Cereals Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:40:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Sindhanur(Kar)43.00152.942057.00195020005.41
Barhaj(UP)26.00301941.2017801800-0.56
Manvi(Kar)25.00-51.922178.001800200013.21
Bangalore(Kar)20.0033.33262.00270024005.88
Achnera(UP)14.00-6.67387.7016401660-13.68
Agra(UP)13.50-48.861020.9016301625-12.83
Charra(UP)12.00201030.3015501560-12.92
Mathura(UP)12.00-14.29811.0016351640-13.49
Rajkot(Guj)11.5027.78270.3029053005-0.68
Shamli(UP)11.00-8.33685.0016101610-
Raath(UP)11.00175194.7013701340-
Lalsot(Raj)9.305.68259.1012071166-26.40
Kasganj(UP)6.00-40236.60164016200.61
Meerut(UP)5.00-16.6762.5016251620-15.36
Karvi(UP)5.00-16.67249.3016151600-4.15
Firozabad(UP)4.20-8.7234.0015501530-11.17
Bellary(Kar)4.00-80.95256.9015751721-
Bellary(Kar)4.0033.33599.1025482692-23.80
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-4.76214.3017301735-0.29
Thara(Guj)3.50-12.58.5041503852-
Vankaner(Guj)3.50-82.596.1030003000NC
Azamgarh(UP)3.0050410.3017801780-1.93
Jhansi(UP)3.0020191.10173517454.52
Orai(UP)2.80-2.801460--
Amreli(Guj)2.703505.10292530851.56
Beawar(Raj)2.50150137.1025001450-3.85
Suratgarh(Raj)2.5066.672407.9011251060-31.02
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.5066.67106.0016201615-15.18
Jangipura(UP)2.50-28.57131.80180018004.05
Mangrol(Guj)2.20-26.6711.3030002800-14.29
Siddhpur(Guj)2.19226.8712.9451004280-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)2.00-209.5012211194-24.21
Maur(UP)2.00-2020.20178517801.13
Ballia(UP)2.00-20152.001840183010.18
Jalaun(UP)2.0033.3339.8015001500-4.52
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-9.0985.9017851780-0.83
Gazipur(UP)2.00-33.33234.40180018004.65
Mahoba(UP)1.70-22.73274.60167516600.60
Lucknow(UP)1.606.672010.801800180025.87
Rasda(UP)1.60-27.27163.4018101800-
Allahabad(UP)1.50-2573.7018201800-5.21
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.50-259.0018201810-
Choubepur(UP)1.507.1414.4018001776-5.76
Muskara(UP)1.40-30250.9015001500-9.64
Rajula(Guj)1.30NC83.6026802595-11.35
Kota(Raj)1.20-6065.702199137126.74
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC51.002300210027.78
Saharanpur(UP)1.00-33.33155.5016201620-13.83
Partaval(UP)0.80NC9.1017801770-
Dehgam(Guj)0.70-63.165.9034573390-
Maize
Farukhabad(UP)485.004.36192.5012001200-35.48
Hanagal(Kar)369.00547.3727822.0013001330-35.00
Cheyyar(TN)353.6212.055578.6512121290-26.94
Bilsi(UP)264.0053.043293.2012001200-35.14
Sirsaganj(UP)259.50-2.444451.4011001100-42.11
Gondal(UP)252.00-2.3326896.30163016300.31
Kasganj(UP)230.00-34.2911146.5011001110-
Mohamadabad(UP)225.0040.622854.1011601180-31.96
Ujhani(UP)220.00-453199.3011751180-36.49
Mandya(Kar)218.0075.8117522.0017001650-
Charama(Cht)210.006811105.701550152514.81
Etah(UP)180.00-14.293940.0011201100-41.05
Hirekerur(Kar)158.00378.79530.0015601800-
Jahangirabad(UP)150.00-37.53362.5011801180-41.58
Kamlaganj(UP)148.802.983308.6011001150-40.22
Rampurhat(WB)138.0076.92506.001830183030.71
Kota(Raj)137.002007.69100331.502400135022.14
Jahangirabad(UP)135.00-14.5646561.0023502350-25.40
Sainthia(WB)133.0077.33409.001830182037.59
Haathras(UP)130.00-7.142645.9012001200-35.14
Haveri(Kar)99.00-69.726012.0013501400-32.50
Lakhimpur(UP)90.005082780.001620164022.73
Mullanpur(Pun)85.00-85.001205--38.52
Tiruvennainallur(TN)75.003233.33168.1313081321-5.56
Choubepur(UP)75.00-6.251575.3512751245-30.33
Hardoi(UP)70.004055940.00173017505.49
Sambhal(UP)65.008.33588.009501000-47.22
Akaltara(Cht)63.602020223.4514601450-
Madhoganj(UP)62.00556595.5014151425-25.53
Basti(UP)60.00205176.50175017505.42
Narharpur(Cht)58.00123.083002.201550152514.81
Narayanpur(Cht)55.5029.37745.8013001350-
Madhoganj(UP)55.00-9.8445998.50172517306.15
Bundi(Raj)50.0011501258.302373116317.30
Wazirganj(UP)48.00-12.73414.0011401130-
Hanagal(Kar)45.0015.387986.00180014505.88
Muradabad(UP)45.00-10513.5012401250-33.33
Lakhimpur(UP)45.00-101628.0015901580-3.64
Kasdol(Cht)44.00-454825.0013001300NC
Sitapur(UP)40.001.2728766.60164016459.92
