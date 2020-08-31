Cereals Prices

as on : 31-08-2020 04:09:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kawardha(Cht)107.00-15.75278.0019002045-
Manvi(Kar)65.0018.182441.002000195090.48
Agra(UP)20.00601246.9016201630-13.37
Ghaziabad(UP)18.00260612.8015801600-
Barhaj(UP)18.00-18.182434.2017601750-1.68
Katghora(Cht)12.00-12.002200--
Harappana Halli(Kar)11.00-64.52234.0011501200-
Achnera(UP)11.00NC576.7016301600-9.44
Shamli(UP)11.0037.5843.0015751575-
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)8.3066242.9011501140-
Bellary(Kar)7.00-61.11346.9013261489-
Jhansi(UP)6.00-25267.7015651655-5.44
Rajkot(Guj)5.70-24299.0027502955-5.98
Azamgarh(UP)5.5057.14461.1017501810-3.58
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC324.6016201620-2.99
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)4.7074.0758.7022501850-25.00
Mathura(UP)4.50-25935.5016251610-14.02
Firozabad(UP)3.70-22.92312.7015251480-12.61
Lalitpur(UP)3.5040245.2016401690-0.30
Ballia(UP)3.00NC181.50181018008.38
Shikohabad(UP)2.50-50114.0017001625-11.23
Rasda(UP)2.5038.89189.4017401740-
Chintamani(Kar)2.001003.0014001900-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.8012.5646.9011111148-39.62
Mahoba(UP)1.7070300.1015751670-5.12
Allahabad(UP)1.50-2586.2018251800-3.95
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-50142.6015701570-16.71
Lucknow(UP)1.20502026.101700170018.88
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC61.0022002300NC
Nawalgarh(Raj)1.00-16.6726.2011001100-
Rura(UP)1.00NC255.1016001500-5.88
Choubepur(UP)0.90NC33.4018001800-5.76
Partaval(UP)0.70-12.518.2016501780-
Maize
Kannauj(UP)1600.00-2020266.0011801165-41.00
Hirekerur(Kar)450.00-65.4924320.0012401200-20.51
Holalkere(Kar)383.005.89733.0013731379-24.64
Farukhabad(UP)325.00111.0412386.5011501180-41.92
Gondal(UP)250.00-1.9631656.8016301630-0.91
Kasdol(Cht)240.0023005954.00135013503.85
Harappana Halli(Kar)238.0072.468437.0013781290-37.36
Santhesargur(Kar)171.001121.431726.00900900-42.97
Kasganj(UP)160.00-2014055.2011401140-
Sirsaganj(UP)138.2096.036112.2011001150-44.16
Etah(UP)130.0044.445740.0011501160-39.79
Hanagal(Kar)114.00-58.2431561.0012001250-29.41
Mohamadabad(UP)110.00NC4774.1011701180-33.33
Bilsi(UP)85.00365322.0011001100-40.54
Ujhani(UP)81.00-48.284376.9011001150-35.29
Basti(UP)80.00116.225872.50175017555.42
Avalurpet'(TN)75.00-33.332337.4013451321-27.38
Ammoor(TN)71.91-62.162786.4812481175-27.40
Sarsiwan(Cht)63.40-37.35560.6014501450NC
Channagiri(Kar)52.00116.671221.0012751310-32.89
Madhoganj(UP)50.5017152.5011201225-41.97
Sehjanwa(UP)50.0066.672743.501700175525.93
Choubepur(UP)48.0074.552343.3512251225-33.06
Sorabha(Kar)44.00144.442079.0016001600-
Charama(Cht)40.00-52.3813004.70152515201.67
Mainpuri(UP)39.002685.711543.7011501100-
Honnali(Kar)38.0010021797.0013601300-34.62
K.R.Nagar(Kar)35.00-10.26598.0012171194-
Madhoganj(UP)35.00-7.8946610.50169017002.42
Gondal(UP)33.00-2.943771.5018001800-1.64
Balodabazar(Cht)31.70692.52539.3014001440-
Vellore(TN)30.1745.54491.8013001289-18.75
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC1267.5011201125-35.63
Partaval(UP)30.0057.89935.5016251750-7.14
Achnera(UP)29.0011.543629.0022502260-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)27.00-6.92893.2011701180-39.38
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0038.89535.8013001350-
Haathras(UP)25.0066.673407.9011501025-42.50
Cheyyar(TN)23.27-59.87467.6311701135-30.93
Nanjangud(Kar)23.00-71.64382.00180018009.09
Sitapur(UP)22.00-8.3329313.101700170013.33
Kallakurichi(TN)20.001501871.9013821373-43.87
Choubepur(UP)18.505.711739.14187518757.14
Gangavalli(TN)16.00NC32.0015001400-23.70
Soharatgarh(UP)16.0014.292211.10173517403.89
Wazirganj(UP)16.006.67985.0010901100-
Hanagal(Kar)15.00508890.0019001400NC
Khalilabad(UP)15.0015.381904.001850185014.20
Chorichora(UP)15.00-251403.00174017206.75
Bhehjoi(UP)13.50-18.18155.0010251025-29.31
Honnali(Kar)12.00-702768.0017501750-2.78
Narharpur(Cht)10.00-33.333392.70152514501.67
Khurja(UP)10.00NC569.0012441285-37.17
Sahiyapur(UP)10.00-47.375450.00175017504.79
Bellary(Kar)8.0033.33472.8012051253-41.13
Sorabha(Kar)8.00-203494.0013001300-
Nawabganj(UP)8.00-20265.60180018005.88
Devariya(UP)7.00-17.651097.00170017502.41
Lakhanpuri(Cht)6.00-602619.00152514501.67
Ballia(UP)6.0050096.00174019200.58
Jayas(UP)5.2036.843620.5015601580-13.33
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-50333.5010251155-46.05
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-16.67264.0010601025-26.90
Jasvantnagar(UP)5.00-95.453985.0011401140-40.00
Agra(UP)5.00251017.5011401150-41.54
Lalganj(UP)4.50NC2729.302300162531.43
Kalol(Guj)4.00-20274.0015001500-3.23
Kaveripakkam(TN)3.37-33186.6117601767-
Champaknagar(Cht)3.00-91.9828022.1014001450-6.67
Ajuha(UP)3.0020158.2013801270-25.41
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-16.67721.7012451220-37.44
Rura(UP)2.50-16.671498.1017551752-0.85
Rajkot(Guj)1.802059.2020001750-3.61
Firozabad(UP)1.80207.6012701240-
Rura(UP)1.80-1031.8011501702-38.01
Lucknow(UP)1.70NC1950.9013001360-29.35
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC117.00165017503.13
Budalur(TN)1.00-98.4629249.7819001900NC
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70NC807.8012401230-10.14
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)66.0012201352.0019502100-18.75
Thammampati(TN)44.90150.8462.803700380048.00
Arasikere(Kar)31.00551179.0019101900-4.50
Channagiri(Kar)12.00NC267.0015001600-
Bellary(Kar)3.002004.0015611439-
Tindivanam(TN)1.9011.7634.5022491889-14.13
Vellore(TN)0.80-15.7912.042800260012.00
T.V.Cumbu
Tindivanam(TN)1.10-15.3813.6018102659-25.51
Kallakurichi(TN)1.00-33.33299.3013991295-45.05

Published on August 31, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
