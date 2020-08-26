Cereals Prices

as on : 26-08-2020 11:39:09 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Barhaj(UP)20.00-202394.2017501750-2.23
Achnera(UP)11.00-15.38565.7016001600-11.11
Jhansi(UP)7.5066.67253.70166016700.30
Firozabad(UP)4.806.67309.0014801520-15.19
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC59.00230023004.55
Maize
Jasvantnagar(UP)130.00-27.783870.0011401150-40.00
Sirsaganj(UP)70.5012.85974.0011501150-41.62
Surajpur(Cht)60.0029004017.30184018403.66
Lakhimpur(UP)60.00202526.0012401260-23.46
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-2083570.001730170033.08
Achnera(UP)26.00-13.333600.0022602200-
Kallakurichi(TN)9.00-551833.9013641320-44.60
Atrauli(UP)1.50-25134.8011501100-36.81
Firozabad(UP)1.50-16.675.8012401225-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC114.00165017003.13
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC178.002250205015.38
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC80.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00NC29161.9819001900NC
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.50NC298.3012951299-49.14

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 26, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.