holenarsipura(Kar)13.0085.71200.002400250014.29
Tindivanam(TN)0.70NC12.40282028396.02
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.5025273.4018612340-10.91
Published on July 20, 2020
