Cereals Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:18:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kustagi(Kar)30.0020052.0024502700-15.52
Barhaj(UP)25.00-3.852044.2017701780-0.56
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-201381.00185017851.37
Aligarh(UP)15.00251530.5015501550-18.42
Agra(UP)10.00-28.571057.9016251625-13.79
Mathura(UP)9.00-10853.0016301635-13.76
Shamli(UP)9.0012.5717.0016101610-
Charra(UP)8.00-46.671070.3015501530-12.92
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-27.27481.0016301625-
Kasganj(UP)8.0060258.6016201660-0.61
Chirgaon(UP)8.006021.0014551500-
Raath(UP)7.5066.67206.7013501350-
Goluwala(Raj)7.30329.411040.1011501100-29.92
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.80423.08613.8011851190-35.25
Meerut(UP)5.0042.8675.0016001620-16.67
Firozabad(UP)4.804.35252.1014751480-15.47
Lalitpur(UP)4.50NC223.30173517356.44
Karvi(UP)4.50-10265.8016001620-3.03
Jhansi(UP)4.0053.85197.70173017404.53
Azamgarh(UP)3.0050420.5017801790-2.20
Etawah(UP)3.00-14.29292.0016001680-14.44
Saharanpur(UP)3.00100165.0016151625-14.10
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67160.50182018408.98
Jhijhank(UP)2.50NC54.2017001680-
Jangipura(UP)2.50NC140.30180018004.05
Maur(UP)2.40NC25.00178017850.85
Kota(Raj)2.00-9.0982.9013781200-20.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-20114.2016101620-15.71
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00-2015.5018301820-
Gazipur(UP)2.00NC243.90181018004.02
Allahabad(UP)1.50-2578.7018251825NC
Mahoba(UP)1.50-11.76282.40167016750.30
Gorakhpur(UP)1.50NC236.4018001775-
Rura(UP)1.50-236.001700--5.56
Rasda(UP)1.50-25166.9018001825-
Choubepur(UP)1.40-6.6720.0017701775-7.33
Bellary(Kar)1.00-95.45628.1028682874-14.23
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00-602408.9011151125-31.64
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-8066.5015001500-6.25
Lucknow(UP)0.80NC2013.601760180023.08
HybridCumbu
Visnagar(Guj)34.10-59.64124.7039153915-
Bangalore(Kar)16.00300567.002600205020.93
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-25865.0021002100-1.18
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)13.2038.9523.70270026555.26
Gandai(Cht)10.002534.1016001850-
Rajkot(Guj)9.00-12.62608.2028552955-5.62
Thattanchavady(Pud)6.00-6.001527--
Vankaner(Guj)3.60-1086.6029002900-3.33
Rajula(Guj)3.40112.539.5024252565-23.98
Bellary(Kar)3.00NC150.9015171533-16.69
Siddhpur(Guj)2.8543.2218.7141205017-19.25
Ambikapur(Cht)2.00-93.4247.2027002500-
Basava Kalayana(Kar)2.00NC4.0011501100-
Nargunda(Kar)2.00-93.146.0025002985-
Thara(Guj)1.20-8541.0033753950-5.25
Palanpur(Guj)1.00-7546.605152517513.36
Kota(Raj)1.00NC43.0016512675-
Morbi(Guj)0.70-0.702825--
Mansa(Guj)0.6815.2527.1135503000-
Maize
Nakodar(Pun)1100.00-76.8413057.0012801271-
Pipriya(Cht)563.0012.62047.0014371440-17.89
Farukhabad(UP)424.00-4.728014.5012001200-37.50
Hanagal(Kar)398.00-12.3328674.0013701300-44.53
