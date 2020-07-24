Cereals Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:08:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)24.00-14.291993.2017801780-0.56
Lalsot(Raj)16.6078.49275.7011801207-28.05
Achnera(UP)14.00NC401.7016201640-14.74
Agra(UP)14.007.691047.9016251625-13.10
Mathura(UP)13.0030834.0016351640-13.49
Aligarh(UP)11.0037.51503.5015501560-17.55
Charra(UP)8.00-11.111047.3015501550-12.92
Shamli(UP)7.00-12.5700.0016151615-
Unnao(UP)6.005010.0018151900-
Chirgaon(UP)5.0066.6713.0015001475-
Firozabad(UP)4.20-6.67242.7014901480-14.61
Bellary(Kar)4.00100605.1026052622-22.10
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20245.60166016501.84
Meerut(UP)4.00-2066.5016251625-15.36
Etawah(UP)3.5016.67289.0016801725-8.70
Jangipura(UP)3.5040135.30180018004.05
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)3.005012.5012391221-23.09
Gazipur(UP)3.0020239.90180018004.65
Karvi(UP)3.00-25256.3016351625-2.97
Kopaganj(UP)2.8016.6791.1017801785-1.11
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-7.41415.5017851785-1.65
Mahoba(UP)2.5019.05279.2016601680-0.30
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.502513.5018201810-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.2046.67109.7016201620-15.18
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.3377.2018251810-4.95
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-33.33160.5016201620-13.83
Rasda(UP)2.0025165.4018251810-
Goluwala(Raj)1.70-94.81032.8011001171-32.97
Orai(UP)1.50-256.3014201425-
Jhijhank(UP)1.505049.2017001730-
Muskara(UP)1.50-16.67254.2015001500-9.64
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.30-23.53607.0011901175-32.42
Choubepur(UP)1.30-7.1417.1018001785-5.76
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.3360.5015001500-6.25
Jalaun(UP)1.00-5040.8015001500-4.52
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.3386.0016251645-12.63
Ghaziabad(UP)0.9012.5462.0016251625-
Faizabad(UP)0.60NC9.10187518801.90
HybridCumbu
Manvi(Kar)21.00-161095.0019501950-0.61
Gidam(Cht)12.00-12.002250--
Vankaner(Guj)4.00-72.4183.0029003100-3.33
Kusmee(Cht)3.00-4028.0022002100-
Bellary(Kar)3.005021.0014521511-
Mangrol(Guj)2.90-3.3311.3028003000-6.67
Siddhpur(Guj)1.999.9415.8650174252-1.67
Patan(Guj)1.04-2.653875-13.97
Mansa(Guj)0.59-32.1826.4330003225-
Maize
Gadarpur(Utr)3512.003483.67128024.001788183527.17
Mandya(Kar)1413.0083.5119705.0016501650-
Farukhabad(UP)485.003.637145.5012251220-34.14
Kasganj(UP)300.00183.0211552.5011201110-
Cheyyar(TN)281.7499.66001.5411201112-32.49
Gondal(UP)256.505.7727395.30163016300.31
Bilsi(UP)253.00-14.243841.2011701170-36.76
Charama(Cht)240.00112.3911458.701525145012.96
Ujhani(UP)200.00566.673429.3011501150-37.84
Etah(UP)180.00-18.184340.0010901100-42.63
Jahangirabad(UP)175.0011.463694.5011801180-41.58
Honnali(Kar)170.0075.2619708.0014201450-27.55
Kota(Raj)168.002484.62100684.002400114522.14
Mohamadabad(UP)165.00-26.673019.1011601160-31.96
Jasvantnagar(UP)160.006.671660.0011751150-34.72
Mullanpur(Pun)151.0077.65236.0011551205-41.07
Jahangirabad(UP)145.004546806.0023502330-25.40
Avalurpet'(TN)142.50153.561197.4014041473-14.60
Sorabha(Kar)125.00331.033333.0013001365-
Lakhimpur(UP)120.002083000.001590160020.45
Katwa(WB)97.005.43809.0018151815-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)94.0010.591063.0018151815-
Visoli(UP)92.20223.51180.8011751175-
Kasdol(Cht)80.00-11.114995.0013001300NC
Haathras(UP)80.0033.332785.9012001250-35.14
Hasanpur(UP)76.0083.13570.4012001160-
Choubepur(UP)72.50-10.491728.8512501280-31.69
Kandi(WB)70.00-12.52839.00185018502.78
Zira(Pun)60.00-60.001100--
Khair(UP)60.0020975.0011501100-40.41
Lakhimpur(UP)55.00101733.0015701580-4.85
Dahod(Guj)50.20392.167977.9020002000NC
Honnali(Kar)50.00-47.371003.0019001900-
Muradabad(UP)50.0025603.5012301250-33.87
Hardoi(UP)50.00-37.556070.00176017107.32
Birbhum(WB)50.00-13.79303.001810182033.09
Takhatpur(Cht)48.30-15.4119359.4014001500-6.67
Wazirganj(UP)48.0026.32500.0011251130-
Sanad(Guj)44.0012.82992.0017501815-2.51
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC99377.0027002700-23.94
