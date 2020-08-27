Cereals Prices

as on : 27-08-2020 01:45:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Sindhanur(Kar)42.0061.542125.00187018201.08
Barhaj(UP)22.00102416.2017501750-2.23
Agra(UP)12.50-16.671226.9016301620-12.83
Jhansi(UP)8.006.67261.7016551660NC
Gundlupet(Kar)7.00-7.001300--
Aligarh(UP)7.0016.671631.5015001550-21.05
Charra(UP)5.60-6.671133.4014701500-20.11
Kasganj(UP)5.0025319.6016201610-2.99
Shikohabad(UP)5.00400111.5016251645-15.14
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0050141.1015701580-16.71
Savarkundla(Guj)2.2012029.4022502313-11.35
Mangrol(Guj)1.90-32.1416.0030002800-3.23
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC60.00230023004.55
Maize
Hirekerur(Kar)1304.00-54.6823870.0012001300-23.08
Mandya(Kar)332.00-0.624407.0016501700-
Hanagal(Kar)273.0020.831447.0012501200-26.47
Gondal(UP)255.003.2431406.8016301630-0.91
Hasanpur(UP)220.00368.091537.4010601100-
Kasganj(UP)200.00NC13895.2011401150-
Harappana Halli(Kar)138.0060.478199.0012901300-41.36
Jasvantnagar(UP)110.00-15.383980.0011401140-40.00
Surajpur(Cht)90.00504107.30184018403.66
Nanjangud(Kar)81.001254359.00180016809.09
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)69.3026.696755.8013001252-19.75
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-16.672576.0012501240-22.84
Bilsi(UP)48.00-18.645174.5011001100-40.54
Honnali(Kar)40.00471.432756.0017501700-2.78
Gondal(UP)34.0011.483738.5018001800-1.64
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC1237.5011251125-35.34
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-2583600.001730173033.08
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)28.00NC2837.2011701170-39.38
Sindhanur(Kar)27.00440137.0012051180-
Kustagi(Kar)25.00-24.24877.0011001320-46.60
Sitapur(UP)24.002.1329291.101700170013.33
Nargunda(Kar)22.00-91.6311148.0013001270-35.06
Budalur(TN)22.00210029183.9819001900NC
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)19.70-67.2255007.9013201300-10.81
Honnali(Kar)19.00-40.6221759.0013001360-37.50
Sorabha(Kar)18.00-102035.0016001600-
Kalavai(TN)16.33-59.22524.5510801163-27.57
Bhehjoi(UP)15.5063.16125.0010251050-29.31
Charra(UP)15.00NC1239.6011001070-42.71
Haathras(UP)15.00253382.9010251055-48.75
T. Narasipura(Kar)14.00-863912.002450200040.00
Khalilabad(UP)13.0018.181889.001850185014.20
Gonikappal(Kar)11.00266.67218.0018151860-
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00-8.332181.10174517504.49
Hanagal(Kar)10.00-89.258875.0014001600-26.32
Kallakurichi(TN)10.0011.111843.9013561364-44.92
Shikohabad(UP)10.00233.33328.5011551180-39.21
Aligarh(UP)6.00-40806.0021502150-
Lalganj(UP)4.50-35.712724.8016251675-7.14
Agra(UP)4.00-201012.5011501150-41.03
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-40719.2012201285-38.69
Mandvi(Guj)2.09127.175.8114371450-6.51
Atrauli(UP)1.8020136.6011501150-36.81
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.50-83.3315.0019502550-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC30.5016251650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC115.00175016509.38
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC81.00149014904.34
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70-12.5807.1012301210-10.87
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)5.00-78.261286.0021002000-12.50

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 27, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.