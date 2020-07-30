Cereals Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:45:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Chaksu(Raj)35.00-35.001180--
Barhaj(UP)27.0082071.2017701770-0.56
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00251406.00186518502.19
Agra(UP)12.50251070.4016201625-14.06
Kherli(Raj)11.00-11.001100--
Aligarh(UP)11.00-26.671541.5015501550-18.42
Ghaziabad(UP)10.0025491.0016251630-
Mathura(UP)10.0011.11863.0016301630-13.76
Dausa(Raj)9.90-34.4438.7011711522-
Suratgarh(Raj)8.707702417.6011231115-31.15
Shamli(UP)8.00-11.11725.0016101610-
Charra(UP)7.00-12.51077.3015501550-12.92
Karvi(UP)7.0055.56272.8015201600-7.88
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.70-1.47620.5011801185-35.52
Tonk(Raj)6.30-9.401200--
Kasganj(UP)6.00-25264.6016101620-1.23
Raath(UP)6.00-20212.7013001350-
Goluwala(Raj)4.50-38.361044.6011671150-28.88
Firozabad(UP)4.50-6.25256.6015001475-14.04
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11227.30173517356.44
Chirgaon(UP)4.00-5025.0014701455-
Jhansi(UP)3.80-5201.50173517304.83
Etawah(UP)3.5016.67295.5016001600-14.44
Deoli(Raj)3.40-96.2193.1011301323-
Jangipura(UP)3.0020143.30180018004.05
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-16.67423.0017951780-1.37
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.5025116.7016101610-15.71
Gazipur(UP)2.5025246.40181018104.02
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-16.67167.5016201615-13.83
Kota(Raj)2.301585.2012301378-29.11
Kopaganj(UP)2.201095.3017801785-1.11
Dahod(Guj)2.10-6560.8015151515-10.88
Bellary(Kar)2.00100630.1028912868-13.55
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.3380.7018251825NC
Ballia(UP)2.00-20162.50183018209.58
Shikohabad(UP)1.50NC89.0016251635-15.14
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.50-2517.0018251830-
Muskara(UP)1.40-30257.6014501500-12.65
Rasda(UP)1.40-6.67168.3018201800-
Mahoba(UP)1.20-20283.60168016700.90
Robertsganj(UP)1.205024.1018001835NC
Lucknow(UP)1.00252014.601760176023.08
Gorakhpur(UP)1.00-33.33237.4018151800-
Partaval(UP)1.002510.1017701780-
Rura(UP)1.00-33.33237.0016001700-11.11
Choubepur(UP)1.00-28.5721.0018001770-5.76
HybridCumbu
Sambalpur(Cht)25.00-25.002500--
Visnagar(Guj)22.50-34.02147.2039223915-
Thirukovilur(TN)20.00190026.00220037002.37
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.0033.33885.0020502100-3.53
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-31.25578.002600260020.93
Rajkot(Guj)9.00NC617.2027852855-7.93
Thattanchavady(Pud)5.00-16.6711.0015111527-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.00233.3370.102550250050.00
Siddhpur(Guj)4.9473.3323.6549404120-3.18
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)4.20-68.1827.90258527000.78
Bellary(Kar)4.0033.33154.9017461517-4.12
Vankaner(Guj)2.50-30.5689.1029502900-1.67
Basava Kalayana(Kar)2.00NC6.0011501150-
Rajula(Guj)1.40-58.8240.9023002425-27.90
Thara(Guj)1.20NC42.20365033752.47
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC38.002300220021.05
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-83.3319.0017011869-3.90
Mansa(Guj)0.737.3527.8431503550-
Chaksu(Raj)0.60-0.602000--
Maize
Kannauj(UP)1700.0041507316.0012001950-37.98
Mandya(Kar)795.00-43.7420500.0016501650-
Honnali(Kar)445.00137.9720430.0013501475-31.82
Farukhabad(UP)435.002.598449.5012001200-37.50
Santhesargur(Kar)337.00-4.81283.00171717001.00
