Cereals Prices

as on : 10-08-2020 04:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00251506.0018001825-1.37
Barhaj(UP)23.00-82162.2017701770-1.12
Achnera(UP)14.00-6.67473.7016251620-11.20
Raath(UP)13.6051.11245.8013001325-
Shamli(UP)12.009.09776.0015901610-
Malpura(Raj)8.50142.8614.2011301090-
Mathura(UP)8.00NC895.0016201620-14.29
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)8.0033.3394.5018001800-2.17
Gharsana(Raj)7.00-7.001060--
Aligarh(UP)6.00-251595.5015601550-17.89
Kasganj(UP)5.0025292.6016101620-3.59
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.50NC638.1011601165-36.96
Firozabad(UP)4.20-8.7277.5015301525-12.32
Bellary(Kar)4.00100648.1025792764-22.88
Meerut(UP)3.507582.0015601575-17.46
Azamgarh(UP)3.10-11.43438.6017951790-1.10
Etawah(UP)3.0050311.5015751625-16.67
Gazipur(UP)3.0050259.90182018204.60
Jangipura(UP)2.6030154.50182018305.20
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50150128.9015851590-15.92
Saharanpur(UP)2.50150178.5016001600-15.79
Maur(UP)2.20-8.3327.20179017801.42
Kopaganj(UP)2.2010102.0017901790-1.65
Kota(Raj)2.00185.7197.4012251525-29.39
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00NC74.5015001500-6.25
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00NC40.5017801810-
Rasda(UP)1.8020177.9017751810-
Nawalgarh(Raj)1.6077.782.5011001200-
Mahoba(UP)1.50-25291.9016601675NC
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-4099.5016201550-15.40
Lucknow(UP)1.50-6.252021.601710170019.58
Choubepur(UP)1.30-7.1425.9018001800-5.76
Bundi(Raj)1.00-93.3316.0012581336-
Rura(UP)1.00-16.67245.1014501455-19.44
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3359.2017301740-
Muskara(UP)0.80-20264.0014501450-11.59
Gorakhpur(UP)0.70-53.33239.6018351820-
HybridCumbu
Sindhanur(Kar)151.002416.671281.002080200010.05
Bangalore(Kar)52.00147.62660.0017001700-39.29
Bellary(Kar)41.00925315.902116130816.20
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.0025955.0020502025-3.53
Vikkiravandi(TN)15.00400133.0013301559-42.62
Ambikapur(Cht)10.8044058.0018002700-
Pratappur(Cht)10.00NC60.0010001000NC
Laxmeshwar(Kar)7.0025036.002619151947.97
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)2.40-44.1975.7020752410-30.13
Jasdan(Guj)1.50506.0027002750-
Malpura(Raj)1.10-1.102650-10.42
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC41.00230022004.55
Maize
Kannauj(UP)1800.002010616.0011701150-41.50
Hanagal(Kar)539.001758.6230197.0012001200-29.41
Harappana Halli(Kar)508.00223.576833.0013701425-37.73
Nargunda(Kar)501.0029.7910863.0013201380-34.07
Holalkere(Kar)362.00-55.589350.0013791430-24.31
Farukhabad(UP)305.0035.569994.5011501150-41.92
Gondal(UP)256.003.6429649.8016301630-0.91
Tokapal(Cht)200.00-200.001475--
Jahangirabad(UP)200.00-205424.5012101180-39.50
Avalurpet'(TN)187.50108.331849.9013001345-29.81
Jasvantnagar(UP)150.007.142770.0011501160-36.11
Cheyyar(TN)141.63-28.847110.4411801175-30.34
Dahod(Guj)135.30136.138662.9020002000-2.44
Kasganj(UP)120.00-2513062.5010801070-
Charama(Cht)114.005212283.7014751510-1.67
Harihara(Kar)111.0060.874430.0016251600-8.45
Mohamadabad(UP)110.00-33.334085.1011501160-34.29
Jahangirabad(UP)100.00-41.1847767.0023252350-13.08
Hardoi(UP)100.0011.1156715.00176017806.02
Tiruvennainallur(TN)97.501525391.6312551240-19.96
Etah(UP)95.0018.755055.0011201090-41.36
Bilsi(UP)93.0063.164751.2011001100-40.54
Sirsaganj(UP)92.80-9.115389.6010801060-45.18
Katwa(WB)91.003.411251.0018151815-
Jangipur(WB)68.00-0.731013.5018001800-
Madhoganj(UP)60.500.8346404.50173517355.15
Hardoi(UP)60.00361.544705.1012201300-39.00
Kota(Raj)52.00940101610.002400111513.21
Choubepur(UP)51.005.812074.3512251200-33.06
Balodabazar(Cht)50.00-44.812390.3015311445-
Muradabad(UP)50.00251013.5011601175-33.33
Chandrapur(Cht)48.80144105.0813501520-
Madhoganj(UP)48.0029.736930.5012501315-35.23
Kalipur(WB)48.004.352783.00181518153.71
Wazirganj(UP)45.0095.65776.0010801090-
Sambalpur(Cht)43.60263.33100.6015001450-
Katghora(Cht)41.00-41.001835--
Kottur(Kar)41.00141.182909.0012551324-
Dahod(Guj)39.90119.233095.5013901390-9.15
Hanagal(Kar)38.0080.958729.0016001450-15.79
Raichur(Kar)36.003500350.0015881565-
Achnera(UP)36.002.863387.0022002180-
Choubepur(UP)32.5071.051613.64187018806.86
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)32.00-3.032608.2011801160-38.86
Nagari(Cht)30.2039.8151.80142513501.79
Nagari(Cht)30.0042.86352.0011501100-32.35
