Cereals Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:24:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)28.007.691969.2017801780-0.56
Nimbahera(Raj)21.00-73.08211.3012601382-
Kota(Raj)13.00983.3378.7012752199-26.51
Agra(UP)13.00-3.71033.9016251630-13.10
Mathura(UP)10.00-16.67821.0016401635-13.23
Charra(UP)9.00-251039.3015501550-12.92
Aligarh(UP)8.00-42.861492.5015601550-17.02
Shamli(UP)8.00-27.27693.0016151610-
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67241.60165016401.23
Firozabad(UP)4.507.14238.5014801550-15.19
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5218.8017351730NC
Raath(UP)4.50-59.09199.2013501370-
Karvi(UP)4.00-20253.3016251615-3.56
Ballia(UP)3.0050155.00182518409.28
Etawah(UP)3.0050285.5017251775-6.25
Chirgaon(UP)3.00-408.0014751525-
Saharanpur(UP)3.00200158.5016201620-13.83
Azamgarh(UP)2.70-10413.0017851780-1.65
Jhansi(UP)2.60-13.33193.70174017354.82
Gazipur(UP)2.5025236.90180018004.65
Maur(UP)2.402022.60178517851.13
Kopaganj(UP)2.402088.3017851785-0.83
Mahoba(UP)2.1023.53276.70168016750.90
Bellary(Kar)2.00-50601.1026222548-21.59
Orai(UP)2.00-28.574.8014251460-
Gorakhpur(UP)2.00-20233.4017601760-
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.0033.3311.0018101820-
Muskara(UP)1.8028.57252.7015001500-9.64
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.70-15605.7011751265-33.28
Allahabad(UP)1.50NC75.2018101820-5.73
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50NC59.5015001500-6.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-40107.5016201620-15.18
Shikohabad(UP)1.505085.0016451625-11.56
Choubepur(UP)1.40-6.6715.8017851800-6.54
Lucknow(UP)1.20-252012.001800180025.87
Kishan Renwal(Fulera)(Raj)1.00-1.001180--
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3347.7017301740-
Fatehabad(UP)0.8014.29220.6014201520-17.44
Ghaziabad(UP)0.80-90461.1016251620-
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-46.6722.90183518151.94
HybridCumbu
Rajkot(Guj)10.30-95.25599.2029551710-2.31
Gandai(Cht)8.00-50.3124.1018501900-
Thara(Guj)8.0010039.803950433810.89
Laxmeshwar(Kar)6.0050018.00186916765.59
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)4.003005.0022562919-
Bellary(Kar)2.00-6018.0015111880-
Haveri(Kar)2.00-87.522.00190019005.56
Bagru(Raj)2.0033.3331.80250032504.17
Siddhpur(Guj)1.81-40.4613.8742524342-16.66
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC11.002100230016.67
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC37.002200230015.79
Tindivanam(TN)1.00-1.006409--
Maize
Srirangapattana(Kar)905.0030066.673643.0015001500-3.23
Mandya(Kar)770.00253.2118292.0016501700-
Davangere(Kar)580.00-72.3711271.0019201770-
Farukhabad(UP)468.00-3.516660.5012201200-34.41
Hanagal(Kar)454.0023.0428276.0013001300-35.00
Santhesargur(Kar)354.00348.1946.0017001650NC
Jagalur(Kar)311.00534.69920.0014801350-
Bilsi(UP)295.0011.743588.2011701200-36.76
Nagari(Cht)264.00654.293939.801520135016.92
Davangere(Kar)243.00-70.764352.0013501370-
Gondal(UP)242.50-3.7727138.80163016300.31
Etah(UP)220.0022.224160.0011001120-42.11
Sirsaganj(UP)217.10-16.344668.5010901100-42.63
Kota(Raj)178.002338.36100516.002335125018.83
Jahangirabad(UP)157.004.673519.5011801180-41.58
Jasvantnagar(UP)150.00-16.671500.0011501150-36.11
Cheyyar(TN)141.15-60.085719.8011121212-32.97
Jagraon(Pun)137.30174.6195.0011501050-34.29
Haveri(Kar)126.0027.276138.0013001350-35.00
Begusarai (Raj)120.00-259430.0017001700-17.07
Charama(Cht)113.00520.8811218.70145012507.41
Kasganj(UP)106.00-53.9111252.5011101100-
Jahangirabad(UP)100.00-25.9346661.0023302350-26.03
Lakhimpur(UP)100.0011.1182880.001600162021.21
Honnali(Kar)97.00120.4519538.0014501450-26.02
Kasdol(Cht)90.00104.554915.0013001300NC
Choubepur(UP)81.0081656.3512801275-30.05
Hardoi(UP)80.0014.2956020.00171017304.27
Kamlaganj(UP)77.70-47.783386.3011501100-37.50
Tiruvennainallur(TN)75.00NC243.1313111308-5.34
Madhoganj(UP)60.501046059.00171017255.23
Haathras(UP)60.00-53.852705.9012501200-32.43
Dahod(Guj)59.80146.092693.4014351435-4.33
Takhatpur(Cht)57.10126.5919311.1015001500NC
Badami(Kar)56.00211.11627.0013601340-
Madhoganj(UP)52.00-16.136647.5014251415-25.00
Sarsiwan(Cht)50.00-50396.0014001425-3.45
Honnali(Kar)50.00284.622527.0016001900-11.11
Sambhal(UP)50.00-23.08638.00950950-47.22
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0011.111678.0015801590-4.24
Basti(UP)47.00-21.675223.50175017505.42
Hanagal(Kar)46.002.228032.00180018005.88
