Cereals Prices

as on : 12-08-2020 06:30:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)11.10-63.61180.7011461231-
Bangalore(Kar)7.0075353.0032503150-4.41
Bellary(Kar)6.0050658.1027002562-19.26
Suratgarh(Raj)6.005002434.1011531150-29.31
Firozabad(UP)5.1021.43282.6015001530-14.04
Rura(UP)1.50NC248.1014551475-19.17
HybridCumbu
Honnali(Kar)13.00-13.001560--
Bidar(Kar)11.00-26.6741.00360036009.09
Ambikapur(Cht)10.00-7.4168.0018001800-
Vikkiravandi(TN)10.00-33.33143.0023001330-0.78
Gadag(Kar)9.00-1061.0019372116-3.73
Basava Kalayana(Kar)6.0050013.0011501150-
Bellary(Kar)6.0010027.0013911452-
Sindhanur(Kar)4.00-97.351285.0017002080-10.05
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-94.23663.0017001700-39.29
Bijapur(Kar)1.00-1.003200--
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-85.7137.002465261939.27
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)1.00-1.001800--
Manalurpet(TN)1.0025125.202439276313.49
Maize
Davangere(Kar)535.007.8612302.0016401800-
Shikaripura(Kar)459.00-89.2714895.0013001760-
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)442.00-7.535627.0014151570-43.96
Gingee(TN)337.50284.4474.0017791786-
Davangere(Kar)292.0082.54804.0013201320-
Honnali(Kar)256.00753.3321449.0014201300-31.73
Hanagal(Kar)206.00-61.7830403.0012001200-29.41
Sainthia(WB)152.008.57837.001830183037.59
Avalurpet'(TN)150.00-201999.9013561300-26.78
Tiruvennainallur(TN)140.0043.59531.6311951255-23.79
Shikaripura(Kar)133.00454.173202.002250209060.71
Jasvantnagar(UP)120.00-14.293030.0011501150-36.11
Shimoga(Kar)116.00114.81301.0013001275-
Lakhimpur(UP)90.0012.52236.0012701290-21.60
Katwa(WB)87.002.351423.0018151815-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)85.001.191479.0018151815-
Charama(Cht)80.0035.5912422.70152015001.33
Kamlaganj(UP)73.0055.983784.9010501050-43.24
Jangipur(WB)68.00NC1081.5018001800-
Harappana Halli(Kar)59.00-58.747035.0013361345-39.27
Manalurpet(TN)57.8028.44209.7012721334-30.57
Bolpur(WB)55.00-5.17227.001820182032.85
Birbhum(WB)55.00NC471.001810182033.09
Kalipur(WB)52.008.332835.00181518153.71
Haveri(Kar)48.00-73.186717.0013001350-35.00
Sambhal(UP)48.0060892.001000870-44.44
Bangalore(Kar)42.00121.051398.0015001500-43.40
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-2083380.001700168030.77
Vellore(TN)36.1023.59409.4713351350-16.56
Nanjangud(Kar)36.00-284278.00168018001.82
Narharpur(Cht)30.00130.773292.70152015001.33
Kallakurichi(TN)30.002001726.9013751351-44.15
Katghora(Cht)29.50-33.26114.7018351835-
Vikkiravandi(TN)26.30776.67357.1013001492-25.71
Sitapur(UP)26.0013.0429104.101700171013.33
Raichur(Kar)25.00-50.9876.0012801321-
Bijapur(Kar)22.00-22.001250--
Lakhanpuri(Cht)20.00185.712556.00152015001.33
Ramdurga(Kar)20.00-230.001300--19.25
Basti(UP)20.00-42.865561.50175017505.42
Thiryagadurgam(TN)15.00-20.21267.0014931573-17.70
Bellary(Kar)14.00-39.13441.8013441414-34.34
Mundaragi(Kar)13.002251595.0012101189-38.77
Santhesargur(Kar)13.00301306.0017001700NC
Villupuram(TN)12.8056.1373.3012031308-23.72
Khatra(WB)12.009.09310.10181518153.71
Narayanpur(Cht)11.00-9.84904.4012501250-
Kaveripakkam(TN)10.8995.16172.2417601760-
Santhesargur(Kar)10.00-96.861148.00900855-42.97
Khalilabad(UP)10.00-33.331802.001825182512.65
Maduranthagam(TN)9.05339.32511.33175017509.38
Kottur(Kar)8.00-80.492917.0011591255-
Sorabha(Kar)7.00133.331926.0016301800-
Neora(Cht)6.20-98.1476.1014801550-
Bagalakot(Kar)5.00-86.11274.0012051259-
Baran(Raj)5.00NC245.9020351900-
Kharora(Cht)4.00-98.56297.3014501500-
Madhugiri(Kar)4.00-292.001500--
Rura(UP)4.0033.331481.60177517520.28
Chinnasalem(TN)3.60-67.27365.8013201400-45.68
Utraula(UP)3.206.67584.3016301630-
Rura(UP)3.0010019.0017251725-7.01
Utraula(UP)1.60NC60.2018201820-
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.50-7033.6010201120-37.11
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50172.0019501950NC
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)109.004451029.0019301900-3.50
Salem(TN)52.40122.03146.903160362523.92
Davangere(Kar)50.00233.33195.0018002400-
Bangalore(Kar)14.00-85.111385.0031503100NC
Vikkiravandi(TN)10.0010030.0022222400-14.87
Tindivanam(TN)3.40-29.1727.5023992659-8.40
Gingee(TN)3.00507.502957248915.06
T.V.Cumbu
Gingee(TN)6.0090093.0016312003-11.89
Villupuram(TN)2.00-93.3357.0016892033-35.71
Thiryagadurgam(TN)1.00-33.33273.3017101689-20.43

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 12, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.