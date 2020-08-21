Cereals Prices

as on : 21-08-2020 08:29:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00601606.0017501840-4.11
Neemuch(MP)21.50-21.501268--
Barhaj(UP)20.00-16.672326.2017501750-2.23
Agra(UP)17.00NC1199.4016301635-12.83
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0050589.8015801580-
Achnera(UP)13.00-7.14541.7016501600-8.33
Unnao(UP)10.0066.6726.0017251850-
Shamli(UP)8.0014.29832.0015751575-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)7.5050114.5018001820-2.17
Bellary(Kar)6.00-33.33677.1027152827-18.81
Aligarh(UP)6.00201624.5015501540-18.42
Lalsot(Raj)5.70-48.18333.2011351150-30.79
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)5.00-78.63234.6011401154-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.0010082.0014001500-12.50
Jhansi(UP)5.0025241.70166016750.30
Kasganj(UP)5.0066.67310.6016201600-2.99
Mathura(UP)5.00NC925.0016151615-14.55
Firozabad(UP)4.00-6.98299.7015701550-10.03
Azamgarh(UP)3.5040455.6018101815-0.28
Suratgarh(Raj)3.001002474.6012031195-26.24
Ballia(UP)3.00NC178.50180018007.78
Karvi(UP)3.00-40327.3014801470-10.30
Raath(UP)3.00-48.28261.1013051300-
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-16.67241.70169016802.74
Kopaganj(UP)2.5013.64104.5018001790-1.10
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.5066.6746.0017801790-
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-16.67190.0015851580-16.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.20120136.1015751575-16.45
Gazipur(UP)2.00-42.86273.90181018004.02
Etawah(UP)1.8020317.3016301630-13.76
Rasda(UP)1.8012.5186.9017401750-
Jhijhank(UP)1.50-5064.7015501580-
Partaval(UP)1.205016.7017801800-
Choubepur(UP)1.2033.3331.6017801770-6.81
Nawalgarh(Raj)1.00NC24.0011001100-
Jalaun(UP)1.00NC41.8013801500-12.16
Mahoba(UP)1.00-23.08298.40167016500.60
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-66.6731.90181518150.83
Rura(UP)1.00-33.33253.1015001500-11.76
Fatehabad(UP)0.8033.33222.0014201430-20.22
Lucknow(UP)0.80-11.112024.901700170018.88
Faizabad(UP)0.60NC10.90184518500.27
Siddhpur(Guj)0.59-23.383.9017351475-8.44
HybridCumbu
Sindhanur(Kar)101.0012.221476.0018501950-2.12
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00201010.0020502125-3.53
Bangalore(Kar)17.001600681.0017001700-39.29
Gadag(Kar)12.0033.3373.0019001937-5.57
Bidar(Kar)11.00NC52.003700360012.12
Rajkot(Guj)9.30-4.12646.2028502880-6.56
Jasdan(Guj)5.00233.3311.0029002700-
Gulbarga(Kar)5.00-5.003268--
Laxmeshwar(Kar)5.0040042.00187124655.71
Gondal(Guj)4.50-4.502905--
Kottur(Kar)4.0033.3310.0011122051-
Mangrol(Guj)2.10-2516.2028002800-6.67
Bellary(Kar)2.00-95.12317.9013192116-27.57
Patan(Guj)1.3327.883.9833303875-2.06
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC43.00230023004.55
Manalurpet(TN)1.00NC126.2011932439-44.49
Amreli(Guj)0.90-59.094.2019752755-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-0.702405--
Dhrol(Guj)0.60-502.6024402175-
Maize
Navapara(Cht)4135.9013686.334165.9015201502-
Kurud(Cht)2153.403917.542278.5015601530-