Koppal(Kar)46.00-29.23326.0013621344-
Narayanpur(Cht)45.60-17.84791.4012501300-
Hasanpur(UP)41.5012.16494.4011601200-
Aligarh(UP)40.00-33.3399337.0027002750-23.94
Muradabad(UP)40.00-11.11553.5012501240-32.80
Sitapur(UP)39.00-2.528805.601645164010.25
Santhesargur(Kar)38.00192.31708.0012001600-23.95
Wazirganj(UP)38.00-20.83452.0011301140-
Sankeshwar(Kar)37.00428.573328.0014301625-
Gondal(UP)36.502.823181.00182018202.25
Harappana Halli(Kar)34.0013.336061.0014201425-35.45
Ujhani(UP)30.00-86.363229.3011501175-37.84
Sorabha(Kar)29.00-6.453208.0013651300-
Choubepur(UP)29.00-9.381390.14188018757.43
Boraee(Cht)26.8078.671399.80145014503.57
Kustagi(Kar)26.00-53.57547.0012001401-41.75
Lohardaga(Jha)25.00-16.67584.0017551755-
Harihara(Kar)24.00-41941.0014001400-29.72
Shikaripura(Kar)24.00166.673069.002090172049.29
Narharpur(Cht)22.00-62.073024.20145015507.41
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)22.0022.222272.2011801200-37.89
Mainpuri(UP)21.00-4.551166.3013001245-
Partaval(UP)20.002.56690.5017501750NC
Thattanchavady(Pud)19.95917.86152.191644162814.80
Gorakhpur(UP)18.50-26572.0017501745-
Narayanpur(Cht)18.00275162.10950950-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)18.00-48.572363.00145015507.41
Singampuneri(TN)15.341.7286.97195019502.63
Bangalore(Kar)15.006501209.0015001600-42.31
Hapur(UP)15.002564.5014501500-
Madathukulam(TN)14.64-64.79220.6217751775-11.25
Sahiyapur(UP)14.00-305082.50175017505.11
Jafarganj(UP)14.00250677.001660165017.73
Chorichora(UP)13.0041199.50175017407.36
Sambalpur(Cht)12.00-11.11370.0012001200-
Sambalpur(Cht)12.00-33.3357.0014501450-
Nandagada(Kar)12.00-12.001650--
Charra(UP)12.00-29.411040.6011001100-42.86
Khurja(UP)12.00-60408.0012511265-
Raibareilly(UP)12.00-402582.00178017755.95
Buland Shahr(UP)12.00-40506.2012551250-33.95
Belargaon(Cht)11.0057.14713.30140014507.69
Bhehjoi(UP)11.00-54.1735.0011251125-22.41
Dahod(Guj)10.20-55.847927.7020001800NC
Belarbahara(Cht)10.008.7323.2013501450-
Sorabha(Kar)10.00-33.331829.0016801700-
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-502327.501750175030.60
Sakri(Cht)9.0021.62652.60145013703.57
Tulsipur(UP)9.0028.57357.2016301630-
Korar(Cht)8.00-5074.5014501450-
Devariya(UP)8.00-5.88974.00175017505.42
Gattasilli(Cht)7.0016.67485.80140014503.70
Nawabganj(UP)7.0040175.60182018207.06
Kota(Raj)6.50-10.96100516.0011451250-41.73
Atrauli(UP)6.508.3376.5011501100-33.91
Lalganj(UP)6.50-7.142620.9017501750NC
Karaikal(Pud)6.00-87.6354.502333224016.65
Bewar(UP)6.00-75277.7011501200-34.66
Bhanupratappur(Cht)5.80-63.7551.3014501450-
Morva Hafad(Guj)5.70256.25200.1014001400-5.08
Surajpur(Cht)5.00NC3800.30184018403.66
Champaknagar(Cht)5.00-64.2927827.9014001400-6.67
Jayas(UP)4.9016.673579.2016701670-5.92
Katghora(Cht)4.80-4.801815--
Morva Hafad(Guj)4.2027.2745.9016251625-12.16
Lohardaga(Jha)4.0010076.5017601760-
Gorakhpur(UP)4.006011.0016501650-
Sandila(UP)4.0014.296550.5017001720-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.80-57.78223.4016351635-9.87
Maduranthagam(TN)3.50288.89480.01175018009.38
Balrampur(UP)3.2028110.40180018005.88
Bhatgaon(Cht)3.00-40205.50140014003.70
Bellary(Kar)3.00NC330.8013911410-32.05
Safdarganj(UP)3.0050684.1016001600-6.98
Shikohabad(UP)2.50-83.33225.5012551250-34.64
Soharatgarh(UP)2.50252036.10175017455.11
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67108.5016001600-12.33
Utraula(UP)2.00-20561.4016301630-
Sandila(UP)1.8020405.6014001410-
Bahraich(UP)1.40-22.22665.00178017801.71
Utraula(UP)1.40-17.6540.1018201820-
Bharthna(UP)1.40-89.2328.4011001100-41.18
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC14.0017001750-17.07
Manendragarh(Cht)1.00-82.14386.1018401840-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC102.001800170012.50
Kallakurichi(TN)1.00-87.51648.9014401419-44.38
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC66.00149014904.34
Ghaziabad(UP)0.80-89.33337.9015601580-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70-5051.902010206036.73
Ghiraur(UP)0.60-9024.6012401230-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)38.00153.33562.0020002000-28.57
Arakalgud(Kar)10.00-16.6798.0025002600-
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-87.51153.0031003100-1.59
Tindivanam(TN)2.20-8.3317.00269926711.47
Same/Savi
Bangalore(Kar)10.0040013.004050405019.12
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)0.60NC274.60216923893.83
Published on July 23, 2020