Badayoun(UP)40.00122.22392.0011501940-38.17
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.00-52307.0018151815-
Narayanpur(Cht)37.70-17.32829.1012501250-
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)36.80-86.1854555.3011901255-19.59
Sitapur(UP)36.00-7.6928841.601650164510.59
Nagari(Cht)35.00-86.743974.80140015207.69
Lakhanpuri(Cht)35.0094.442398.001525145012.96
Gondal(UP)35.00-4.113216.00182018202.25
Khair(UP)35.0016.6718646.0023502350-27.69
Achnera(UP)34.00-2.863215.0022002140-
Boraee(Cht)31.5017.541431.30145014503.57
Gidam(Cht)31.2062.5261.4012501250-7.41
Choubepur(UP)31.006.91421.14190018808.57
Lohardaga(Jha)30.0020614.0017551755-
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00114.295112.50175017505.11
Mainpuri(UP)30.0042.861196.3012301300-
Haliyala(Kar)29.00-17.144997.0012001350-33.33
Dahod(Guj)28.20-52.842721.6014351435-4.33
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)26.0018.182298.2011601180-38.95
Khurja(UP)25.00108.33433.0012701251-
Buland Shahr(UP)25.00108.33531.2012701255-33.16
Sultanpur(UP)25.002512450.00165023506.45
Surajpur(Cht)24.003803824.30184018403.66
Sorabha(Kar)24.001401853.0017001680-
Kudchi(Kar)20.00-33.331391.0013001300-27.78
Udumalpet(TN)19.22100.4228.8114901520-30.70
Narharpur(Cht)18.00-18.183042.201525145012.96
Charra(UP)15.00251055.6011201100-41.82
Faizabad(UP)15.00503641.00170016753.03
Shikohabad(UP)15.00500240.5012251255-36.20
Unnao(UP)15.00-15.001450--
Narayanpur(Cht)13.20-26.67175.30950950-
Arang(Cht)12.40-52.31732.40152015148.57
Balodabazar(Cht)12.0022.452232.4015001500-
Tulsipur(UP)10.5016.67367.7016301630-
Balaghat(MP)10.441086.3612.9213981490-21.37
Kusmee(Cht)10.00400430.0018401840-
Belargaon(Cht)10.00-9.09723.30140014007.69
Korar(Cht)10.0017.6554.5012001200-
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.004001745.0014502000-26.77
Salon(UP)10.00-16.67706.0016751625-5.37
Bhehjoi(UP)9.50-13.6444.5011251125-22.41
Raibareilly(UP)9.00-252591.00178017805.95
Thiryagadurgam(TN)8.30118.42231.7014521635-19.96
Sambalpur(Cht)8.00-33.33378.0012001200-
Belarbahara(Cht)8.00-20331.2013501350-
Gattasilli(Cht)8.0014.29493.8013501400NC
Lalganj(UP)8.0023.082628.9017501750NC
Nawabganj(UP)8.0014.29183.60182018207.06
Ghaziabad(UP)7.50837.5345.4015601560-
Devariya(UP)7.50-6.25981.50175017505.42
Bhanupratappur(Cht)7.20-15.2923.7012001200-
Kaveripakkam(TN)6.57-79.92126.0117601760-
Atrauli(UP)6.00-7.6982.5011501150-33.91
Sikandraraau(UP)6.0020210.0010251060-13.50
Hardoi(UP)6.00-66.674423.1015001420-26.11
Ghiraur(UP)6.0090030.6012701240-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-251236.00181518153.71
Jayas(UP)5.6014.293584.8016701670-5.92
Kusmee(Cht)5.50-63.3360.5017701765-
Manendragarh(Cht)5.20420391.3018401840-
Kallakurichi(TN)5.004001653.9014371440-44.50
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00-502332.501750175030.60
Lohardaga(Jha)4.5012.581.0017601760-
Villupuram(TN)3.60-95.2346.5013211373-16.23
Balrampur(UP)3.6012.5114.00178018004.71
Tumkur(Kar)3.005070.0016201610-
Ajuha(UP)3.0020111.5016001600-12.33
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC687.10175016001.74
Lormi(Cht)2.60-2.601400--
Faizabad(UP)2.5025145.3018201825-0.55
Utraula(UP)2.5025563.9016301630-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100160.0019501950NC
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00-202038.10176017505.71
Maduranthagam(TN)1.65-52.86481.661800175012.50
Utraula(UP)1.6014.2941.7018201820-
Naanpara(UP)1.50-42.31208.00175017502.94
Bharthna(UP)1.40NC29.8011001100-41.18
Bahraich(UP)1.20-14.29666.20178017801.71
Ariyalur Market(TN)1.19-70.9821.8613951476-
Bellary(Kar)1.00-66.67331.8014161391-30.83
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC67.00149014904.34
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.90-35.71801.4012501270-8.76
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.60NC39.402010202036.73
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)13.00-65.79575.0020502000-26.79
T.V.Cumbu
Villupuram(TN)15.0090025.0014903220-43.28
Kallakurichi(TN)1.0066.67275.6020872169-0.10
Published on July 24, 2020
