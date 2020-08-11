Cereals Prices

as on : 11-08-2020 03:29:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Bellary(Kar)28.00133.33303.9015141594-
Sindhanur(Kar)26.00-39.532083.0018201950-1.62
Barhaj(UP)26.0013.042188.2017701770-1.12
Chomu(Raj)25.80-82.96177.2011201280-35.26
Harappana Halli(Kar)18.005.88188.0012801510-
Manvi(Kar)18.00-282196.001900180080.95
Shamli(UP)16.0033.33792.0015801590-
Achnera(UP)15.007.14488.7015801625-13.66
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0050538.8015801630-
Chirgaon(UP)15.0027546.5014501475-
Lalsot(Raj)13.30150.94305.6011401130-30.49
Agra(UP)12.50251151.4016001600-14.44
Kota(Raj)7.00250104.4012751225-26.51
Charra(UP)7.00751116.3015501550-15.76
Mathura(UP)7.00-12.5902.0016301620-13.76
Raath(UP)6.50-52.21252.3013201300-
Kasganj(UP)6.0020298.6016201610-2.99
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671600.5015501560-18.42
Karvi(UP)5.0011.11306.8014551470-11.82
Jhansi(UP)4.5040.62220.2016501745-0.30
Bellary(Kar)4.00NC652.1025622579-23.39
Nawalgarh(Raj)4.001506.5011001100-
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67263.40182018204.60
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.40-24.44641.5011501160-37.50
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.10-3.70240--
Jangipura(UP)3.0015.38157.50180018204.05
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)2.50-16.6715.0011261239-30.11
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-19.35441.1018001795-0.83
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.67314.0015751575-16.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC131.4015801585-16.18
Shikohabad(UP)2.5066.67102.0016201620-15.40
Meerut(UP)2.50-28.5784.5015701560-16.93
Robertsganj(UP)2.0066.6727.9018001810NC
Lalitpur(UP)1.90-45.71232.70167017501.52
Maur(UP)1.50-31.8228.70179517901.70
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.50-2542.0018001780-
Rura(UP)1.5050246.6014751450-18.06
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-40180.0015801600-16.84
Mahoba(UP)1.20-20293.10168516601.51
Rasda(UP)1.20-33.33179.1017701775-
Choubepur(UP)1.20-7.6927.1018001800-5.76
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC55.002300230027.78
Gorakhpur(UP)1.0042.86240.6018251835-
Muskara(UP)1.0025265.0014601450-10.98
Lucknow(UP)0.80-46.672022.401700171018.88
Maize
Gondal(UP)254.50-0.5929904.3016301630-0.91
Dahod(Guj)186.3037.698849.2020002000-2.44
Farukhabad(UP)185.00-39.3410179.5011201150-43.43
Jahangirabad(UP)180.00-105604.5012101210-39.50
Harappana Halli(Kar)143.00-71.856976.0013451370-38.86
Jasvantnagar(UP)140.00-6.672910.0011501150-36.11
Khategaon(MP)128.83-60.2211420.3711101150-
Kota(Raj)112.003100101727.002400133013.21
Hardoi(UP)110.001056825.00175017605.42
Mohamadabad(UP)86.00-21.824171.1011401150-34.86
Katwa(WB)85.00-6.591336.0018151815-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)84.00-2.331394.0018151815-
Bilsi(UP)81.00-12.94832.2011001100-40.54
Jahangirabad(UP)80.00-2047847.0023402325-12.52
Lakhimpur(UP)80.0014.292146.0012901350-20.37
Hardoi(UP)70.0016.674775.1011201220-44.00
Hasanpur(UP)68.0013.331015.4011001100-
Wazirganj(UP)68.0051.11844.0010701080-
Sirsaganj(UP)65.10-29.855454.7010901080-44.67
Kasganj(UP)62.70-47.7513125.2011001080-
Khair(UP)60.00201380.0011501100-40.41
Charama(Cht)59.00-48.2512342.7015001475NC
Birbhum(WB)55.00-5.17416.001820182033.82
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)52.70124.2654799.5012551260-15.20
Sambalpur(Cht)51.7018.58152.3015001500-
Madhoganj(UP)50.505.216981.0012851250-33.42
Nanjangud(Kar)50.00316.674242.00180016009.09
Etah(UP)50.00-47.375105.0011301120-40.84
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00NC83340.001680167029.23
Madhoganj(UP)48.00-20.6646452.50171017353.64
Kamlaganj(UP)46.80-19.313711.9010501100-43.24
