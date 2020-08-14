Cereals Prices

as on : 14-08-2020 11:03:27 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Sambhal(UP)40.00-16.67932.009501000-50.00
Maduranthagam(TN)4.04-55.36515.37175017509.38
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC76.00149014904.34

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 14, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.