Kasganj(UP)360.0012512072.5011001120-
Haveri(Kar)352.00179.376490.0013501300-32.50
Jahangirabad(UP)350.0016.674344.5011801175-41.00
Nargunda(Kar)337.0059.729869.0013901380-30.57
Gingee(TN)300.0060602.202680206718.22
Gondal(UP)255.00227900.3016301630-0.91
Cheyyar(TN)241.18-14.46242.7211591120-31.58
Maharajganj(UP)200.002400233.00176016506.67
Bilsi(UP)188.5026.944178.2011501180-37.84
Honnali(Kar)187.00107.7819985.0014751410-25.51
Etah(UP)180.00NC4520.0010801090-43.46
Sarayapali(Cht)179.10115.26595.4013501325-12.90
Kota(Raj)172.003722.22101019.002400130013.21
Jahangirabad(UP)150.0036.3647066.0023502350-12.15
Jasvantnagar(UP)150.00-252010.0011601160-35.56
Avalurpet'(TN)142.50-26.921534.9013051365-20.62
Charama(Cht)140.00-9.0911752.70152514500.33
Mohamadabad(UP)140.00-22.223339.1011601150-33.71
Sirsaganj(UP)125.20-23.894958.2010501100-47.10
Sarsiwan(Cht)101.20102.4497.2014501400NC
Ujhani(UP)100.00-44.443709.3011301150-33.53
Hasanpur(UP)91.0019.74661.4012001200-
Hardoi(UP)90.00157.1456195.00175017606.06
Harihara(Kar)84.00-59.814250.0015001810-15.49
Dahod(Guj)80.50-17.188155.6020002000-2.44
Basti(UP)80.0070.215303.50175017505.42
Haathras(UP)80.00-11.112955.9011001200-42.11
Lakhimpur(UP)70.00-41.6783070.001650159025.00
Katghora(Cht)62.40-62.401150--
Lakhimpur(UP)60.009.091793.0014101570-14.55
Madhoganj(UP)60.00-0.8346179.50172517504.55
Kamlaganj(UP)56.80-26.93443.1011001150-40.54
Kasdol(Cht)56.00-34.125136.0013001300NC
Muradabad(UP)55.00NC713.5011701200-33.14
Harappana Halli(Kar)54.0068.756147.0014001400-36.36
Sambhal(UP)48.00-4686.00900950-51.61
Tiruvennainallur(TN)45.00-40288.1312701311-8.30
Madhoganj(UP)45.005.886735.0013501400-30.23
Choubepur(UP)44.00-34.811840.3513001280-28.96
Honnali(Kar)43.00-142570.00186016003.33
Khair(UP)40.0014.2918686.0023502350-27.69
Hardoi(UP)40.001004483.1013501450-32.16
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)38.0018.752368.2011801180-38.86
Sirsaganj(UP)37.206.29733.9019002000-31.53
Arang(Cht)37.00198.39769.40152515208.93
Aligarh(UP)35.00-3099462.0027002700-23.94
Khair(UP)35.00-41.671010.0011501150-40.10
Sitapur(UP)35.0016.6728906.60165016609.63
Sahiyapur(UP)35.0062.795169.00175017505.42
Narharpur(Cht)34.0030.773102.20152514500.33
Choubepur(UP)34.0021.431483.14187518757.14
Madathukulam(TN)33.48128.69254.1017751775-11.25
Gondal(UP)32.50-7.143283.5018201820-0.55
Hapur(UP)30.0036.36116.5012801400-
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)28.40-63.2154660.9011001100-25.68
Dahod(Guj)28.10150.892760.9014351435-6.21
Sambalpur(Cht)28.00250406.0011751200-
Sorabha(Kar)25.00108.331890.0017001600-
Mainpuri(UP)25.00-21.881253.3012001220-
Wazirganj(UP)25.00-19.35556.0011101130-
Raigarh(Cht)23.00-51.48362.461530140013.33
Baran(Raj)20.00-88.57226.9020002019-
Charra(UP)20.00NC1095.6010701100-44.42
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-33.331873.0014501400-30.12
Partaval(UP)20.00NC710.50177517501.43
Bharthna(UP)20.001328.5749.8011101100-43.65
