Cereals Prices

as on : 20-08-2020 01:18:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Harappana Halli(Kar)31.00675223.0012001300-
Kusmee(Cht)25.0015035.0023002600-
Barhaj(UP)24.009.092306.2017501760-2.23
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)23.40-6.02229.6011541155-
Bellary(Kar)18.0063.64339.9014891847-
Bangalore(Kar)14.00250324.0017001700-39.29
Lalsot(Raj)11.00307.41327.5011501145-29.88
Bellary(Kar)9.00800671.1028272628-15.46
Shamli(UP)7.0040824.0015751570-
Aligarh(UP)5.00251618.5015401520-18.95
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)5.00-33.33107.0018201800-1.09
Firozabad(UP)4.30-6.52295.7015501510-11.17
Saharanpur(UP)3.0050187.5015801580-16.84
Jhijhank(UP)3.0020063.2015801620-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-16.67452.1018151815NC
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-88.89373.0032503250-4.41
Suratgarh(Raj)1.50-66.672471.6011951201-26.73
Goluwala(Raj)1.5066.671047.0011711111-28.64
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.00230023004.55
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00-6016.0011251126-30.17
Lucknow(UP)0.9012.52024.101700170018.88
Choubepur(UP)0.90-1030.4017701780-7.33
Maize
Kannauj(UP)1650.003.1214866.0011801180-41.00
Mandya(Kar)790.00-38.3323741.0016001600-
Farukhabad(UP)368.00-4.4211662.5011501100-41.92
Gondal(UP)247.00-2.3731151.8016301630-0.91
Gingee(TN)225.00-14.29787.5014481520-
Nagari(Cht)134.00343.71185.8013801425-1.43
Jasvantnagar(UP)130.008.333560.0011501140-39.47
Hasanpur(UP)129.0063.291223.4010901050-
Mohamadabad(UP)125.0013.644466.1011601150-33.90
Udumalpet(TN)111.15270.13329.3414401450-33.02
Kasdol(Cht)105.0056.725644.00135013503.85
Jahangirabad(UP)100.00NC6204.5012551255-37.25
Charama(Cht)95.0028.3812820.70152015001.33
Honnali(Kar)90.0080021708.0013501300-35.10
Hardoi(UP)90.00NC57135.00171017003.01
Durg(Cht)79.60-79.601600--
Cheyyar(TN)75.3412.117347.4312121140-28.45
Jahangirabad(UP)70.004048077.0022502275-15.89
Harappana Halli(Kar)67.00-69.277851.0013201325-40.00
Hanagal(Kar)65.00-37.530747.0013501200-20.59
Dahod(Guj)62.40-39.39211.3019501900-4.88
Lakhimpur(UP)60.00202416.0012501270-22.84
Bilsi(UP)58.0036.475019.7010401050-43.78
Sorabha(Kar)50.004001997.0015801550-
Sirsaganj(UP)49.80-71.695841.0011601160-41.12
Boraee(Cht)47.0067.26106.60142514259.62
Sambhal(UP)47.003701044.0010001050-44.44
Dahod(Guj)46.00196.773263.4013901390-9.15
Ujhani(UP)42.0054139.3011001100-35.29
Bangalore(Kar)41.003101449.0015001500-43.40
Basti(UP)34.00705705.50175517555.72
Kustagi(Kar)33.00-72.95852.0013201166-35.92
Choubepur(UP)32.00-17.952237.8512251200-33.06
Nagari(Cht)31.20160395.2010001100-41.18
Gondal(UP)30.50-14.083704.5018001800-1.64
Jagalur(Kar)30.00200960.0013301400-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-2583480.001710170031.54
Hardoi(UP)30.0076.474839.1011801220-41.00
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)28.00-3.452750.2011501150-40.41
Wazirganj(UP)28.0064.71926.0010701080-
Hapur(UP)25.0025315.5013001380-
Sitapur(UP)25.0013.6429219.601700171013.33
Channagiri(Kar)24.00-201169.0013101400-31.05
Sambalpur(Cht)20.6050.36484.0012001200-
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-602578.501750175029.63
Choubepur(UP)18.002.861687.14187518807.14
Belargaon(Cht)16.006036.0013501400-3.57
Muradabad(UP)15.00-251163.5011251120-35.34
Bellary(Kar)14.001300456.8014251341-30.39
Narharpur(Cht)12.00-7.693367.70152015001.33
Kusmee(Cht)10.00-28.57454.0018401840-
Sakri(Cht)10.00100751.20145014003.57
Belarbahara(Cht)10.0066.6726.0013501450-
Gattasilli(Cht)10.00212.523.20140014507.69
Santhesargur(Kar)10.00-97.391541.009001000-42.97
Kallakurichi(TN)10.00-16.671794.9013071326-46.91
Aligarh(UP)10.00NC790.0021502200-
Nawabganj(UP)10.0011.11257.60180018005.88
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-33.335386.00175517555.09
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)10.0025146.0017501790-4.89
Bhehjoi(UP)9.5011.7688.0011251125-22.41
Soharatgarh(UP)9.00-18.182138.60176017605.39
Lakhanpuri(Cht)8.0033.332598.00152015001.33
Katghora(Cht)7.50-62.5373.4716651660-
Honnali(Kar)7.00-58.822716.0017001795-5.56
Takhatpur(Cht)5.2016019847.6014501450-3.33
Kalol(Guj)5.00NC270.0015001500-3.23
Lalganj(UP)5.00-33.332713.3016751700-4.29
Buland Shahr(UP)5.0066.67705.2012851270-35.43
Salon(UP)4.00-66.67775.0016501650-6.25
Jayas(UP)3.40-24.443611.5015601620-13.33
Balrampur(UP)3.0050135.0017001700NC
Utraula(UP)3.00NC596.5016301630-
Sandila(UP)3.00-14.296560.0016901700-
Atrauli(UP)2.50-16.67130.5011101100-39.01
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67149.7012601280-31.89
Sandila(UP)2.5025412.1012001220-
Bahraich(UP)2.10-16683.40175019000.57
Utraula(UP)1.706.2566.4018001800-
Naanpara(UP)1.7013.33232.0017501750-8.85
Lucknow(UP)1.60-5.881947.5013701375-25.54
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00-33.3328.5016501650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC112.00170017506.25
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC175.0019501950NC
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70NC52.601760201018.12
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Kadur(Kar)55.00129.17291.0018001900-
Bangalore(Kar)48.003801443.0031503150NC
Arasikere(Kar)39.001601113.0019001800-5.00
Gingee(TN)1.50NC10.5018702947-27.24
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)4.00185.71294.7012891510-49.37
Gingee(TN)1.00-83.3394.0011481631-37.98

Published on August 20, 2020