Muradabad(UP)45.00-101058.5011501160-33.91
Katghora(Cht)44.207.885.2018351835-
Balodabazar(Cht)43.00-142433.3015311531-
Takhatpur(Cht)41.7071.619749.6014501400-3.33
Haathras(UP)40.0014.293320.9012001200-40.00
Choubepur(UP)40.00-21.572114.3512501225-31.69
K.R.Nagar(Kar)39.00-51.25563.0011941225-
Ujhani(UP)38.00-52.53982.3011001100-35.29
Gondal(UP)37.5019.053522.5018201820-0.55
Basti(UP)35.0016.675541.50175017505.42
Khair(UP)35.00-12.518901.0023502350-27.69
Achnera(UP)33.00-8.333420.0022302200-
Harihara(Kar)30.00-30.232014.0013501390-32.23
Honnali(Kar)30.00-86.5521193.0013001310-37.50
Partaval(UP)30.0042.86820.50178017801.71
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)29.00-9.382637.2011601180-39.90
Boraee(Cht)28.10-10.791459.40142514501.79
Dahod(Guj)27.40-31.333122.9013951390-8.82
Soharatgarh(UP)25.00177.782080.60175017604.79
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-9.09757.5017551740-
Bellary(Kar)23.0035.29427.8014141462-30.92
Sitapur(UP)23.00-11.5429078.101710171014.00
Mainpuri(UP)22.502.271422.3012251230-
Korar(Cht)22.00NC118.5015001500-
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC665.0022502400-
Choubepur(UP)18.50-43.081632.14187518707.14
Raigarh(Cht)16.80-28.81402.861500153011.11
Gattasilli(Cht)16.00100509.80135013503.85
Bhanupratappur(Cht)16.00-20.7987.5015001500-
Raibareilly(UP)16.0045.452683.0017751770-4.83
Chorichora(UP)16.0033.331285.00175517607.67
Khalilabad(UP)15.00-251792.001825182512.65
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00255322.00175017505.42
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00-252418.501750175029.63
Charra(UP)14.007.691195.6011001100-42.71
Narharpur(Cht)13.00-23.533262.7015001475NC
Narayanpur(Cht)12.2052.5893.4012501250-
Nagari(Cht)12.00-95.984305.4014001530-6.67
Nagari(Cht)12.00-60364.0011001150-35.29
Dhamnod(MP)11.80-46.3665.4011851196-
Khatra(WB)11.00-8.33298.10181518153.71
Lalganj(UP)8.5021.432687.3017501750NC
Belargaon(Cht)8.00-20731.30135014003.85
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-20392.8014001500-
Buland Shahr(UP)8.00-33.33681.2012551205-36.93
Bharthna(UP)8.00-27.27124.8011601150-40.21
Tulsipur(UP)7.50-28.57422.7016301630-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)7.00-46.152536.0015001475NC
Khurja(UP)7.00-36.36531.5012541205-36.67
Salon(UP)7.00-50739.0017501625-0.57
Devariya(UP)7.00-12.51041.50175017505.42
Bhehjoi(UP)6.5016053.5011251125-22.41
Belarbahara(Cht)6.00-25337.2014001350-
Pratapgarh(UP)6.009.09362.5016401630-6.29
Jayas(UP)5.2073.333603.6016201670-6.36
Kota(Raj)5.0042.86101727.0013351330-37.03
Melaghar(Tri)5.00NC46.001625165020.37
Sikandraraau(UP)5.0025224.0010251060-29.31
Agra(UP)5.0011.11983.5011851190-39.23
Champaknagar(Cht)4.00-5027879.7014001400-6.67
Pratapgarh(UP)3.50-22.22105.0018301825-
Atrauli(UP)3.50-12.5120.0011401140-37.36
Surajpur(Cht)3.00-943917.30184018403.66
Ajuha(UP)3.0020138.2015701570-15.14
Rura(UP)3.00NC1477.6017521755-0.45
Balrampur(UP)3.0020124.00172517251.47
Utraula(UP)3.00NC581.1016301630-
Shikohabad(UP)2.50NC306.5011751165-38.16
Bahraich(UP)2.20-8.33673.60175017500.57
Lucknow(UP)1.60-201944.2013801370-25.00
Utraula(UP)1.606.6758.6018201820-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.505026.0016501650-
Rura(UP)1.50-2516.0017251705-7.01
Anthiyur(TN)1.35-30.7761.7914291387-
Naanpara(UP)1.2020224.4017601750-8.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC108.001800170016.13
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC75.00149014904.34
Beawar(Raj)0.60-90483.3019001750-12.64
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Kadur(Kar)24.0041.18236.0019001900-
Arasikere(Kar)20.00-35.48920.0019001800-5.00
Holenarsipura(Kar)11.0022.22220.0016001800-23.81
Chintamani(Kar)10.00-84.381225.0019501950-18.75

Published on August 11, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
