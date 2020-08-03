Cereals Prices

as on : 03-08-2020 02:46:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Bellary(Kar)3.0050635.1026812651-19.83
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.67301.0016351650-13.49
Rura(UP)1.5050239.5017001800-5.56
HybridCumbu
Bellary(Kar)112.002700270.9015431541-15.27
Manvi(Kar)23.009.521118.0019501950-0.61
Gundlupet(Kar)6.00-6.001400--
Maize
Hanagal(Kar)426.0078.2429629.0012501200-26.47
Katwa(WB)89.001.14986.0018151815-
Kandi(WB)66.00-5.712905.00186018503.33
Kalipur(WB)48.00-27.272689.00181518153.71
K.R.Nagar(Kar)45.001503194.001855155521.24
Memari(WB)42.00-6.67271.00181518153.71
Honnali(Kar)36.002.862641.0017501800-2.78
Kustagi(Kar)35.0059.09604.0013101250-36.41
Bankura Sadar(WB)24.00-42384.0018151815-
Honnali(Kar)15.00-96.7320904.0014501400-30.29
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00NC1755.0014001450-29.29
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.0066.671260.00181518153.71
Mundaragi(Kar)4.0033.331569.0012961275-34.41
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.50NC16.801750175018.24
Bellary(Kar)1.00-50387.8014131220-30.97
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Holenarsipura(Kar)9.00-30.77209.0018002400-14.29

Published on August 03, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
