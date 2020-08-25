Cereals Prices

as on : 25-08-2020 12:27:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)25.008.72374.2017501750-2.23
Suratgarh(Raj)2.301302477.9012001170-26.43
Fatehabad(UP)0.80NC223.6014201420-20.22
Maize
Jasvantnagar(UP)180.0038.463740.0011501150-39.47
Hardoi(UP)65.008.335004.1011101120-44.50
Hardoi(UP)60.002057345.00170017202.41
Sambhal(UP)50.0042.861129.0010001050-44.44
Lakhimpur(UP)50.0066.6783530.001700171030.77
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-16.672466.0012601250-22.22
Hasanpur(UP)47.00NC1317.4011001100-
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00252663.501750175029.63
Maduranthagam(TN)22.351452.08544.78175017509.38
Tarapur(Guj)12.31-67.9518076.312104200127.83
Soharatgarh(UP)12.00602170.10175025654.79
Melaghar(Tri)7.004053.001650162522.22
Atrauli(UP)2.00150133.3011001115-39.56
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC177.00205019505.13
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC79.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00-96.6729160.9819001900NC
Bachaibari(Tri)0.80-0.801650--

Published on August 25, 2020
