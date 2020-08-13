Cereals Prices

as on : 13-08-2020 02:00:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)125.00594.442321.002070190097.14
Barhaj(UP)27.003.852215.2017701770-1.12
Nawalgarh(Raj)14.0025020.5011001100-
Agra(UP)14.00121165.4016401600-12.30
Bellary(Kar)7.00-75310.9018931514-
Karvi(UP)6.0020312.8014401455-12.73
Charra(UP)5.50-21.431121.8015501550-15.76
Aligarh(UP)4.00-201604.5014801550-22.11
Jhansi(UP)4.00-11.11224.20166516500.60
Bellary(Kar)3.00-50661.1023032700-31.13
Ballia(UP)2.50NC172.50181018208.38
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.502577.0015001500-6.25
Gazipur(UP)2.00-42.86265.40180018203.45
Jangipura(UP)2.00-33.33159.50180018004.05
Patan(Guj)1.71-1.714750--
Rura(UP)1.50NC249.6015001455-14.29
Rasda(UP)1.5025180.6017701770-
Muskara(UP)1.2020266.2015001460-8.54
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC56.00230023009.52
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00-83.332435.1011151153-31.64
Mahoba(UP)0.80-33.33293.9016601685NC
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)0.60-94.59181.3011221146-
Maize
Harappana Halli(Kar)405.00586.447440.0013451336-38.86
Mandya(Kar)323.00-37.1621670.0016501650-
Hirekerur(Kar)282.00-39.7419573.0012401320-20.51
Gondal(UP)250.00-1.7730154.3016301630-0.91
Jahangirabad(UP)245.0036.115849.5012151210-39.25
Srirangapattana(Kar)199.00-243.002320--
Hanagal(Kar)175.00-15.0530578.0012981200-23.65
Ammoor(TN)168.2712.022216.7211731259-31.76
Haveri(Kar)136.00183.336853.0012901300-35.50
Kustagi(Kar)122.00110.34819.0011661367-43.40
Udumalpet(TN)121.92574.34168.8114701510-31.63
Charama(Cht)115.0043.7512537.7014501520-3.33
Khategaon(MP)99.00-23.1511519.3711201110-
Aligarh(UP)90.00350755.0024002250-
Kasdol(Cht)60.0011005296.00135013003.85
Takhatpur(Cht)58.2039.5719807.8014001450-6.67
Kalipur(WB)54.003.852889.00181518153.71
Balodabazar(Cht)50.0016.282483.3015351531-
Hanagal(Kar)43.0013.168772.0014501600-23.68
Jahangirabad(UP)40.00-5047887.0023502340-12.15
Gondal(UP)39.505.333562.0018201820-0.55
Honnali(Kar)36.00-85.9421485.0013501420-35.10
Honnali(Kar)36.001402692.0017101850-5.00
Basti(UP)36.00805597.50175017505.42
Sakri(Cht)31.60409.68725.40145014003.57
Madhoganj(UP)30.50-39.67011.5012501285-35.23
Pirda(Cht)30.00-30.001350-1.50
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)28.00-3.452665.2011001160-43.01
Soharatgarh(UP)25.00NC2105.60176017505.39
Madhoganj(UP)25.00-47.9246477.50170017103.03
Sitapur(UP)23.00-11.5429127.101700170013.33
Narharpur(Cht)22.00-26.673314.7014501520-3.33
Sehjanwa(UP)20.0033.332438.501750175029.63
Kallakurichi(TN)18.00-401744.9013291375-46.02
Sahiyapur(UP)17.0013.335339.00175017505.42
Champaknagar(Cht)16.0030027895.7014001400-6.67
Lakhanpuri(Cht)16.00-202572.0014501520-3.33
Charra(UP)14.00NC1209.6011001100-42.71
Santhesargur(Kar)13.00NC1319.00180017005.88
Khalilabad(UP)12.00201814.001825182512.65
Gidam(Cht)10.00NC289.1012501250-7.41
Narayanpur(Cht)9.00-18.18913.4012501250-
Devariya(UP)8.5021.431050.00175017505.42
Buland Shahr(UP)8.00NC689.2012051255-39.45
Agra(UP)6.0020989.5011701185-40.00
Madhugiri(Kar)5.0025297.0014001500-
Bangarmau(UP)3.50-65988.3013001310-31.58
Surajpur(Cht)3.00NC3920.30184018403.66
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC141.2015701570-15.14
Rura(UP)3.00-251484.60177517750.28
Balrampur(UP)3.00NC127.0017001725NC
Atrauli(UP)2.50-28.57122.5011101140-39.01
Rura(UP)2.00-33.3321.0017501725-5.66
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC109.001800180020.00
Bellary(Kar)1.00-92.86442.8013411344-34.49
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Cuddalore(TN)1.0676.671.6622992370-
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.50-54.55287.7019542033-23.25

Published on August 13, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