Bankura Sadar(WB)40.005.262269.0018151815-
Hasanpur(UP)37.00-44.78452.9012001200-
Gondal(UP)35.5016.393144.50182018202.25
Nagari(Cht)35.00-12.53675.80135014503.85
Lakhanpuri(Cht)35.00218.182345.001550152514.81
Achnera(UP)35.002.943181.0021402100-
Sirsaganj(UP)35.0019.05696.7020002070-27.93
Dongargarh(Cht)32.00-35.74359.8016051750-8.29
Choubepur(UP)32.00-14.671361.14187518857.14
Sorabha(Kar)31.00-44.643179.0013001300-
Lohardaga(Jha)30.00-33.33559.0017551755-
Kudchi(Kar)30.00501371.0013001300-27.78
Arang(Cht)26.004.42720.00151415088.14
Takhatpur(Cht)25.20-2819254.0015001500NC
Harihara(Kar)25.00-73.121917.0014001430-29.72
Dahod(Guj)24.30-77.252633.6014351435-4.33
Dahod(Guj)23.10-61.377917.5018001800-10.00
Mainpuri(UP)22.00-4.351145.3012451230-
Nagari(Cht)21.00-73.65322.0011001100-35.29
Rajpura(Cht)20.00-20.001840--
Khalilabad(UP)20.001001712.001825183012.65
Raibareilly(UP)20.00122.222570.00177517705.65
Buland Shahr(UP)20.00-33.33494.2012501266-34.21
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-16.675068.50175017505.11
Sehjanwa(UP)20.0033.332317.501750175030.60
Partaval(UP)19.50-7.14670.5017501770NC
Annur(TN)19.0024.8499.2616501800-31.25
Charama(Cht)18.20-85.4411105.7012501525-7.41
Hardoi(UP)18.0024.144417.1014201430-30.05
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)18.0012.52250.2012001200-36.84
Rajpura(Cht)17.00-17.001765--
Charra(UP)17.00-5.561028.6011001100-42.86
Bandhabazar(Cht)16.80-25.33238.5013751350-
Katghora(Cht)15.0020300.5716601660-
Kusmee(Cht)15.00-4055.0017651770-
Boraee(Cht)15.00-42.531373.00145014503.57
Sorabha(Kar)15.00-28.571819.0017001900-
Champaknagar(Cht)14.00-39.1327822.9014001400-6.67
Bharthna(UP)13.0085.7127.0011001100-41.18
Chorichora(UP)12.50-16.671186.50174017506.75
Hapur(UP)12.002049.5015001500-
Salon(UP)12.0020696.0016251660-8.19
Bangarmau(UP)10.0042.86944.6014251440-22.97
Faizabad(UP)10.00-16.673626.00167516751.52
Balodabazar(Cht)9.80-21.62220.4015001520-
Belarbahara(Cht)9.20-14.81313.2014501350-
Devariya(UP)8.50-5.56966.00175017505.42
Kallakurichi(TN)8.003001647.9014191447-45.19
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.0033.331230.00181518153.71
Kota(Raj)7.3012.31100331.5012501350-36.39
Belargaon(Cht)7.00-41.67702.301450160011.54
Lalganj(UP)7.007.692614.4017501750NC
Tulsipur(UP)7.00-41.67348.2016301630-
Gattasilli(Cht)6.00-50478.80145014507.41
Ghiraur(UP)6.002024.0012301240-
Lormi(Cht)5.00-34.2169.7014501450-
Sambalpur(Cht)5.00-84.2836.8014501450-
Surajpur(Cht)5.00-503795.30184018403.66
Nawabganj(UP)5.00NC168.60182018207.06
Narayanpur(Cht)4.80-75.88144.10950950-
Akbarpur(UP)4.50-18.18970.5011501625-29.88
Korar(Cht)4.00-4.001450--
Mundaragi(Kar)4.0033.331562.0012411231-37.20
Jafarganj(UP)4.00-20663.001650166017.02
Bellary(Kar)3.00-25327.8014101423-31.12
Gonikappal(Kar)3.00-91.67207.0018601950-
Ajuha(UP)3.0020106.0016001600-12.33
Naanpara(UP)2.60116.67206.50175017252.94
Balrampur(UP)2.5025107.20180018005.88
Utraula(UP)2.50-16.67559.4016301630-
Lohardaga(Jha)2.00-42.8672.5017601755-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-84.621194.0016002750-38.46
Faizabad(UP)2.00-20142.8018251820-0.27
Soharatgarh(UP)2.0033.332033.60174517504.80
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC681.1016001630-6.98
Bahraich(UP)1.8020663.60178017801.71
Utraula(UP)1.7013.3338.7018201820-
Lucknow(UP)1.60-201925.8016201620-12.43
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00-33.3319.5016501650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC101.00170016006.25
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC158.0019502050NC
Chinnasalem(TN)1.00-50347.8014201435-41.56
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC65.00149014904.34
Maduranthagam(TN)0.90-33.82476.511800175012.50
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)24.00501150.0031003100-1.59
Arasikere(Kar)15.00-46.43524.0020002005-28.57
Tindivanam(TN)2.40242.8614.80267128200.41
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)0.60-60274.002389186114.36
Published on July 22, 2020
