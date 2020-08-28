Cereals Prices

as on : 28-08-2020 12:53:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Wansi(UP)950.0097.922429.00175017500.29
Budalur(TN)64.80194.5529248.7819001900NC
Bilsi(UP)62.5030.215237.0011001100-40.54
Lakhimpur(UP)47.00-62623.0012601250-22.22
Kawardha(Cht)35.20-23.48442.8013251500-
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.6783635.001720173032.31
Bardewri(Cht)30.50185.0545.50150014503.45
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00202693.501755175030.00
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)29.003.572866.2011801170-38.86
Gorakhpur(UP)26.0030911.5017151700-
Naugarh(UP)25.00233.333915.50174017404.82
Badayoun(UP)24.00-70612.0011001060-40.86
Amoda(Cht)20.00545.1623.10150014503.45
Sahiyapur(UP)19.005.565440.00175017554.79
Udumalpet(TN)17.526.83363.2614501450-32.56
Sarona(Cht)17.10228.8524.80150014503.45
Bhehjoi(UP)16.506.45141.5010251025-29.31
Dudhawa(Cht)16.0030024.00150014503.45
Kanker(Cht)15.9020.4539.7015001450NC
Soharatgarh(UP)14.0027.272195.10174017454.19
Madathukulam(TN)13.14-49.89360.9616601660-17.00
Charra(UP)13.00-13.331252.6011101100-42.19
Bankura Sadar(WB)12.00-202465.0018151815-
Anoop Shahar(UP)11.50-11.501050--41.67
Kallakurichi(TN)8.00-201851.9013731356-44.23
Sikandraraau(UP)6.00-33.33259.0010251095-29.31
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00NC1299.00181518153.71
Atrauli(UP)2.0011.11138.6011401150-37.36
Rajkot(Guj)1.505057.4017501440-15.66
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.505032.0016251625-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC116.00175017509.38
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC82.00149014904.34

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 28, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.