Kannauj(UP)1800.009.0916666.0011701180-41.50
Davangere(Kar)702.000.726203.0013401310-
Haveri(Kar)489.00259.567342.0012001290-40.00
Mandya(Kar)334.00-57.7224075.0017001600-
Farukhabad(UP)245.00-33.4211907.5011801150-40.40
Davangere(Kar)222.00-2112805.0015802070-
Hanagal(Kar)201.00209.2330948.0012501350-26.47
Ammoor(TN)190.0633.842714.5711751274-31.65
Dahod(Guj)163.70162.349375.0018001950-12.20
Ujhani(UP)156.60272.864295.9011501100-32.35
Khategaon(MP)142.08-41.7112025.1811261100-
Harappana Halli(Kar)124.0085.077975.0013151320-40.23
Hirekerur(Kar)116.00-58.8719689.0013001240-16.67
Hardoi(UP)100.0011.1157235.00173017104.22
Etah(UP)90.00-555610.0011601160-39.27
Kamlaganj(UP)90.00-104067.4010701050-42.16
Mohamadabad(UP)88.00-29.64554.1011801160-32.76
Badayoun(UP)80.0033.33588.0010601120-43.01
Kasganj(UP)80.00-2013495.2011601140-
Avalurpet'(TN)75.00NC2149.9012931300-30.18
Gingee(TN)75.00-66.67862.5014221448-
Kandi(WB)75.00-37.53403.00185018502.78
Bhadravathi(Kar)69.00-81813.0015731600-18.83
Jagalur(Kar)68.00126.671028.0012601330-
Charama(Cht)60.00-36.8412880.7014501520-3.33
Kasdol(Cht)60.00-42.865704.00135013503.85
Jahangirabad(UP)60.00-14.2948137.0022502250-15.89
Khair(UP)60.00NC1440.0011001150-43.01
Khargone(MP)55.00-21.43359.0011751180-
Jahangirabad(UP)54.00-466258.5012401255-38.00
Shikaripura(Kar)53.00103.8514974.0013001475-
Basti(UP)50.0047.065755.50175517555.72
Bilsi(UP)47.80-17.595067.5010601040-42.70
Hasanpur(UP)47.00-63.571270.4011001090-
Challakere(Kar)45.00-57.94270.0013401331-
Unnao(UP)45.00221.4374.0012501450-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.001002068.0014001465-32.53
Hardoi(UP)40.0033.334879.1011801180-41.00
Sehjanwa(UP)40.001002618.501750175029.63
Cheyyar(TN)39.05-48.177386.4811751212-30.64
Sambhal(UP)35.00-25.531079.0010501000-41.67
Honnali(Kar)32.00-64.4421740.0013601350-34.62
Achnera(UP)32.006.673544.0022602300-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)31.0010.712781.2011601150-39.90
Narsinghpur(MP)30.00-30.001060--
Choubepur(UP)30.00-6.252267.8512001225-34.43
Wazirganj(UP)28.00NC954.0010601070-
Bangalore(Kar)27.00-34.151476.0015001500-43.40
Madathukulam(TN)26.2247.64347.8216601650-17.00
Mainpuri(UP)26.0041503.3011201110-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-16.67492.8012801300-
Sultanpur(UP)25.002512495.00170016509.68
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-16.67865.5017601745-
Sitapur(UP)24.00-429243.601710170014.00
Chorichora(UP)22.50-2.171368.00175017407.36
Vellore(TN)20.73-34.04461.6312891333-19.44
Gidam(Cht)20.00100309.1012501250-7.41
Sorabha(Kar)20.00-602017.0016001580-
Faizabad(UP)20.001003718.00170017003.03
Partaval(UP)20.00-33.33886.50177517751.43
Thiryagadurgam(TN)18.8066.37258.4011881200-19.02
Kundagol(Kar)18.00-67.86224.0013001300-
Sahiyapur(UP)17.00705403.00175517555.09
Choubepur(UP)16.00-11.111703.14188018757.43
Lakhanpuri(Cht)15.0087.52613.0014501520-3.33
Narharpur(Cht)15.00253382.7014501520-3.33
Tiruvennainallur(TN)15.0054.64556.3312331124-21.36
Dahod(Guj)14.80-67.833278.2013901390-9.15
Raichur(Kar)14.00-61.11364.0017611588-