Balodabazar(Cht)17.3044.172249.7014001500-
Chorichora(UP)16.5026.921216.00175517507.67
Haliyala(Kar)16.00-44.835013.0013001200-27.78
Bhikangaon(MP)15.70-77.9586.9011031205-
Buland Shahr(UP)15.00-57.14581.2012801280-32.63
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00-25607.0017451750-
Khurja(UP)14.50-42447.5012801270-35.52
Raibareilly(UP)12.5038.892612.50176017754.76
Kaveripakkam(TN)11.3672.91137.3717601760-
Sambalpur(Cht)11.0012047.8015001450-
Manawar(MP)11.00-11.001170--
Sakri(Cht)10.00NC672.6014001400NC
Bellary(Kar)10.00-47.37360.8014061398-31.31
Chikkamagalore(Kar)10.00-10.001820--
Tulsipur(UP)10.00-4.76377.7016301630-
Sehjanwa(UP)10.001002342.501750175034.62
Khalilabad(UP)9.0028.571728.001830183512.96
Khatra(WB)9.00-25241.10181518153.71
Korar(Cht)8.50112.512.5015001450-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)8.00-752438.00152514500.33
Nawabganj(UP)8.0014.29198.60182018207.06
Devariya(UP)8.0014.29996.50175017505.42
Champaknagar(Cht)7.40-7.527843.3014001400-6.67
Ghaziabad(UP)7.0040357.4015401550-
Bhanupratappur(Cht)6.50-9.7230.2011751200-
Salon(UP)6.00-40712.0016751675-5.37
Ghiraur(UP)6.002041.6012001280-
Sheopurkalan(MP)5.80-88.5656.5017052344-
Villupuram(TN)5.8061.11352.3011971321-24.10
Thattanchavady(Pud)5.73-71.28157.9214091644-1.61
Lalganj(UP)5.40-102640.3017301750-1.14
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00-23.08351.0016501670-5.71
Atrauli(UP)5.00-16.6787.5011101150-39.01
Rura(UP)5.00-84.621449.602000167014.29
Pratapgarh(UP)4.5012.597.0018401890-
Pratappur(Cht)4.00-31.03641.00183518353.09
Kota(Raj)3.50-22.22101019.0012521300-40.94
Jaspur(Cht)3.40-75.71101.3018151820-
Lucknow(UP)3.1093.751930.5013901400-23.63
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-95.241275.0015001500-43.40
Rura(UP)3.00-3.001900-2.43
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67117.0016001600-13.51
Kallakurichi(TN)2.00-86.671670.9013761430-44.11
Agra(UP)2.00-33.33954.5011801810-39.49
Faizabad(UP)1.80-28147.1018251820-0.27
Utraula(UP)1.8028.5744.9018201820-
Naanpara(UP)1.80-10211.80176017603.53
Maduranthagam(TN)1.42-13.94483.08170018006.25
Jaunpur(UP)1.4016.6728.70173017350.29
Bahraich(UP)1.20NC667.4017401780NC
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC162.0019501950NC
Aklera(Raj)1.00NC724.7010901090-44.81
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC69.00149014904.34
Gorakhpur(UP)1.00-6014.5017001670-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.8014.29700.0019901830-21.34
Ajmer (Grain)(Raj)0.70-61.1110.3020001750-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)28.00NC1151.0020002300-16.67
Bangalore(Kar)27.008001180.0031003100-1.59
Arasikere(Kar)25.0066.67615.0019002000-32.14
Kadur(Kar)18.00-33.33195.0019751700-
Gingee(TN)2.0053.854.5024893010-3.15
Thattanchavady(Pud)1.5087.54.3024732739-0.88
T.V.Cumbu
Villupuram(TN)30.0010055.0020331490-22.61
Kallakurichi(TN)2.5066.67279.6019572034-23.13
Published on July 29, 2020