Kasganj(UP)300.00-16.6712372.5010801100-
Hanagal(Kar)290.00-27.1428964.0013001370-47.37
Gondal(UP)246.00-3.5328146.3016301630-0.91
Cheyyar(TN)224.20-7.046466.9212121159-28.45
Basana(Cht)190.40-81.511510.3013401330-
Bhadravathi(Kar)187.00-56.312953.0015961472-18.53
Jahangirabad(UP)165.00-52.864509.5011701180-41.50
Etah(UP)160.00-11.114680.0010601080-44.50
Jagraon(Pun)157.40135.98419.1011001200-37.14
Bilsi(UP)152.50-19.14330.7011201150-39.46
Ammoor(TN)152.461.621898.2312301215-28.45
Gingee(TN)150.001501807.5018351812-18.95
Jasvantnagar(UP)140.00-6.672150.0011601160-35.56
Kota(Raj)138.003842.86101158.002400125213.21
Burdwan(WB)132.0017.86668.00181518153.71
Khargone(MP)130.0025234.0011301220-
Keshkal(Cht)122.50-30.2298.0010501125-
Dahod(Guj)114.2041.868269.8020002000-2.44
Santhesargur(Kar)112.00194.74820.00165012004.56
Sirsaganj(UP)107.10-14.465065.3010501050-47.10
Jahangirabad(UP)100.00-33.3347166.0023502350-12.15
Charama(Cht)90.00-35.7111842.7015001525-1.32
Haathras(UP)90.0012.53045.9011001100-42.11
Mohamadabad(UP)88.00-37.143427.1011601160-33.71
Katwa(WB)88.00-9.28897.0018151815-
Kasdol(Cht)85.0051.795221.0013001300NC
Raigarh(Cht)80.20-80.201100--
Khair(UP)80.00128.571090.0011501150-40.10
Kundagol(Kar)79.0049.06150.0013001300-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)78.00-17.021141.0018151815-
Mullanpur(Pun)75.00-50.33311.0011751155-40.05
Takhatpur(Cht)72.00-6.0119508.0014001500-6.67
Sorabha(Kar)72.00105.713440.0013551355-
Lakhimpur(UP)70.0016.671863.0013801410-16.36
Jangipur(WB)67.50-1.46877.0018101805-
Visoli(UP)64.10-30.48244.9011751175-36.49
Madhoganj(UP)60.5034.446795.5013501350-30.23
Ramanujganj(Cht)60.202308285.4018431840-
Kalipur(WB)58.0031.822575.00181518153.71
Birbhum(WB)58.0016361.001820181033.82
Muradabad(UP)55.00NC768.5011601170-33.71
Raichur(Kar)54.00-76.92288.0018891575-
Khandwa(MP)50.00-50.001141--33.70
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-28.5783120.001670165026.52
Mainpuri(UP)50.001001303.3012201200-
Sambhal(UP)45.00-6.25731.001050900-43.55
Madhoganj(UP)44.00-26.6746223.50170017253.03
Harihara(Kar)43.0079.171984.0013901400-30.22
Narharpur(Cht)42.0023.533144.2015001525-1.32
Dahod(Guj)41.0045.912801.9014351435-6.21
Khair(UP)40.00NC18726.0023502350-27.69
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)38.00NC2406.2011701180-39.38
Avalurpet'(TN)37.50-73.681572.4013591305-17.34
Sitapur(UP)35.501.4328942.101660165010.30
Katghora(Cht)35.10631.2539.9018001815-
Hapur(UP)35.0016.67151.5012801280-
Hasanpur(UP)35.00-61.54696.4011601200-
Kamlaganj(UP)35.00-38.383478.1011001100-40.54
Choubepur(UP)34.80-20.911875.1512751300-30.33
Wazirganj(UP)33.0032589.0011001110-
Gandai(Cht)30.00NC691.4017501750-
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.2999492.0027002700-23.94
Gondal(UP)28.50-12.313312.0018201820-0.55
Keshkal(Cht)28.30214.4437.3013501325-
Holenarsipura(Kar)28.00-28.001400--
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.00-26.322335.0018151815-
Bhikangaon(MP)27.5075.16114.4010811103-
Sahiyapur(UP)26.00-25.715195.00175017505.42
Arang(Cht)25.80-30.27795.20152515258.93
Lakhanpuri(Cht)25.00212.52463.0015001525-1.32
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00251898.0015001450-27.71
Khurja(UP)25.0072.41472.5012801280-35.52
Bellary(Kar)24.00140384.8014041406-31.41
Raigarh(Cht)23.602.61386.061530153013.33
Buland Shahr(UP)23.0053.33604.2012801280-32.63
Thirukovilur(TN)22.50-251222.5013601413-21.79
