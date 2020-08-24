Cereals Prices

as on : 24-08-2020 04:58:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)23.00152349.2017501750-2.23
Agra(UP)15.00-11.761214.4016201630-13.37
Achnera(UP)13.00NC554.7016001650-11.11
Bellary(Kar)10.0066.67687.1025162715-24.76
Mathura(UP)6.0020931.0016101615-14.81
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-66.67594.8016001580-
Firozabad(UP)4.5012.5304.2015201570-12.89
Jhansi(UP)4.50-10246.20167016600.91
Jangipura(UP)4.5028.57167.50178018002.89
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20314.6016101620-3.59
Gazipur(UP)4.00100277.90181018104.02
Saharanpur(UP)3.0020193.0015801585-16.84
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-9.09138.1015801575-16.18
Orai(UP)2.00NC10.3013001350-
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-20106.5018101800-0.55
Jhijhank(UP)2.0033.3366.7015601550-
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.50-4047.5018001780-
Nawalgarh(Raj)1.202025.2011001100-
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00-66.672475.6011701203-28.26
Robertsganj(UP)1.00NC32.90181018150.56
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-60106.5016451625-14.10
Rura(UP)1.00NC254.1015001500-11.76
Choubepur(UP)0.90-2532.5018001780-5.76
Fatehabad(UP)0.80NC222.8014201420-20.22
Partaval(UP)0.80-33.3317.5017801780-
HybridCumbu
Sindhanur(Kar)41.00-59.411517.00191018501.06
Bellary(Kar)8.00300325.9014571319-19.99
Bidar(Kar)8.00-27.2760.00360037009.09
Rajkot(Guj)6.50-30.11652.7024502850-19.67
Gulbarga(Kar)5.00NC10.0034253268-
Manalurpet(TN)1.6060127.8018191193-15.36
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC13.002100210016.67
Haveri(Kar)1.00-7527.002610100045.00
Maize
Hirekerur(Kar)2877.002380.1722566.0013001300-16.67
Kannauj(UP)2000.0011.1118666.0011651170-41.75
Dahod(Guj)368.10124.869743.1020001800-2.44
Nargunda(Kar)263.00-47.511126.0012701320-36.56
Hanagal(Kar)226.0012.4431174.0012001250-29.41
Kasganj(UP)200.0015013695.2011501160-
Haveri(Kar)185.00-62.177527.0012001200-40.00
Dahod(Guj)164.401010.813442.6013901390-9.15
Farukhabad(UP)154.00-37.1412061.5011801180-40.40
Avalurpet'(TN)112.50502262.4013211293-28.67
Mohamadabad(UP)110.00254664.1011801180-32.76
Harappana Halli(Kar)86.00-30.658061.0013001315-40.91
Charama(Cht)84.004012964.70152014501.33
Kundagol(Kar)72.00300296.0012001300-
Manalurpet(TN)67.50575209.9012151410-19.48
Sirsaganj(UP)62.5025.55903.5011501160-41.62
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)60.10-48.3254988.2013001300-12.16
Hardoi(UP)60.00504939.1011201180-44.00
Bilsi(UP)59.0023.435126.5011001060-40.54
Kalipur(WB)58.007.413047.00181518153.71
Cheyyar(TN)57.8848.227444.3611351175-33.00
Hardoi(UP)50.00-5057285.00172017303.61
Gangavalli(TN)45.30-74.69224.29177017702.31
Champaknagar(Cht)37.40256.1928019.1014501400-3.33
Basti(UP)37.00-265792.50175517555.72
Sambalpur(Cht)30.8049.51514.8012001200-
Narayanpur(Cht)30.3051.51010.7013501350-
Pathalgaon(Cht)30.00122.22356.5018001700-
Achnera(UP)30.00-6.253574.0022002260-
Muradabad(UP)30.00114.291207.5011251130-35.34
Korar(Cht)28.00154.55110.1012001200-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)28.00-9.682809.2011701160-39.38
Choubepur(UP)27.50-8.332295.3512251200-33.06
Rajpura(Cht)27.003547.0018401840-
Takhatpur(Cht)26.7016719884.3014501400-3.33
Raichur(Kar)26.0085.71390.0017831761-
Hapur(UP)25.00NC340.5013001300-
Sitapur(UP)23.50-2.0829267.101700171013.33
Dhamnod(MP)22.5012.5107.9012311186-
Kallakurichi(TN)20.001001824.9013201310-46.39
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-20885.5017001760-
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-502638.501750175029.63
Chorichora(UP)20.00-11.111388.00172017505.52
Partaval(UP)19.00-5905.5017501775NC
Ghaziabad(UP)18.00-28510.8013501280-
Sahiyapur(UP)18.005.885421.00175517555.09
Choubepur(UP)17.509.381720.64187518807.14
Udumalpet(TN)16.40-85.25345.7414501440-32.56
Gangavalli(TN)16.00-16.001400--28.79
Rajpura(Cht)15.00-11.7632.0017651765-
Wazirganj(UP)15.00-46.43969.0011001060-
Naila(Cht)14.80-50.67101.9215001500-
Santhesargur(Kar)14.00401555.00900900-42.97
Kusmee(Cht)13.00136.3673.5017651770-
Kottur(Kar)13.0018.182941.0012301281-
Haathras(UP)12.00203367.9010551111-47.25
Khatra(WB)12.001100323.10181518153.71
Bhanupratappur(Cht)11.0069.2357.7012001200-
Khalilabad(UP)11.00NC1876.001850182514.20
Kasdol(Cht)10.00-83.335714.00135013503.85
Kusmee(Cht)10.00NC464.0018401840-
Khurja(UP)10.0081.82559.0012851281-35.10
Bhehjoi(UP)9.50-20.83109.5010501125-27.59
Devariya(UP)8.506.251090.00175017405.42
Soharatgarh(UP)7.50-37.52158.102565175053.59
Raibareilly(UP)6.50-352722.0016501675-11.53
Bellary(Kar)6.00200464.8012531355-38.79
Kaveripakkam(TN)5.03-15.75183.2417671760-
Sindhanur(Kar)5.00-110.001180--
Buland Shahr(UP)5.00-16.67716.2012851280-35.43
Agra(UP)5.00-41.181008.5011501150-41.03
Balodabazar(Cht)4.00-59.62507.6014401400-
Sandila(UP)3.206.676563.2017101690-
Shikohabad(UP)3.00-25318.5011801165-37.89
Rura(UP)3.00201495.6017521752-1.02
Bahraich(UP)2.6044.44687.8017401750NC
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67155.2012701260-31.35
Sandila(UP)2.50NC414.6011301200-
Katghora(Cht)2.40-84.7174.0018151815-
Gulbarga(Kar)2.00NC5.0013401332-
Rura(UP)2.00NC30.0017021705-8.25
Firozabad(UP)1.80-4.301225--
Naanpara(UP)1.507.14234.9017401760-9.38
Mainpuri(UP)1.40-94.621504.7011001120-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC16.0018001750-12.20
Bastar(Cht)1.00NC2.0014751475-
Devda(Cht)1.00NC8.5014751475-
Chinnasalem(TN)0.60-82.86372.9013011240-46.46
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chikkamagalore(Kar)35.0025078.0020002100-
Chintamani(Kar)23.00-30.31281.0020002000-16.67
Arasikere(Kar)20.0033.331148.0019001800-5.00
Thammampati(TN)17.90-17.903800-52.00
Bellary(Kar)1.00-1.001439--
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.50150296.8012991485-48.98

Published on August 24, 2020