Muradabad(UP)14.00-6.671177.5011301125-35.06
Pathalgaon(Cht)13.50-33.5326.5017001800-
Soharatgarh(UP)12.0033.332150.60175017604.79
Bhehjoi(UP)12.0026.32100.0011251125-22.41
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)12.0020158.0017501750-4.89
Himatnagar(Guj)11.5015128.5012751250-36.25
Kottur(Kar)11.0037.52928.0012811159-
Khalilabad(UP)11.00-26.671865.001825182512.65
Tulsipur(UP)11.00120438.7016301630-
Sakri(Cht)10.606761.80145014503.57
Takhatpur(Cht)10.0092.3119857.6014001450-6.67
Kallakurichi(TN)10.00NC1804.9013101307-46.79
Aligarh(UP)10.00NC800.0021502150-
Raibareilly(UP)10.00-33.332715.5016751710-10.19
Haathras(UP)10.00NC3355.9011111051-44.45
Sikandraraau(UP)9.00-40253.0010951110-24.48
Agra(UP)8.5054.551003.5011501185-41.03
Devariya(UP)8.00NC1081.50174017504.82
Lalganj(UP)7.00402720.3016751675-4.29
Mandsaur(MP)6.10-6.101020--
Buland Shahr(UP)6.0020711.2012801285-35.68
Bharthna(UP)6.00-7.69137.3011701140-39.69
Ariyalur Market(TN)5.66121.0931.5013891321-
Vyra(Guj)5.6014.29499.7315621537-
Khurja(UP)5.5037.5549.0012811275-35.30
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0025376.5016601690-5.14
Pratapgarh(UP)5.00100117.5017001700-
Bangarmau(UP)5.0025997.3012001200-36.84
Balrampur(UP)4.5050139.5017001700NC
Ramanujganj(Cht)4.00-93.36289.4018351843-
Jayas(UP)3.8011.763615.3015801560-12.22
Dhansura(Guj)3.504015.0012251250-40.24
Katghora(Cht)3.00-60376.4716651665-
Ajuha(UP)3.0020152.7012601260-31.89
Utraula(UP)3.00NC599.5016301630-
Rura(UP)2.50-16.671492.6017521752-1.02
Faizabad(UP)2.2010166.7018101810-1.09
Puranpur(UP)2.10-53.3322113.802050179517.14
Surajpur(Cht)2.00-923957.30184018403.66
Bellary(Kar)2.00-85.71458.8013551425-33.81
Gulbarga(Kar)2.001003.0013321250-
Rura(UP)2.00-2028.0017051710-8.09
Bahraich(UP)1.80-14.29685.20175017500.57
Lucknow(UP)1.706.251949.2013601370-26.09
Utraula(UP)1.40-17.6567.8018001800-
Naanpara(UP)1.40-17.65233.4017601750-8.33
Badwaha(MP)1.20-1.201130--
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.10-90.27369.5011331280-35.26
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC29.5016501650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC113.00170017006.25
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC176.0019501950NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC78.00149014904.34
Khatra(WB)1.00-91.67311.10181518153.71
Atrauli(UP)0.80-68131.3011151110-38.74
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Davangere(Kar)60.0020255.0021501800-
Chintamani(Kar)33.002301258.0020001950-16.67
Harappana Halli(Kar)30.002001717.002600250013.79
Arasikere(Kar)15.00-61.541128.0018001900-10.00
Channagiri(Kar)12.00-92.86255.0016001450-
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-81.251452.0031503150NC
Vikkiravandi(TN)3.00-2537.0023152321-11.30
Tindivanam(TN)1.70-5032.6018892279-27.87
Gingee(TN)1.30-13.3311.8020801870-19.07
Vellore(TN)0.9541.7911.24260027004.00
Soji
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC18.006200640034.78
T.V.Cumbu
Vikkiravandi(TN)6.002011.0012181237-
Kurinchipadi(TN)2.70-5.201266--
Kallakurichi(TN)0.60-85295.3014851289-41.67

Published on August 21, 2020