Basti(UP)30.00-16.675506.50175017505.42
Boraee(Cht)28.10-10.7959.60142514509.62
Gorakhpur(UP)27.5010732.5017401750-
Hapur(UP)25.00-16.67246.5013851360-
Takhatpur(Cht)24.30-50.219707.9014001450-6.67
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)23.50-59.7654746.8012601200-14.86
Korar(Cht)22.0017596.5015001450-
Mainpuri(UP)22.004.761399.8012301215-
Bhanupratappur(Cht)20.20248.2871.5015001450-
Bundi(Raj)20.00-601286.70217523737.51
Aligarh(UP)20.00-20645.0024002350-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-201978.0014501425-30.12
Khalilabad(UP)20.001001777.001825180012.65
Sehjanwa(UP)20.0011.112403.501750175029.63
Bangalore(Kar)19.003751356.0015001500-43.40
Thiryagadurgam(TN)18.801153.33252.0015731575-13.29
Vikkiravandi(TN)18.801153.3332.1015251183-5.98
Badami(Kar)18.00-67.86645.0012001360-
Bankura Sadar(WB)18.00502426.0018151815-
Narharpur(Cht)17.00-45.163249.7014751510-1.67
Bellary(Kar)17.001600404.8014621413-28.58
Pendraroad(Cht)15.00NC30.0030003000-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)13.00-23.532529.0014751510-1.67
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)13.0030128.0017501785-4.89
Cuddalore(TN)12.031282.7612.9013151364-
Buland Shahr(UP)12.00NC673.2012051210-39.45
Sahiyapur(UP)12.00-14.295307.00175017505.42
Chorichora(UP)12.00-201269.00176017507.98
Khatra(WB)12.009.09287.10181518153.71
Chinnasalem(TN)11.00450362.2014001423-42.39
Khurja(UP)11.00NC524.5012051208-39.14
Raibareilly(UP)11.00-122667.0017701765-5.09
Bharthna(UP)11.00-15.38116.8011501140-40.72
Gidam(Cht)10.0029.87279.1012501250-7.41
Manendragarh(Cht)10.00-90222.0015601500-
Belargaon(Cht)10.00NC20.0014001400NC
Himatnagar(Guj)10.00-73.68107.0013251275-33.75
Holenarsipura(Kar)9.00-4056.0013001700NC
Bundi(Raj)8.40-83.21286.7011312373-44.09
Narayanpur(Cht)8.00-23.08881.2012501250-
Devariya(UP)8.006.671034.50175017505.42
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00601281.00181518153.71
Lalganj(UP)7.00-17.652678.8017501750NC
Nawabganj(UP)7.00-12.5229.60182018207.06
Lormi(Cht)6.00130.7782.7014501500-
Belarbahara(Cht)6.00-4016.0014501350-
Beawar(Raj)6.0036.36482.7017501650-19.54
Bewar(UP)6.00NC283.7011401150-35.23
Kaveripakkam(TN)5.58-43161.3517601760-
Vikkiravandi(TN)5.00233.3332.1011201183-30.95
Mundaragi(Kar)4.00-55.561582.0011891178-39.83
Kota(Raj)3.50-30101610.0013301115-37.26
Gattasilli(Cht)3.20-6813.201450140011.54
Rura(UP)3.00NC1474.6017551755-0.28
Utraula(UP)3.00NC578.1016301630-
Shikohabad(UP)2.50-58.33304.0011651165-38.68
Bhehjoi(UP)2.50-73.6847.0011251125-22.41
Gorakhpur(UP)2.5066.6720.5017001725-
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC135.2015701580-15.14
Balrampur(UP)2.50-16.67121.00172517501.47
Bahraich(UP)2.40300671.40175017500.57
Faizabad(UP)2.20-12158.5018201820-0.55
Maduranthagam(TN)2.06-19.84502.28175017009.38
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC171.0019502280NC
Lucknow(UP)2.0011.111942.6013701390-25.54
Meerut(UP)2.00-33.337.0013251340-
Rura(UP)2.00-2014.5017051725-8.09
Utraula(UP)1.50-16.6757.0018201820-
Ariyalur Market(TN)1.4219.3323.2814011395-
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.20NC21.601750175018.24
Jagdalpur(Cht)1.00-86.6723.0013751385-
Muli(Cht)1.00-1.001475--
Bastar(Cht)1.00-77.785.5013751400-
Karpawand(Cht)1.00-1.001400--
Lohandiguda(Cht)1.00-1.001375--
Devda(Cht)1.00-1.001375--
Jaitgiri(Cht)1.00-66.674.0013751400-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC24.5016501650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC107.00170016009.68
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC74.00149014904.34
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.67223.2017501725-8.85
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Bangalore(Kar)94.00754.551371.0031003100-1.59
Chintamani(Kar)64.00128.571215.0019502000-18.75
Arasikere(Kar)31.00-73.5900.0018002100-10.00
Harappana Halli(Kar)26.0073.331677.0017002000-25.60
Vikkiravandi(TN)5.00-28.5720.0024002584-8.05
Tindivanam(TN)4.8038024.10265926791.53
Holenarsipura(Kar)3.00-91.8949.0018002000-
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00-503.0025001300-
Kottur(Kar)1.00NC137.0018311922-
Vellore(TN)0.6719.6410.29270031008.00
Cuddalore(TN)0.60-0.602370--
T.V.Cumbu
Thiryagadurgam(TN)1.5087.5272.3016891363-21.41
Tindivanam(TN)1.30-12.502659-9.42

Published on August 10, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