Vellore(TN)22.09221.08303.0513701400-14.38
Hanagal(Kar)21.00-96.718691.0014501200-9.38
Harappana Halli(Kar)21.00-61.116168.0013901400-36.82
Gundlupet(Kar)20.0040024.0011751300-
Ujhani(UP)20.00-803729.3011201130-34.12
Choubepur(UP)20.00-41.181503.14188018757.43
Partaval(UP)19.00-5729.50176017750.57
Charra(UP)18.00-101113.6010801070-43.90
Gorakhpur(UP)18.0020625.0017551745-
Honnali(Kar)15.00-701018.0018501900-
Bharthna(UP)15.00-2564.8011001110-44.16
Rayadurg(AP)14.50-54.69431.3014501450-
Chorichora(UP)13.00-21.211229.00175017557.36
Udaipura(Raj)10.70-18.32503.1018001800-7.69
Modasa(Guj)10.5031.25143.3012351255-39.01
Pathalgaon(Cht)10.00400351.0015001800-
Khalilabad(UP)10.0011.111738.001835183013.27
Sambalpur(Cht)9.20-16.3657.0015001500-
Baran(Raj)9.00-55235.9018002000-
Nawabganj(UP)9.0012.5207.60182018207.06
Raibareilly(UP)9.00-282621.50176017604.76
Kaveripakkam(TN)8.61-24.21145.9817601760-
Karaikal(Pud)8.103562.602240233312.00
Sehjanwa(UP)8.00-202350.501750175034.62
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.0033.331244.00181518153.71
Jagdalpur(Cht)7.50-48.2822.0013851425-
Devariya(UP)7.50-6.251004.00175017505.42
Lormi(Cht)7.00169.239.6014001400-
Atrauli(UP)7.004094.5011001110-39.56
Lalganj(UP)6.5020.372646.8017501730NC
Salon(UP)6.00NC718.0016251675-8.19
Korar(Cht)5.50-35.2918.0015001500-
Devda(Cht)5.504506.5014751475-
Pratapgarh(UP)5.5010356.5016301650-6.86
Allahabad(UP)5.00NC120.0017001825-12.14
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-50255.5013201250-30.53
Rura(UP)5.00NC1454.60190020008.57
Tulsipur(UP)5.00-50382.7016301630-
Ghiraur(UP)5.00-16.6746.6011801200-
Bastar(Cht)4.50-4.501400--
Bhanupratappur(Cht)4.50-4.501500--
Pratapgarh(UP)4.50NC101.5018251840-
Sorabha(Kar)4.00-841894.0017001700-
Jayas(UP)4.00-28.573588.8016701670-4.02
Soharatgarh(UP)4.001002042.10174517604.49
Agra(UP)4.00100958.5011701180-40.00
Thattanchavady(Pud)3.52-38.621281--18.20
Jaitgiri(Cht)3.00-3.001400--
Lucknow(UP)3.00-3.231933.5013901390-23.63
Rura(UP)3.00NC6.0017001900-8.36
Sheopurkalan(MP)2.90-5059.4020111705-
Naanpara(UP)2.6044.44214.40174017602.35
Kallakurichi(TN)2.50251673.4014241376-42.16
Champaknagar(Cht)2.40-67.5727845.7014001400-6.67
Ajuha(UP)2.20-12119.2016001600-13.51
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100164.0019501950NC
Chinnasalem(TN)2.0042.86351.2014231432-41.44
Thirukovilur(TN)2.00-8085.0014351500-40.21
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC691.1016501750-4.07
Utraula(UP)1.70-5.5646.6018201820-
Vyra(Guj)1.47-73.75489.2315371560-
Muli(Cht)1.00-1.001425--
Tokapal(Cht)1.00-1.001400--
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-47.3755.9014401750-30.60
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC104.00170019006.25
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.671276.0015001500-43.40
Kota(Raj)1.00-71.43101158.0010001252-52.83
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC70.00149014904.34
Deoli(Raj)0.60-0.601185--
Ghaziabad(UP)0.60-91.43358.0015301540-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)25.00NC640.0020601900-26.43
Salem(TN)23.60-38.794.503625251042.16
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-29.631199.0031003100-1.59
Vellore(TN)2.6275.849.063100260024.00
Tindivanam(TN)1.30-40.9118.3026012699-0.73
Thattanchavady(Pud)1.00-33.335.3024722473-0.92
T.V.Cumbu
Gingee(TN)2.20-78.402221-19.99
Kallakurichi(TN)1.70-32281.3019451957-23.61
Published on July 30, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.